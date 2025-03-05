From the very beginning, many were saying it.

Although the terms used varied slightly, the gist was always the same.

AIDS. VAIDS. Degradation. Immunodysregulation.

Whatever you wanna call it, a slow burn. Increased disease and death facilitated by the body’s normal defenses weakening or shutting down altogether.

The world’s biggest “I told you so” never seems to end, and it began as soon as the mass mRNA rollout took effect…

Of course, that never stopped the Pharma Propagandists from telling us this was all craziness at the same time brave doctors and whistleblowers were predicting the inevitable “VAIDs”…

The problem with all this is that the Pharma Propagandists will still do their darndest to push vaccination.

Remember how we unjabbed were all supposed to be sick or dead by now?

Well, we can already see the campaign to again demonize ‘anti-vaxxers,’ especially in the case of children in Texas amid this supposed measles outbreak. Once again, it’s the uninjected who are stupid, uncaring, and ultimately evil for what they’re subjecting the populace to!

Surprise surprise

Except for that one tiny little fact that, ehmm, it’s the ‘vaccinated’ who are the sickest and most threatening in terms of public health!!

A recent Yale Study is now highlighting what many of us have known since we first screamed from the rafters, provided the usual caveat (of course) that “iT wOuLd HaVe BeEn WoRsE wItHoUt ThE vAcCiNe.”

If you haven’t read the findings in depth, or simply don’t want to, you really only need to know three things from the study.

There were “elevated levels of spike (S1 and full length S) in circulation up to 709 days after vaccination among a subset with PVS, even in those with no evidence of detectable SARS-CoV-2 infection.” People with “post-vaccination syndrome” exhibited “reduced circulating memory and effector CD4 T cells (type 1 and type 2)” which can greatly affect the immune system's ability to fight infections and regulate normal immune responses. People with “post-vaccination syndrome” exhibited “an increase in TNFα+ CD8 T cells,” which indicates an overall immune system shift toward inflammation and cytotoxicity.

Hmmm … where have I heard of CD4 T cells, CD8 T cells, and TNFα+ before?

Sooo … VAIDs, basically…

Now, we all know how the media and mainstream The Science™ will attack and dismiss the study. The study will be dismissed as merely a preprint, a product of snake oil quacks, and/or somehow misinterpreted by ‘anti-vaxxers.’

Those in deep denial will likely remain so, and if they actually do choose to read the study itself and not some mediated version of it, they’ll need to read no further than the summary section:

This is all they will remember, all they will parrot.

But what I know you know is that this is unfortunately part of the game.

To simply get a study past the preprint stage, you basically have to repeat the gatekeeper lie that these jabs were still worth it, and great, and beautiful, and protected grandma from the deadly virus that the selfish unvaccinated propagated.

As for the circulating spike found in the bodies of the jabbed almost two years post-injection? Or, in at least one reported case, 1,521 days post-initial injection?

Well, the gatekeepers have that covered too. Their mainstream talking point came off the assembly line from Day One.

Surely they couldn’t have been wrong or even… lying?

But here’s the good news.

And the bad news.

They’re wrong. Well, not necessarily wrong but not conveying reality. Many liars. Many, jUsT dOinG mY jOb - many simply unable to wrap their minds and hearts around the gravity of this situation.

The sheer scale and scope of this Global Democide.

It’s just too much for many people to handle. Shit, I struggle with it myself sometimes. That said, some of us are just built different. Gift & Curse.

Hell, in some cases, some people just wanna stand on the edge of the abyss and dare the demons to come crawling.

But we don’t need demons. All we need are data points…

So to summarize all this, I don’t want to sound like I’m shoving this in the faces of people who were mostly good-natured. After all, I actually know plenty of people who never even tried to convince me to take the jabs, and respected my decision when I told them.

Many of them have since admitted reservations, but I can tell they’re never going to be able to explore this topic like we do. Again, it’s just too much. And for many of them - thankfully - they appear to be mostly okay from the shots, and I guess they don’t want to worry every minute about what could be.

Who wants to obsess over the possibility of died & suddenly??

But that doesn’t exempt them from at least being more open-minded, questioning, and discerning. That doesn’t excuse them for not speaking up from time to time when talks of mRNA this and mRNA that are bandied about by news organizations bought and paid for by these conglomerates.

Question is: Now that we know a percentage of the billions injected worldwide essentially have mRNA-induced AIDS, what are we going to do about it?

Are we going to pretend it’s not happening?

Are we going to hide from it because it’s a giant mind-fuck when you really dive deep?

Are we going to close our eyes, shut our mouths, and plug our ears when we see freakish fibrous clots never before seen in the history of humankind like they are now?

No, we’re not.

I can’t do that and I know you can’t either.

And I’m also not going to soon forget or forgive what many people did and thought. I’m certainly no saint. I’m flawed beyond comprehension, but I’ll be damned if I ever let literal Satanists control my mind and body.

I’ll be damned if I brush off the way people turned into useful idiots at the snap of a finger.

Never Forget, Never Stop Talking, so that this NEVER Happens Again…

