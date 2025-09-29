Many of us have seen it.

People driving erratically. People paused at green lights, blank-faced with glazed eyes. People drifting between lanes as if the traffic around them doesn’t exist. Road rage. Road blindness. Inexplicable behaviors on the road.

But what if these behaviors are increasing in frequency?

And what if a primary reason for this increase in frequency is that people’s… brains are no longer working correctly?

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that many of the side effects of the nanoweapon injections have short-term and long-term impacts. Nor does it take a genius to understand that many of these impacts can directly and indirectly affect one’s ability to operate machines.

Whether it’s pilots high in the sky or everyday drivers on the highways, the side effects (aka features) of these injections certainly lead to problems in transit.

But we don’t need to go to studies, which have been shown to be laughably biased throughout, when we can simply read the countless anecdotes of those who received the injections.

We’re talking a veritable grab bag of minor and devastating injection injuries. And all of them, of course, can negatively impact driving. From strange flashing spots on the eyes to drowsiness, seizures, recurring dizziness, muscle weakness, paralysis, headaches, fainting spells, palsy, blurred vision, blindness, and more.

For some, these issues cleared after just days or weeks. But for many people, they persist to this day, with doctors and specialists predictably “baffled.”

And when doctors and specialists aren’t predictably “baffled,” their diagnosis is similarly predictable: lOnG cOvId

in people…

who received…

multiple injections.

Sadly, there are many people who continue to have these issues long-term. They continue to get ignored and treated like crazy persons by the vaunted experts who admit no fallibility whatsoever.

After all, their egos couldn’t handle that.

As a result, the effects are recurring for many more than we’ll ever know; in some cases, horribly degenerative.

Truth is, it doesn’t have to be considerable and long-term or even highly acute for it to be a problem. We’ve all seen the macro-clotting and micro-clotting structures by now, which still, to this day, evade a material scientific explanation.

It is more than possible that these obstructions are slowly but surely cutting off blood supply to critical areas, contributing to progressive brain rot (for lack of a better term).

Anomalous news stories are more than just anecdotal noise; they’re a signal that’s been suppressed.

Certainly suppressed. Just ask the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Just ask them why they altered their medical clearance levels for cardiac damage in aviators.

How many car accidents were caused by heart attacks and strokes in injected drivers?

How many flight groundings were caused by similar events?

Of course, none of this is happening if you ask the “safe & effective” AI gatekeepers. Even the large language models that are supposed to be the most unbiased tell you that the problem is exceedingly rare and usually linked to “conspiracy theories.”

Are these the same technocrats who claim to have been bullied into labeling C-19 truths and facts as “misinformation”?

Regardless, according to the almighty AI arbiters, the statistics don’t bear out any real-world issues of concern.

That is, based on summaries of data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), as well as trends in bad driving behaviors reported from 2021 to 2024 via various indices and surveys.

In fact, Grok specifically claims that car accidents (measured by traffic fatalities) have clearly decreased since 2021, while reported bad driving behaviors remain relatively stable:

Then again, is any of this a surprise?

I find myself saying that phrase often these days, especially as the reservoir of information is finally revealed to the world, as many of the ‘trusted’ sources are finally exposed for their fabrication and fraudulence. Many of us were onto this years ago.

But is it too late?

Does this represent a turning point in the so-called Mass Awakening, or are we merely opening our eyes before the final, inevitable crash?

I don’t know about you, but it’s no longer about “I-told-you-so” — that ship has sailed. These days, it’s simply a matter of practical inter- and intrapersonal survival.

Because the last thing we need is an Airbus A380 packed with 850 people nosediving from 35,000 feet on a routine flight because the now-GMO pilot blacked out or messed up at the flight deck.

Especially when our beloved biopharmaceutical masterminds continue to push poison in new, exciting ways for that special next ‘senior class reunion’…