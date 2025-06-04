Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andermarty's avatar
Andermarty
3d

Same

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
patrick.net/memes's avatar
patrick.net/memes
3d

WTF?

No, all mRNA shit must be BANNED immediately and those who mandated it must be tried and hanged for crimes against humanity. Millions have been murdered for the profits of Pfizer, and Kennedy won't say a peep about it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture