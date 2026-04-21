Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
12h

A dogged awareness of your streaming thoughts tamps down the ability of those thoughts and words to damage your resolute convictions to destroy the common narrative and its endless lies.

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Virrago Veritas's avatar
Virrago Veritas
8h

I have talked with 3 different people over the last several days who have remarked on the unusual number of funerals they have attended recently. Not just elders but middle aged individuals who are passing away - one person I know well who was just diagnosed with cancer, passed away THE NEXT DAY. Because of the main stream demographic, I am fairly certain that they regularly got their flu injections and definitely the C-19 manufactured poison.

If people had a clue as to the level of sadistic (yes) animal cruelty the vaccine industry inflicts on furry sentient beings to bring one of their "products" to market, maybe the asleep-at-the-wheel public might...

Just say no.

Never forget what they did to us.

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