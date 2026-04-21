The reason so many of us repeatedly speak of the C-19 Plandemic PSYOP is not that we’re stuck in the past.

It’s because we saw the future, when still so many were stuck in the present.

We warned of the numerous health conditions and deaths to come. We shouted from the rafters about a push for injection passports and social credit scores. We said, loudly and firmly, that there would never be a one-and-done “vaccine,” that the plan was always to make it a seasonal, regular injection forced upon the populace.

And now, with hundreds of “mRNA” candidates emerging for health issues directly caused by the C-19 nanoweapon injections, there’s no denying: we were right all along.

But why did some people fall so hard while others saw through it from the beginning?

There are obviously many aspects at play here, and recognizing that propaganda starts with understanding just how propagandized that propaganda really was…

If you don’t think the Plandemic PSYOP and future operations to come are deeply based in behavioral psychology, you’re sorely mistaken.

The terms “misinformation” and “hesitancy” as they pertained to “vaccines” were repeated ad nauseam for a reason.

The platitudes and mantras - We’re All In This Together, Trust the Science, Trust the Experts, Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve - were all repeated for a reason.

In one study of “manipulation messages,” researchers found that such messages were specifically effective in increasing the likelihood of getting injected among people with low perceived behavioral control (PBC).

In case you’re unfamiliar, PBC represents one’s perceived control over doing something. In this case, that something was getting injected, from A to Z. In other words, knowing where to go and how to schedule it, knowing how to manage any cost concerns, and having a feeling of control in dealing with potential side effects.

In people whose PBC was diminished - including both people who wanted to get injected but weren’t sure how and people who didn’t want the injections - the use of “manipulation messages” effectively modulated their perceptions and behaviors.

The researchers studied various types of these messages, namely those focused on horrifying hospital stays due to C-19, and attitudes that would help avoid such hospitalization in the future.

The architects of the Plandemic PSYOP knew exactly what they were doing.

Especially when it came to those populations with the most “vaccine hesitancy,” such as people of color. In fact, efforts are continuously underway to get minority populations injected, as evidenced by various pilot randomized controlled trials.

In one case, community members with large social networks, known as “seeds,” were activated to recruit participants. The participants were then assigned to either a storytelling video group or a comparison group featuring informational videos with “factual information on the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Those in the experimental group, the storytelling group, were exposed to “short video narratives of community members speaking about why they chose to get vaccinated… and how they overcame hesitancy.”

Of course, none of this should come as any surprise.

In some countries and cities, you were literally locked out of public spaces for not having a “vaccine passport.” Forget behavioral conditioning, these authoritarian hotspots didn’t care about persuasion.

They were going to force you one way or another, or make your life exceedingly hard.

So, consider yourself lucky if you were merely subjected to propaganda and not full-on coercion.

And interestingly, not all propaganda employed the vaunted Experts. In certain situations, the public was tested for its response to everyday people - know-nothing laypersons like you and me.

A variety of guilt-trips - from you’ll get the virus bad if you’re not injected to you’re slowing the economic recovery, you’re causing more hospitalizations and deaths, and you’ll lose your job if you’re not jabbed - were all employed to steer public attitudes and behaviors.

As you can imagine, the messaging was specifically crafted to make you feel like an awful person:

In fact, the above “vaccination messages” were explicitly rooted in something called Terror Management Theory (TMT).

This theory is based on the argument that “people engage in predictable psychological coping mechanisms when mortality is salient, i.e., when people are aware that death is inevitable and can happen at any time.”

Or to put it bluntly, get your jab or the all-deadly coronavirus could strike you dead right this moment!

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Sounds ridiculous, obviously, to those of us who saw through the PSYOP and actually did our due diligence. But, sadly, you’d be surprised how many people it worked on. Or maybe you wouldn’t.

After all, we all had to endure the ‘Karens’ of that time…

Just consider the results of a 2021 Gallup poll, where 41% of respondents in one case estimated that AT LEAST HALF of “unvaccinated” people who got COVID-19 ended up hospitalized!!

Clearly, the propaganda did a number on many people, and rather than admit they were totally bamboozled, they’ve tried to all but forget.

But we can’t forget.

Because if these behavioral manipulation methods are this “safe & effective,” they’re certainly being tweaked, and perfected, and loaded into the next figurative gun-to-the-head for the next Mass PSYOP.

The manipulation messages are seemingly endless:

Again, the research was thoroughly conducted to ensure these propaganda measures would succeed.

And it works, because it hijacks the brain, targeting our malleable emotions while overriding our logic.

The Truth is, many people just want to fit in. They’ve built a life in a society, within a system of rules. Many have bent over backwards to follow those rules to reach some level of achievement.

In many cases, in direct violation of morals and values they once held strong.

Money is a strong motivator, which is why many people took the injection(s) so they could keep their jobs. To preserve their livelihood.

Social interaction is a strong motivator, which is why many people took the injection(s) so they could go out to eat, travel, and enter certain public and private spaces.

Social approval is a strong motivator, which is why many people took the injection(s) so they could be accepted by the group, be patted on the back, feel part of the team.

Health is a strong motivator, which is why many people took the injection(s) so they could feel like they were protected against a deadly virus, so they felt like their family and friends were protected as well.

But what’s at the core of all these things?

If you distill them to their essence, it’s fear. People were and are afraid to be rejected. They’re afraid to be cast from the pack and left to fend for themselves. They’re afraid to lose the careers they’ve built, the social status they’ve accrued, the convenient and safe lifestyles they’ve enjoyed.

The primal instinct of fear was manipulated on a mass scale like never before.

Of course, the cruel irony is, all of these things would happen anyway if the injection these people took simply killed them. Or sickened them - as it has many people with “long COVID” - to the point of complete and total debilitation.

We were motivated by fear, too. Many of us, at least.

Except, in our cases, it was fear of the injection. What it could do, what it represented, and its place in a larger Satanic Transhumanist Agenda. Our fear was necessarily wedded to knowledge. Some of it felt like pure, unadulterated intuition.

Some of it came from sources outside the mainstream narratives.

In some cases, it was simply the knowledge that liars lie and killers kill, and that was enough, that was all we needed from the very beginning, to say “No, never, I will avoid that needle at all costs.”

But lest we forget… propaganda is propaganda because it works.

And what better example of the numerous forms of this insidious messaging, than the following randomized parallel assignment study from ClinicalTrials.gov:

Notice the last bravery message directly above.

“Firefighters, doctors, and front-line medical workers are brave. Those who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are not brave.”

This is maximum absurdity, of course, but it’s this kind of extreme, all-or-nothing messaging that tragically worked on the masses.

It’s so sickening, literally and figuratively, but it’s the world we’re dealing with, not to mention whatever subliminal messaging has been deployed to modulate the minds of the many.

And, with the recent declassification of Project Artichoke, it’s no telling what chemical agents are being trojan-horsed into our everyday products to further this effort for mass mind control.

Whether it’s text messages aimed at reducing “vaccine hesitancy” among Veterans, powerful social media campaigns that hit the youth, or so-called myth debunking strategies targeting those pesky ‘anti-vaxxers,’ all hands were - and are - on deck.

So take this for what it is.

Premeditation. Carefully, continuously, connivingly, and calculatingly contrived bull shit to get even the most rational of thinkers to lose their minds and follow the unthinking herd.

Because it was planned.

Again. It was scripted.

Again. It was ‘simulated.’

And like with many of these kinds of omnicidal agendas, they showed us all, almost exactly what was coming…



