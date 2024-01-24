SHARE NOW

A scourge has been unleashed, poisoning our country in the form of all things heinous and pernicious. Human trafficking. Lethal drugs. Diseases. Warped and hateful worldviews and ideologies.

The country is swelling, ready to explode. Turmoil is on the rise. Peace is on the decline. Every day, law-abiding citizens’ rights are usurped. In many ways, those…