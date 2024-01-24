Wait... What About the NORTHERN Border?
With all eyes on the invasion to the South, terrorist sleeper cells are surely but silently slipping through to the North...
A scourge has been unleashed, poisoning our country in the form of all things heinous and pernicious. Human trafficking. Lethal drugs. Diseases. Warped and hateful worldviews and ideologies.
The country is swelling, ready to explode. Turmoil is on the rise. Peace is on the decline. Every day, law-abiding citizens’ rights are usurped. In many ways, those…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Eccentrik’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.