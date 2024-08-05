SHARE NOW!

The more we learn about the Trump assassination attempt, the more we know how little we do…

It doesn’t make sense. You keep pulling back the layers, and everybody is ‘incompetent.’ There’s finger-pointing. Non-answers. Shoulder shrugs and held heads. Lies.

How can this level of sheer ineptitude be possible?

We can micro-analyze all the details, but when you take the 40,000 ft view, it’s pretty obvious. The red carpet was rolled out - almost literally - for the alleged shooter, and he walked right up, climbed right up, wriggled right along on extremely dangerous slopes and took the shot.

But wait.

If “Crooks” (what a fitting name) was the one who did this, why did he do it? Where did he come from? What’s up with all the super technical stuff surrounding this guy and was he influenced? Did he have handlers?

Was he under mind control?

The CIA says no.

Should we trust them? Not the rank-and-file, they’re overwhelmingly solid. We’re talking about the heads. Should we trust the people trotted out to perform the script and shape the narrative?

Forget mind control of the shooter, what about mind control of 80% of the planet?

After the COVID PSYOP, it’s amazing how so many people fell back to sleep. Many have woken, but many also act as if they haven’t learned a thing. They still blindly trust the same power structures that lied to them, programmed them, and will merrily parrot the chyrons.

And when confronted with these irrefutable facts, they just want to ‘move on.’

But we can’t forget.

It all exists. Everything that’s needed to change human psychology and the human condition, is being used on all of us, in one shape, one scope, one degree or another.

Brain Modulation = Behavior Modification

The history of intelligence agencies and mind control is nothing new. Dark projects, shady test subjects, and unscrupulous applications typify many of these neuro-modulatory activities.

We’ve all heard of MKUltra.

And what about the patents?

Not just the patents, but the patents on subconscious and conscious influence. Seeding thoughts and feelings. Causing physical and psychological distress. Reinforcing certain behaviors while extincting others.

All done… remotely.

If you haven’t heard of voice-to-skull (V2K) technology, that’s probably because it’s not exactly mainstream.

But all the capabilities are out there and well-documented and if you look closely you will discover this rather quickly.

Now look what it says about the patent on the last line…

Did you say “expired” ?

Whether it’s some ‘schizophrenic’ or just a random everyday Joe or Jane complaining of inexplicable anomalies of the body and mind, the rabbit holes abound.

Some people claim to be ‘targeted individuals,’ hit for some reason by directed energy weapons (DEWs).

In the case of voice-to-skull, it’s "pulse modulated microwave radiation” that “can “transmit sound into the skull of persons or animals.”

It gets wilder. In whistleblower circles, there is the belief that this type of technology is not just used to target individuals, but has also been used on entire geographic regions and their specific populations for clandestine mass testing operations.

There is even the belief that it’s actively being used on the U.S. President, and has been used on U.S. Presidents for untold years.

If that sounds far-fetched, just consider “Havana Syndrome,” which for the longest time was said to have mysterious symptoms with no known etiology.

That is, until DEWs entered the conversation.

The weaponization of energy in all its amorphous forms is, of course, steeped in military, scientific, and pop culture history. Voice-to-skull is just another form of a directed energy weapon. From a nice breeze on a sun-dappled day to an incineration beam aimed at an indigenous population, energy is everything and everywhere.

But back to the alleged Trump shooter.

Was he under the influence of directed energy weapons? Was he groomed with a handler? Was he the victim of some sort of psychological operation? The perfect patsy? A hypnotized ‘sleeper asset’ awaiting activation?

Heck, was there another shooter as some rallygoers alleged?

Was that shooter Maxwell Yearick?

The questions are seemingly endless…

Frankly, the whole ‘lone gunman’ motif is overplayed.

Guy with few friends and statist parents, sorta quiet, people don’t know where his radicalism came from before his antidepressants sent him over the edge. Blah Blah Blah…

Obviously, the media wants the public obsessing and arguing over ultimately meaningless minutiae, when the reality is disrobing right in front of our faces.

(Well, actually, the media doesn’t want us to remember a n y t h i n g as they are vital to the technocrats and the technocrats want us to think the Trump Assassination Attempt was a “fictional event,” Facebook wants the ‘fight fight fight’ photo of Trump censored, and Google seemingly can’t autocomplete searches for the Trump assassination attempt.

But these are minor details.)

Are they playing with us, doing it so blatantly and brazenly?

Seriously, what’s up with the BlackRock connection?

Could the alleged shooter have been the subject of ongoing grooming and subversion? Was he targeted, identified for particular sensitivities that made him… shall we say, amenable to psychological conditioning?

Was his expected ‘success’ under these quasi-experimental conditions of great value to many disparate parties?

Who had a stake in the elimination of the former President? An elimination, I might add, that was predictively programmed for months and even years now?

Remember, it’s easy to change the way people think and behave. Whether it’s subliminal priming and messaging or an overt, complete mind erasure and replacement, it’s possible, it’s been done, and it’s being done all the time.

If there’s the confluence of trillion-dollar interests in a historic event occurring, it has to occur.

And sadly, the blueprint is set in stone…