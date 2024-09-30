Hurricane Helene reached its peak intensity on September 26th, with sustained wind speeds of 150 mph and a minimum barometric pressure of 930 mbar as the ferocious Category 4 storm approached the Carolinas.

The year was 1958.

But this most recent Helene (despite the similarities) would actually hit land, killing 100+ and leaving 600+ unaccounted for in 10 states.

While the search for missing and aid for victims continues, many people online have been speculating.

And who would I be not to indulge? 😏

Some have said that the massive ’cane, which drowned out various areas unlike anything in recorded history, was the product of a little, shall we say, ‘manipulation.’

They contend that the storm was juiced and steered to hit those various areas.

That systems like the Next Generation Weather Radar (NEXRAD) and the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) were used to actively modify Hurricane Helene along its path to ensure optimum results.

But why?

As punishment? A signal to others in power that certain people of certain demographics, geographics, and psychographics are going to suffer if certain things do not happen?

A show of power? Especially at a pivotal time in history, when masses across the globe are rising from a deep slumber and seeing through the mediated reality played before so many countless closed eyes?

For lithium?

Now, the video above claims to show anomalous beams being pulsed, likely from radar towers in different states, into Hurricane Helene as it approached land.

Sound nutso?

Whether you agree with this analysis or not - some say these lines are merely “radar artifacts and associated signatures” - the importance of lithium mining in that area cannot be denied.

We already know lithium is a fundamental driver of all things “Green.”

So… is it any surprise that many of the Monolithic Media outlets are screaming from the rafters, even as bodies are still being pulled from the water?

You don’t have to look far to see that the usual climate alarmists are out in frenetic force, decrying the politicians and even citizens of the 10 affected states for being “climate deniers.”

Hurricane Helene wouldn’t have happened, wouldn’t have been nearly as deadly and costly, if only the backwoods troglodytes would stop huffing cow farts and supporting a certain presidential candidate…

Share

Clearly, the storm is being used to push a certain agenda. It’s being used to denounce public figures and denounce anyone who would deviate from the course.

Do you believe people have hurt the climate, but it’s not that extreme? You’re a “climate denier.”

Do you have stats showing that horrific hurricanes have been happening since their recording in the mid-1800s? You’re a “climate denier.”

Do you think that most of it is a scam perpetuated by slick, partisan hypocrites who globetrot in their Gulfstreams in order to proselytize the new climate gospel and further stuff their coffers? You’re definitely a “climate denier,” start eating bugs and live in a box right now, bigot!

But forget the politics of it all.

What about that little NEXRAD thing again?

You’ve probably heard of the aforementioned HAARP, which of course has been linked to all kinds of strange weather patterns and anomalous weather events for years, with many locations allegedly across the world.

But what about NEXRAD here in the United States?

What’s going on there? Are these numerous radars throughout the United States being used for reasons far beyond their stated purpose? Against their stated purpose?

According to Dane Wigington of the popular GeoEngineering Watch , it’s most certainly happening.

In the video below, the circular blue flashes are “frequency transmissions from the NEXRAD network of transmitter installations.”

Now, of course, one could simply write this off as the various radars firing up as the Hurricane approached. Dane, however, argues that if you’re following the path of the storm, you will find it is repelled from the frequency transmissions, taking the path where none exist.

If used strategically, these transmissions could steer the storm toward its perfect destination.

Could they also be used to strengthen or weaken it?

Whatever you think of this, weaponization of weather is nothing new. Even if you don’t think that storms are being strengthened and controlled or that directed energy weapons can create ‘wildfires,’ you have to acknowledge the history of weather modification.

The oft-mentioned “chemtrails,” which the former CIA Director basically admitted were real when referring to “stratospheric aerosol injections,” are just a small part of the geoengineering efforts.

Heck, you can go back to the early 1960s when cloud seeding, hurricane seeding, and typhoon seeding were coming into their own. Whether it was with Hurricane Debbie during Project Stormfury or the weaponization of monsoons in Vietnam with Operation Popeye, this stuff has been going on for quite some time.

President John F. Kennedy even called for “further cooperative efforts between all nations in weather prediction and eventually in weather control” back in 1961.

But perhaps the best source for this, if he were still alive, would be a man by the name of Ben Livingston who was sometimes better known as “The Father of Weaponized Weather.”

Having flown through hundreds of powerful storms himself, the former Commanding Officer of the Naval Weapons Center in Corona, CA, knew firsthand the feasibility of manipulating weather patterns.

He famously referenced the “five to seven major troughs around the world,” saying that if you had planes at the right place and time, you could “do whatever you wanted to with ’em.”

But we don’t need planes anymore when we have highly sophisticated radar networks, ionosphere heaters, and potential meteorological weaponry in the hands of ‘eco-terrorists’…

So say what you will of weather ‘conspiracy theories,’ but the fact is the past few years have opened many eyes and minds to concepts and realities once thought completely cuckoo.

If we can agree that we’re under a multi-pronged attack from weapons of a conventional, chemical, biological, nuclear, cyber, psychological, and other nature - why not weather weaponry?

The use of such weather systems would be perfect for pushing Climate Alarmism, and more importantly to the globalists, the draconian control grid that it would necessitate.

No cows. No chickens. No fossil fuels. No lavish living, no nice amenities, no everyday appliances and utilities as you know them.

Can’t have too many ‘things’ because they’ll destroy the planet. Can’t have too many children because they’ll destroy the planet.

Limit yourself, reduce your carbon footprint, and follow the failed predictions of the last 50 years.

Basically, no carbon. No humanity.

Well, at least not enough to fight back against tyranny…

And at the end of the day, no matter how you slice it or dice it, that’s what this is all about. They don’t want people like us pushing back. We’re just little plebeians sucking up resources and ruining the world.

They don’t want thinking, questioning, freedom-loving free agents with conscience and consciousness.

Forget all that.

Do as you’re told. Don’t notice, don’t complain, don’t discuss, don’t take action. Get in line and follow the rest. No need to stick out from the crowd and make a scene.

Because guess what? CVS is calling. It’s your lucky day! You can take your flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines on the very same day…

Share