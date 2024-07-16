Whether you think Trump is literal Hitler, or you think he’s the reincarnation of Jesus…

One thing stands true.

Something skettttchy is going on these days. And it was just exemplified by the occurrence on July 13th in Butler, Pennsylvania, where not only did former President Donald John Trump dodge flying death by centimeters (millimeters?), not only did one crowd member die with two others critically injured, but the whole country and world got to see what is being called ‘incompetence’ to the highest degree.

Or was it planned?

Pretty insane, isn’t it?

So what we have here is basically pretty clear. At the very least, sheer ineptitude on the side of the security apparatus. But again, what if it’s something worse?

See, if you’re one of the Übermensch contrarians who analyzes the excruciating minutiae and figures everything out suuuper early and who thinks this whole thing was staged. You’re right. It was staged.

I contend: a stage set to kill the former President.

And if the below is true (of which I have my doubts), then we have something really BIG to examine…

Especially if the sniper claimed he was not authorized to take out the shooter after seeing him for several minutes…

And watch the video below…

So say whatever you will, but we all have questions that cannot quite be answered.

How does a 20-year-old nerdorama pull that off without assistance?

Why was that building NOT sterilized?

Why did the police and SS not react accordingly to the alleged threat?

And why did this happen after Biden was choking like a dog and the Republican Convention was right around the corner?

Here’s another interesting video that you can view, with a countdown from the time the people made a sighting of the shooter to the time something was done to ‘save’ Trump:

Alright, so we had weird breakdowns and problems with supposed professionals who couldn’t holster their weapons and none of the authorities can offer any reasonable explanations for anything, but hey...

As horrifying as this may be to you and me, and others like us - I’m sure many are in giddy-boy joy.

I’m sure many others are just chomping at the bit to say something snarky, especially given how close the death of the hated Orange One really was…

None of this, of course, has deterred Trump.

If anything, he’s emboldened. Some people, as they say, are just built different…

But let’s not rush to move on too fast, be too forward-thinking, or say fuck you, you won’t faze me, too quickly.

There is still plenty to be analyzed and explained. We need investigations, we need accountability - and we need to stop buying into the ‘lone wolf loon’ narrative, time and time again.

First off, we’ve had the preprogramming for quite some time now. And on that fateful day in mid-July, the preconditions seemed almost too perfect…

Or how about the fact that the Secret Service reportedly denied requests for additional support, which they of course say never happened?

And do we honestly trust the Secret Service or FBI to tell us the truth?

Now of course, while many people will blame what happened on July 13th on poor execution, security ‘lapses,’ and even DEI hires, others go further.

Especially those who have been in this game at the highest levels:

So let’s think about what’s really going on and what’s actually important.

When events like this occur, there’s a lot of extraneous information. People are led down a million different rabbit holes, misdirected, and manipulated to think about shit that frankly doesn’t matter.

What do we see and hear on all the mockingbird media channels now?

It’s all about getting into the shooter’s cellphone, or when the rifle was purchased, or what his classmates said about him, or how many guns were found at his home, or blah blah blah blah

While some of these details (if true) can help paint a clearer picture overall, we cannot lose sight of what really matters. And what is that?

Why this security ‘failure’ increasingly looks like a security feature.

But hey, let’s just get mad about misogyny instead…