Was the Baltimore "Bridge Collapse" an ATTACK on U.S. Infrastructure?
Following the unprecedented demise of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, many are left wondering...
There’s something noticeably missing from the skyline of Baltimore, Maryland.
A mainstay for residents and commuters since March 23, 1977, the Francis Scott Key Bridge was more than just a spanning structure. Eponymous for the writer of the National Anthem, the 1.6-mile “Key Bridge” represented something different to everyone.
For some, it was merely a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Eccentrik’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.