Was Tyler Robinson the Killer? [Poll]More anomalies and questions continue to arise...EccentrikSep 22, 2025This Substack is primarily geared toward medical topics, namely the bioweapon injections, but I wanted to get your feedback before I return to the usual subjects…
Right now, I'm going back and forth between "Robinson is a patsy" and "Kirk isn't dead." The only thing I'm 100% certain about is that the official narrative is completely false because, once again, the official narrative defies the laws of physics, in this case a bullet from a 30-06 which in the real world should have decapitated Kirk, and sprayed a shower of blood, if it had, indeed, hit him in the neck. Plus, the utter nonsense about disassembling and reassembling the rifle and placing it in a box in the woods along with inscribed bullet cartridges. Anyone who believes THAT should never be allowed to vote again. Way too stupid.
Also, Robinson the Patsy probably thinks that he did, indeed, shoot Kirk. He fired a shot, in cahoots with others, but, unknown to Robinson, HIS shot was a signal to the real killers and the reverberation of his shot into that "bowl" of a location covered up any additional, close-range shots from any much smaller caliber weapons, if, once again, the whole thing wasn't just theater from start to finish. Remember, Candace Owens says that the footage from the camera right behind Kirk, which she has seen, shows NO blood at all. So, some kind of shenanigans is at play. Just which kind of shenanigans, and from whom, are the only questions right now.