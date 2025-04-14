Whether it’s pharmaceutical companies trying to hide data for 75 years, vaccine injury reports being removed or denied, suppression and censorship of vaccine injury testimonials and social media groups, or all the other slimy, soulless, downright demonic acts of omission and commission, is anyone surprised at this point?
Borrowing from the comment section of the article linked above...
"Things that can cause heart attacks, strokes and blood clots:
✅ Cold Showers.
✅ Climate Change.
✅ Exercise.
❌ Definitely NOT any recent "vaccines" you may have gotten.
✅ Bacon and eggs.
✅ Football.
✅ Gas Stoves.
❌ Totally NOT jabs or anything.
✅ Reporting the news live on TV.
✅ Deep Breathing.
✅ Your crazy conspiracy theorist uncle.
❌ NO WAY could it be a syringe filled with Fauci sauce.
✅ Wiping your backside
✅ Playing with kittens.
✅ Everything else in the world...
❌ BUT DEFINITELY NOT THAT!"
Who will make regulators regulate? No law enforcement forces them. The existing Regulators are ready to lose a job of regulating rather than regulate. The sales pitch of representative government is vigilance and oversight by the citizen prevents self dealing. Enforcement of laws is natural in such a polity of virtue. Virtuous citizenry vigilant and unafraid of exercising civic responsibility. Americans abdicate and because ruled over suffer.