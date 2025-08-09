You’re living in a Sci-Fi movie, they just want you too dazed and confused to know it.

Over the past four years or so, since the advent of the COVID-19 bioweapon injections, numerous people across the world have been flabbergasted. The refrains are often the same. Never seen anything like it. Thirty years of practice and this is a first. Can’t explain it. Don’t understand it. Can’t believe what I’m actually seeing.

Personally, I’ve felt the same way. At first, you’re ridiculed for even bringing it up, then people begrudgingly accept that it might exist, but they minimize it. They rationalize it. They desensitize and normalize, explaining it away with the typical platitudes we’ve come to expect.

That’s just The Science™…

But what if it could all be explained?

And what if that very explanation has been sitting in plain sight, just waiting for us to pick it apart?

brought this to my attention recently, and if you do a deep scan, you begin to understand that it’s all there.

The main revelations, dare I say, are all tucked away within the lengthy text of Patent No: US 10,703,789 B2.

Those bewildering self-assembling structures that researchers, scientists, and laypersons alike have been seeing across the world since the injections were rolled out en masse? Well, turns out the nano- and micro-tech is all there. It’s all demonstrated in the patent, across various “embodiments” of the invention…

Remember how we were initially told that the so-called mRNA was “messenger” RNA?

Remember the concerted push to demonize anyone who said that it was, in fact, “modified,” and that the dangerous minutiae of these modifications were hidden from the public?

Looks like we were right all along.

We were lied to (as with most things), and the innocuous, friendly little ‘messenger’ appears to have more faces than we’ll ever know. We’ve been chasing phantoms and smashing facades, while a Transhumanist Trojan Horse moved right beneath our noses and flesh…

But here’s where the critics and doubters tune out.

Many of them will argue that distinguishing between “mmRNA” and “mRNA” is a squabble of semantics, a misrepresentation of highly sophisticated science that we laypersons have no business trying to understand.

But that’s only if you take the shallow dip. If you actually take time to read through the patent, the reality becomes far more unsettling.

Sure, not every conceivable ‘embodiment’ of this invention was necessarily realized, and there’s really no telling - at this point - how many manifestations of this invention exist, but one thing is undeniable, and I repeat: it’s all fucking there.

Name it, and you shall receive…

Rosette nanotubes that “pass through the larger holes in the blood vessels.”

Nanoparticle mimics that adopt the properties of organisms and particles such as “pathogens, viruses, bacteria, fungus, parasites, prions, and cells.”

Crystalline pleated sheets that self-assemble into “microsponges,” and nanoparticles that can be “encapsulated into a fibrin gel, fibrin hydrogel , or a fibrin glue.”

Semi-conductive and metallic nanoparticles, some of which are “fully programmable nanoparticles” that “may be precisely controlled to create the optimal nanoparticle for delivery of cargo.”

Detectable labels such as “quantum dots” that can be “attached, incorporated or associated with another entity that is readily detected by methods known in the art including radiography, fluorescence,” and more…

While all of these are very telling and intriguing, the above embodiment certainly makes you wonder…

“Fibrin hydrogel”?

What have we been hearing about those strange calamari clots and their abnormal fibrinogen chain ratios? Could various fibrin glues, gels, and hydrogels (which we were initially told weren’t in these injections) have any role in creating these never-before-seen clotting structures?

Again, there’s no telling how many of these relevant embodiments and “mmRNA” modifications were introduced into the C-19 injections. And it’s easy to say that these embodiments are merely theoretical or speculative, and not yet applied to real life…

But have we not been seeing all of this?

Whether it’s strange fibers, filaments, threads, ribbons, tubules, wires, micro-swimmers, dots, bots, chips, crystals, or any other of otherworldly biohybrid structures and entities - have we not been seeing these?

How about we ask the more than 26 researchers/research teams in 16 different countries across five continents what they think?

And if all this isn’t crazy enough, then we have the “devices.”

Patent No: US 10,703,789 B2 may just hold, at least partially, an answer to that whole MAC Address Phenomenon.

Are some of the injected actually giving off unique signals with unique identifiers that can be picked up, given the proper gadgetry?

It really does make your head spin the more you think about it. Then again, Bill Gates himself said that it is “really easy and really cheap” to “mess around” with “very self-assembling” nanoparticles.

I don’t know about you, but based on this patent alone, it sure seems like the tech has limitless potential.

The question is, potential for what?

If you ask the corporate mainstream media, it’s potential to help the public. But if you look around you, see the death and disease, see the studies, and read the Transhumanist tea leaves, that potential is far from roses and unicorns…

More like a future of self-assembling nano- and micro-structures, and the scary part is, while the C-19 injectables are the most invasive, these types of structural anomalies are still appearing in the blood and urine of people who didn’t take the jab.

It’s truly concerning, especially considering just how many undeclared elements are inside these products.

The “vaccines” are the worst, obviously, but instead of more people taking a cold, hard, objective look at this stuff, we have endless debates over the dubious details of the ‘spike protein.’

Is the spike protein a red herring?

If you look at some of the 55 undeclared elements, you find that many of them have no business being in anything remotely resembling a “vaccine.” Particularly, you have a group of what are called lanthanides, also known as rare earth elements, despite some of them being fairly abundant.

But the important point here is that they are cytotoxic and metallic. Shiny, silver-white in color, lanthanides are very good conductors and are frequently used in electronics, magnets, optics, batteries, and fuel cells.

So what are they doing in injectables? And why are peer-reviewed studies now showing that some people have become magnetic?

“Given the diversity and the peculiar characteristics of the elements found, along with their notable presence in all brands, it is extremely unlikely, in our judgment, that the findings reported in this paper are due to any fortuitous events such as contamination, or accidental adulteration. We do not believe that accidents owed to chance could occur so consistently and pervasively across the various brands of vaccines that we studied. Whereas the appearance of the daunting diversity of undeclared chemical elements remains strange, the clues seem to be pointing to some kind of worldwide technological experimentation. Because the lanthanides, as we have noted above, are known to be extremely cytotoxic (Voncken, 2016; Balaram, 2019), their being discovered in significant quantity, and across the whole array of the products we have studied here, is suggestive of some kind of nanotechnological experimentation along the lines being discussed by Kyrie and Broudy (2022), Lee and Broudy (2024a), Hughes (2024), and others.”

It should also be noted that lanthanides are key, cutting-edge features of many quantum dots. Quantum dots, if you don’t know, are often referred to as nanocrystals and are a primary building block in nanotechnology fields.

They are essentially nanoscale semiconductor crystals, capable of assembling into larger, more intricate tubes, wires, rods, fibers, sheets, plates, beads, gels, and yes, integrated microchips!

But here’s the thing.

As I’m often inclined to say, we can spend all day, all week, the rest of our lives screaming from the rafters about these things. But we shouldn’t have to. The facts, at this point, appear in our corner.

If only more people would listen…

Because it’s all there! The structures are all in the patent, and they’re all being seen and tested and located and determined as real. And this is just one patent from Moderna we’re talking about. What about Pfizer and the other injections?

If people around the world are detecting these things through both sophisticated laboratory analysis and everyday amateur microscopy, in virtually all the various lots and brands from the various pharmaceutical companies, how can we ignore them?

Is this part of some greater covert Transhumanist effort to establish an intracorporeal nanonetwork, as outlined by Mik Andersen?

How much of the “mRNA” was actually “mmRNA” and how much of that is what we’re even told it is?

Truth be told, what was crazy just a few years ago is plausible now. As the saying goes, the only difference between a so-called conspiracy theory and the truth is about 6 months.

Look, I’d love to be proven a nutjob, just another uninformed click-bait internet writer who thinks he has something figured out. But the more I try to wrap my mind around it, like so many encapsulations of nanoparticles, the more it appears to shift and slip from grasp.

Then again, maybe it’s easy.

Maybe, just maybe, we should take their word for it…

