Just the other day, I wrote what apparently is a controversial article about the ongoing geoengineering creating these historic arctic chills and back-to-back monster storms.

Many people, evidently, are in outright denial that such a thing could happen. I understand some level of incredulity, but to totally dismiss the possibility that this could all be the product (or partial product) of weather modification/weaponization is foolish.

I encourage ALL of you to watch the interview below, if you haven’t already.

Regardless of your preconceived notions of these two men, you should listen with an open, rational mind.

Many of your most pressing questions are addressed, such as:

Who are the ‘Climate Engineers’?

Why are they doing this?

Aren’t they affected too?

What are “chemtrails” and how are they made?

How do they differ from contrails?

What aircraft are involved, and what equipment do they use?

What technologies/systems make this possible?

How do cloud seeding and geoengineering relate/differ?

What is the evidence in the atmospheres and biomes?

What countries/organizations/players are involved?

How long has this been happening?

Can large storms really be created/steered/influenced?

Which patents show this is possible?

and a LOT more!

Anyway, I hope you consider listening and expanding your worldview. If you’re a regular reader of my Substack, I know that you’re inquisitive and intelligent and understand the greater Transhumanist Agenda.

Oh, and be sure to check out this video as well, a great overview of all of the craziness: