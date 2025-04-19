Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"We've identified a new blood-borne systemic amyloidosis... the ramifications of this are enormous.”Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"We've identified a new blood-borne systemic amyloidosis... the ramifications of this are enormous.”Has anybody notified the Red Cross? EccentrikApr 19, 202510Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"We've identified a new blood-borne systemic amyloidosis... the ramifications of this are enormous.”Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore123ShareThe Saga of the ‘Calamari Clots’ ContinuesIf you have some time, definitely worth a listen…ShareSubscribe10Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"We've identified a new blood-borne systemic amyloidosis... the ramifications of this are enormous.”Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore123Share
Is it time for us. the White Men to discuss our response to this judaic attack?
My substack can be used to get us started?
Well my 2 cents are that someone got to Major Tom and Greg.
If these prions are contagious why the fk are embalmers ok?
After 4 years of handling these death noodles they should be showing signs of dementia and mental degradation.
John ,Tom, Richard and others seems to look and act just fine.
Seriously give it some thought. Of all the fkn people being exposed, these embalmers are basically the on front line.
If these where contengious prion death noodles I think there would be signs.
NOW! All cadavers MUST be cremated due to the CONTAGIOUS HAZZARDS they present.
☝🏼 the narrative here folks.
It is currently 4-10 now. If it goes to 6-10 we better ring the bell louder. If 8-10 happens you better get right with god. If you no longer have traditional embalming then no one will know the actual ?-10 cadavers #.
Soooo.... I am again going to call BULLSHIT on the contagious prions narrative.
Someone got to these people? Seriously. Body language does not lie.