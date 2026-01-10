What Do the New Childhood Injection Schedule Changes ACTUALLY Mean?
A lot's been said, a lot's been unsaid.
In an ideal world, they’d all be scrubbed.
In an ideal world, the ‘Big’ bedmate power structures of Pharmakeia and Frankenfood wouldn’t pull the strings on our purported public servants, exempting their own from the plenary ‘products’ they force upon We, the peasant class, oftentimes against our will.
But this ain’t no ideal world.
So what we’ve got, at least upon initial examination, is an attempt to decentralize and de-emphasize the childhood injections:
Would it be great if none of these “routine vaccines” existed?
Absolutely, but this is certainly a step in the right direction.
Now we just have to ask if it will (a) be implemented as sold to the public, and (b) even last long enough to have any impact.
We all know the feeling. It can be hard getting our hopes up, thinking we can finally believe that real change is actually happening, especially after being lied to for years.
Can we finally believe that the U.S. will now become an “outlier” in the good sense, not in the sense of being one of the highest routine injection recommenders in the world?
What’s good to see, all the technical minutiae and potential policy implications aside, is just the general reaction from the mainstream pharma-controlled media.
They’re, like, not happy…
And then, of course, on top of all this, you have RFK Jr.’s recent change/inversion to the Food Pyramid, which to anyone with a brain has been an unhealthy joke for years.
make sure to stuff your kids with over-processed cereal every morning!
But again, the questions abound. From more beef and butter to fewer childhood injections - how will this play out?
Will the companies that have reaped fortunes for decades through Sickness-for-Business actually be incentivized to change? Is it even possible to force them?
Or will it mostly be more lip service?
And what about the decentralization and deprioritization allegedly forthcoming from these childhood injection schedule changes? After all, if there is less information in general in databases concerning ‘immunization status’ (which is ostensibly a good thing), can we reliably track differences pre- and post-changes?
To better demonstrate to jab-lovers that the unjabbed are far healthier?
How long would that take?
But perhaps these are questions for another day. Because what we have today is a change. It may not be a massive change, and it may not be the change we want - I want zero bioweapons - but if this makes the U.S. now an “outlier” country among all countries in a world gone mad, I think that’s a fair start.
One thing to deeply consider. YOU can be the change. YOU can avoid all vaccines and deadly drugs. YOU can choose to eliminate junk foods. Why the heck wait for the silly and stupid HHS to get its act together? For heck sakes...they are still promoting deadly mRNA injections for all after 6 years. And for good reason...
The HHS is still welded at the hip to Pig Pharma. Make no mistake, the HHS was behind the covid terrorism and they are still gathering data on every patient in the health system using The Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) system to better understand vaccine avoidance and create a stronger more forceful plan to get EVERY human in this country injected with poison mRNA murder concoctions.
Flipping the silly Egyptian food building is subterfuge. Sure, eat healthier (veggies and fruits sprayed with toxic chemicals) while they inject you with poison vaccines. Get it?
Author: Sasha Latypova
… CMS will also explore how religious exemptions for vaccinations can be accounted for in the data and the subsequent measures.
They are not planning to leave your private decisions about your health and your children’s health alone! Don’t even dream that. They now want to “capture” exactly what you think about vaccines, how you decide whether to poison your kids or not, and also your religious beliefs on this matter! This is a roundabout way to get more data, more intrusion in privacy and more targeting for various “measures” and “countermeasures” both at the individual, state and county level. By having this information at the fed/state fingertips, next “pandemics” (i.e. deployment of chemical weapons) can be potentially more effectively targeted to certain locations, for instance, those that tend to have anti-vax “preferences”. Then vaccine propaganda or hospital kidnap and battery protocols can be more effectively targeted, too. These and many other tactics can be developed once the government has this information on you, your family or your community.
Finally, this directive about mandatory data collection by the feds from the states is an “administrative rule change”. It can be easily revised by the next administrations (what do you think the Democrats will do once they are in power?) Subsequently, Medicaid will be collecting BOTH, the mandatory immunization data and the refuseniks data, “preferences” and religious views! Ta-da. Isn’t government healthcare great?