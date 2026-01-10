In an ideal world, they’d all be scrubbed.

In an ideal world, the ‘Big’ bedmate power structures of Pharmakeia and Frankenfood wouldn’t pull the strings on our purported public servants, exempting their own from the plenary ‘products’ they force upon We, the peasant class, oftentimes against our will.

But this ain’t no ideal world.

So what we’ve got, at least upon initial examination, is an attempt to decentralize and de-emphasize the childhood injections:

Would it be great if none of these “routine vaccines” existed?

Absolutely, but this is certainly a step in the right direction.

Now we just have to ask if it will (a) be implemented as sold to the public, and (b) even last long enough to have any impact.

We all know the feeling. It can be hard getting our hopes up, thinking we can finally believe that real change is actually happening, especially after being lied to for years.

Can we finally believe that the U.S. will now become an “outlier” in the good sense, not in the sense of being one of the highest routine injection recommenders in the world?

What’s good to see, all the technical minutiae and potential policy implications aside, is just the general reaction from the mainstream pharma-controlled media.

They’re, like, not happy…

And then, of course, on top of all this, you have RFK Jr.’s recent change/inversion to the Food Pyramid, which to anyone with a brain has been an unhealthy joke for years.

make sure to stuff your kids with over-processed cereal every morning!

But again, the questions abound. From more beef and butter to fewer childhood injections - how will this play out?

Will the companies that have reaped fortunes for decades through Sickness-for-Business actually be incentivized to change? Is it even possible to force them?

Or will it mostly be more lip service?

And what about the decentralization and deprioritization allegedly forthcoming from these childhood injection schedule changes? After all, if there is less information in general in databases concerning ‘immunization status’ (which is ostensibly a good thing), can we reliably track differences pre- and post-changes?

To better demonstrate to jab-lovers that the unjabbed are far healthier?

How long would that take?

But perhaps these are questions for another day. Because what we have today is a change. It may not be a massive change, and it may not be the change we want - I want zero bioweapons - but if this makes the U.S. now an “outlier” country among all countries in a world gone mad, I think that’s a fair start.

Share