Crixcyon
1d

One thing to deeply consider. YOU can be the change. YOU can avoid all vaccines and deadly drugs. YOU can choose to eliminate junk foods. Why the heck wait for the silly and stupid HHS to get its act together? For heck sakes...they are still promoting deadly mRNA injections for all after 6 years. And for good reason...

The HHS is still welded at the hip to Pig Pharma. Make no mistake, the HHS was behind the covid terrorism and they are still gathering data on every patient in the health system using The Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) system to better understand vaccine avoidance and create a stronger more forceful plan to get EVERY human in this country injected with poison mRNA murder concoctions.

Flipping the silly Egyptian food building is subterfuge. Sure, eat healthier (veggies and fruits sprayed with toxic chemicals) while they inject you with poison vaccines. Get it?

Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
2d

Author: Sasha Latypova

… CMS will also explore how religious exemptions for vaccinations can be accounted for in the data and the subsequent measures.

They are not planning to leave your private decisions about your health and your children’s health alone! Don’t even dream that. They now want to “capture” exactly what you think about vaccines, how you decide whether to poison your kids or not, and also your religious beliefs on this matter! This is a roundabout way to get more data, more intrusion in privacy and more targeting for various “measures” and “countermeasures” both at the individual, state and county level. By having this information at the fed/state fingertips, next “pandemics” (i.e. deployment of chemical weapons) can be potentially more effectively targeted to certain locations, for instance, those that tend to have anti-vax “preferences”. Then vaccine propaganda or hospital kidnap and battery protocols can be more effectively targeted, too. These and many other tactics can be developed once the government has this information on you, your family or your community.

Finally, this directive about mandatory data collection by the feds from the states is an “administrative rule change”. It can be easily revised by the next administrations (what do you think the Democrats will do once they are in power?) Subsequently, Medicaid will be collecting BOTH, the mandatory immunization data and the refuseniks data, “preferences” and religious views! Ta-da. Isn’t government healthcare great?

