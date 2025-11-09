Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
17h

The only issue I've always disagreed with about Trump.

Warpspeed was always BS.

Donald has had 5 years to walk this back, but hasn't.

Should have.

But won't happen with midterms in a year...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eccentrik
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
17h

Dr. El Trumpo and the HHS will NEVER get this sorted out. El Trumpo is making deals with the big pharma devil and RFK is spinning his wheels going in reverse. Your best choice always is to avoid ALL vaccines and keep your children away from these poisons. No vaccine can ever be made safe and effective. NEVER. Furthermore, the entire medical scheme called germ theory is a complete lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture