Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

Alriiiighty…

So here’s the bottom line, for me at least.

I try to be a straight shooter. No matter who we support or vote for, past or present, we always have to hold feet to the fire.

Which is why I try to take a nuanced approach, evaluate all sources of information I can, and then come to a conclusion.

As such, I would be remiss and unfair if I didn’t acknowledge that there have been many claims recently by President Trump and his cabinet that efforts are ongoing to revamp, or even revoke, the childhood vaccine schedule, and there have also been moves to deprioritize “mRNA” (for lack of a better term).

However, I consider myself an absolutist at this point, so if I’m being honest, nothing short of all of these poisons being pulled would fully satisfy me.

Will that ever happen, with any administration? I highly doubt it. It’s clearly a convoluted clusterfuck, and Trump’s own stance on injections is equally complicated, to say the least.

Which is why I have to acknowledge what I see as both good and bad.

There have been many arguments that Trump’s hands were tied during the Plandemic. It’s been said that he was misled, and let’s be honest, we all saw how the Pharma-owned MSM was frothing at the mouth over the prospect of a “safe & effective.”

And when Trump pushed alternative therapies, he was obviously demonized - “horse paste,” “bleach,” we all saw the misrepresentations.

Some have argued that it was all some type of underwater, blindfolded 8D chess. This camp likens it to a utilitarian approach, whereby maximizing the most good for the most people required that Operation Warp Speed be accelerated as fast as possible.

According to people who believe this, the various lockdowns across the world killed significantly more than any alleged virus, potentially pushing 121 million people to the brink of starvation.

Along this line of thought, there was no choice but to foist the dubious injections upon the public to force the world to open up and prevent the full imposition of draconian measures, like social credit scores, thereby also preventing more from dying than have died, and will die, from the nanoweapon injections.

But I don’t know if this is true. And even if it is, how many people have died from the C-19 injections thus far (not to mention the sick, disabled, and dying)?

And how much has this sickness and death affected future fertility and the intricately interwoven social, political, and economic fabric that sustains populations across the globe?

How many more people are now Big Pharma dependent for life, creating more illness and disability, or at the very least, perpetuating these companies’ stranglehold on modern ‘health & wellness’?

I won’t even try to quantify it. All I can say is that when I watch television - which I try to avoid - I see more commercials for new health problems and drugs than ever before.

Issues I had never heard of in my life before.

So with that said, all I can do is keep pressing along. I’ll keep pushing, making whatever ripple in this giant, fetid swamp I can.

Because if I were just to slink back and swallow the black pill, sink into one with the abyss, what point would there be in ever starting a Substack and trying to spread the truth in the first place?

Share