“President Donald Trump received a Covid vaccine and flu shot during his visit to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, his physician said in a memo released by the White House…
‘In preparation for upcoming international travel, President Trump also received preventive health screenings and immunizations, including annual influenza and updated COVID-19 booster vaccinations,’ the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, wrote.”
Discussion about this post
No posts
Baloney, he was given saline.
Only a fool would take those shots. Even trump should know better. Pretty sure they are lying as always