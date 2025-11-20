Evidently, the link between it all might, quite literally, be a link…

Or to be more exact, a tube. A tube so tiny it could fit inside countless syringes, countless times, passed into the body to perform predetermined functions. In some cases, the tube may not be in the syringe at all, but following injection, it self-assembles from even smaller parts to carry out its role.

But what is that role, and why are these things being found in vials, solutions, and inside the bodies of people across the world?

For those who don’t believe it, the evidence is clear. You don’t need to look hard. That is, assuming you have the microscopy equipment to look in the first place.

Often described as ‘fibrous’ in nature, these anomalous structures range from translucent, well-defined tubules to seemingly sentient wires, coils, filaments, and, in perhaps the strangest of biohybrid cases, budding ribbons.

Even more disturbing is the fact that many of these self-assembling, growing, and moving formations are found in proximity to, or derived directly from, another freakish and physically similar discovery: the calamari clots.

Were any of these ‘ingredients’ disclosed to the public?

Of course not. If the goal were to build some type of nano- or micro-scale system, all of this would have to be trojan-horsed. Not all vials would contain it, and varying sizes, scopes, and scales would be introduced as part of a mass experiment - or as some prominent stakeholders have called it, the “need to mess around.”

Clearly, this is more than just contaminants and artefacts.

And even if these structures don’t represent some sort of testing ground for an eventual intracorporeal nanonetwork, they certainly already serve roles in medicine, practical and theoretical.

Merely consider the roles of nanotubes, which can range from inorganic to organic.

So-called functionalized nanotubes can be used in chemotherapy for drug delivery, as carriers for dubious “mmRNA,” as fluorescent imaging agents, in tissue engineering, and even for biosensing.

But let’s not kid ourselves. So-called sensing isn’t merely about sensing. It’s about control. Surveillance and control of the body and brain from within and without.

Who needs a digital ID or coercive external measures when you can just get people to think, feel, and behave as you want without them ever even realizing it?

And speaking of fluorescent nanotubes…

The nanotubes are certainly an interesting topic of discussion, and if you scan the literature, you’ll find that many of their representations resemble the anomalies found across the world in people, vials, and the self-assemblage of injectable solutions.

Many of these things, horrifyingly, don’t seem to stop growing. They may start at the nano-scale (even at the nanite scale), but many appear to continue developing indefinitely.

Like never-before-seen amyloid structures clogging the veins and arteries of cadavers the world over…

But don’t believe me, check the literature for yourself.

The tiny ‘tubes’ are a cornerstone of cutting-edge nanotech:

The functionalized nanotubes shown above can be precisely tweaked for intrabody applications. In other words, to become more “safe & effective” for carrying out their multifarious functions inside you and me.

Still, that doesn’t stop them from coming with a whole host of biomedical issues, everything from cellular toxicity to pulmonary toxicity, genotoxicity, dermal toxicity, immunological toxicity, oxidative stress, and systemic toxicity.

Not to mention the environmental toxicity occurring outside the body.

nothin’ like a little nano-pollution to get the day started, eh?

Speaking of which, if this many issues are present with nanotubes that are modified to supposedly be safer, what about those nanotubes that are unmodified?

Could this partially explain the significant increase in asthma and allergies over the years?

Truth is, you don’t have to take the incredibly deep dive to know these things are bad news. Whether they’re in the unmodified industrial emission form or some sort of highly enhanced, targeted payload carriers, nanotubes are a problem.

Sure, in theory, they could do all kinds of amazing things, but given that they’re being pushed by the same people who conservatively killed at least tens of millions with the C-19 nanoweapon injections, you better believe that public health has little to do with this.

Simply ask the likes of convicted U.S. chemist Charles Lieber, the mastermind behind “liquid computing,” which can create nanocircuits from seemingly nothing, and a major pioneer in the area of nanowire meshes for the brain.

A little disconcerting, to say the least…

But there’s no denying it.

One can dismiss that these things are being actively introduced into people’s bodies (out of ignorance or fear), but you can’t deny that the technology exists.

It’s understandable. It’s understandable that it’s difficult for the general public to wrap their minds around such a thing, that they could be violated - raped, essentially - in such a way by their governments and supposed leaders.

That is, until you drop the naivete and realize what we’re up against.

Again, the tech is there, the findings are there, now it’s time to connect the threads.

And the patents, of course, are all there as well for all to see:

If you read the last word in the highlighted portion above, it’s quite telling. Not just nanowires, but “a plurality of mesowires.”

A plurality of mesowires?

Interesting, isn’t it, given what has been seen inside vials, solutions, and humans across the globe.

After all, many of the structures continue to grow to larger ‘meso’ scales, and many of the vials appear to already contain or lead to the assemblage of these larger wires and tubes.

Again, this is nothing all that uncommon if you actually read the relevant literature. Just ask

.

Many researchers, scientists, and amateur microscopists have been reporting this kind of stuff since early 2021, following the mass rollout of the “safe & effective.”

And many have been absolutely shocked by just how large some of these formations not only become, but start out as:

No wonder so many people dropped dead or had strokes, heart attacks, and other acute medical emergencies right after injection!

But zooming out to the 40,000-foot view, it certainly appears that these tubes and wires were injected in at least a percentage of “vaccine” recipients for nefarious purposes.

As I’ve previously detailed, you can again go right to the patents - in this case, Moderna’s own 2020 SPIKEVAX® patents - and see for yourself.

Particularly, No: US 10,703,789 B2.

The “embodiments” of numerous nanotubes are right there, everything from “rosette nanotubes” to “carbon nanotubes and/or single-walled carbon nanotubes,” wherein “the building block and/or the functional groups attached to the building block of the at least one nanotube may be altered to adjust the dimensions and/or properties of the nanotube.”

But this is only the tip of the iceberg, as this patent reads like the who’s who of nanotech fever-dreams.

From quantum dots to “fibrin hydrogels” and even nanoparticles “comprising a semiconductive or metallic material… or formed in a magnetic nanoparticle” - it’s all there!

If anybody struggles with you saying this is a possibility (it’s beyond that, it’s happening), then do yourself a favor: extend them some grace.

Assuming they’re not democidal maniacs and didn’t try to coerce you into injections, they’re probably just innocent and uninformed.

It can be difficult trying to deal with these people, trust me, I know as well as anyone, but at a certain point, you have to just let them go. Maybe sprinkle some seeds, trail some breadcrumbs, but let them think they arrived at an awakening on their own.

While I understand the criticism that mindless followers are dangerous, I also recognize that not all people who took the shots are sleepwalkers. I personally know many who regret it, who only took one dose to “keep my job” and now mostly agree with me.

They never forced their beliefs on me, never tried to shame me or ostracize me, and truly did embody the mantra of my body, my choice.

We need these people on our side. Even if they aren’t actively on the front lines, at least they haven’t crossed to enemy lines.

They have a willingness to learn, they admit their mistakes, and they are otherwise curious and intelligent people. Like Stockholm syndrome victims, they simply needed some time to overcome their psychological trauma, pull back their defense mechanisms, and see the propaganda for what it is.

I’m willing to accept people like this into the fold. Sure, I wish they were shouting from the rafters like me, but frankly, there aren’t a lot of people like me. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

And if you’re still reading this article now and it’s resonating, there probably aren’t a whole lot of people like you either.

So let’s keep pushing. Because I know in my heart of hearts, just like I knew intuitively almost from Day One that the “COVID vaccine” was something altogether different, that this nanotech angle is over the target.

So let’s hit the target. Again and again and again. Before many of the people who could help us, turn into patented targets themselves…

