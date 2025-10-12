It’s time to consider the very real possibility - probability - that it’s all part of the plan…

What if virtually every disease, disorder, dysfunction, condition, illness, sickness, pathology, impairment, syndrome, and beyond could be traced to a single primary cause?

While health issues certainly stem from a multitude of factors, one seems to stand far above the others…

And in a world that has uncloaked its shadows, at least to those of us with eyes to see, it is not ludicrous to state the obvious. It’s lucrative. It’s long-term. It’s the perfect business model for a trillion-dollar complex that siphons from the weak and dying; lifespan over healthspan.

In short, it’s evil.

Because what better way to sicken the populace from day one than to titrate the doses so that problems arise down the road? Health conditions that can be obscured, detached from traceable sources, thanks to the tick of time?

Health problems that create dependence for life. Control and body autonomy drained from the individual and given to the corporation. Given, frankly, to demons in human flesh.

And it all starts with a needle to the newborn.

With autism rates at least 1 in 31, an appalling increase from decades passed, many are pointing to “vaccines” as the main reason. But while the spotlight shines on autism (with Tylenol as the red herring), it’s important that we step back, and zoom out.

After all, what good is analyzing the concentric circles on a particular genus of trees when the whole damn forest is burning down all around us?

Think about it. All the incentives are there for these injections to escape oversight and transparency, continuously increasing in frequency, dosage, and volume, enrichment for many, but death and disease for many, many more.

Including the one word we all fear to hear: cancer.

‘The Big C,’ as it were, has taken on a whole new life all its own, especially since the rollout of the nanoweapon injections.

When before did you ever even hear the term “turbo cancer”?

Why have aggressive cancers exploded among healthy young people, to the point that embalmers are receiving bodies that show no outward signs of chemotherapy or even sickness?

In some cases, it’s only weeks or days from sudden diagnosis to death… and it’s happening more frequently all the time, while Big Pharma - in all its amazing prescience - is positioned to cash in…

But that’s just from the recent nanoweapon injections; what about the other injections that have been increasing for decades?

Although childhood cancer rates have certainly not ballooned at the alarming rate of autism, the trends are far from good.

It’s interesting to note that while mortality has gone down, the prevalence has increased. In other words, more customers to treat and keep alive (and unhealthy).

Again, the perfect business model.

But that’s okay, because personalized ‘mRNA cancer vaccines’ are coming to save the day…

Of course, just like with skyrocketing autism rates, this will all be conveniently attributed to things like improved diagnostic imaging and pathology, and ‘greater awareness,’ ignoring the many oncogenic and mutagenic factors likely contributing.

Speaking of which…

What exactly is inside these syringes that could be causing so much trouble for little humans fresh to the world? What could be driving cancer rates, and all other health conditions for that matter, from birth to death?

To answer that question, it might be useful to first find some overlap.

That is, overlap between the most common childhood cancers and the injections that coincide.

How do they coincide, you ask? Well, let’s start with a simple “cOrReLaTiOn DoEs NoT eQuAl CaUsAtIoN” situation.

First, we’ve got acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which hits mostly between the ages of 2 and 5, the same age range at which the following injections and doses are typically given: DTaP (5th dose), IPV (4th dose), MMR (2nd dose), Varicella (2nd dose), and influenza (annual).

Of course, if we’re arguing that these jabs lead to cancer, we should also evaluate the shots given before this age range, which includes multiple doses of DTaP, IPV, PCV, RV, HepB, MMR, Hib, and Varicella, beginning at birth, and continuing at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 12-15 months, and 12-23 months…

Thing is, as far as I’m concerned, you don’t even need to know what these acronyms mean. Because I don’t know about you, but this already sounds like overkill.

Another childhood cancer of concern is acute myeloid leukemia (AML), which can occur at any pediatric age, whether infant or older child. In other words, a grab bag of fun for little ones and bigger ones.

Then you’ve got brain and other central nervous system (CNS) tumors, which can also happen from infancy to teenagehood, but peak at ages 5-9. What injections are given between those ages? Ohhh, none other than additional or initial doses of things like DTaP, IPV, MMR, Varicella, Tdap, and of course, the annual Influenza shots.

How about another lovely little condition ‘believed to be related to genetic mutation’ known as neuroblastoma, which typically occurs before age 5? Nothing like a gentle sprinkling of some HepA, RV, and everything else to help that baby bloom…

Or maybe a nice dose of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is more your speed? In that case, we can look to school-age children and adolescents, many of whom have received or will receive their MenACWY (1st and 2nd doses), MenB (as recommended), and again the super-effective annual Influenza shot.

Thing is, this is only a small sample of cancers infants through adolescents can face, and although the ‘incidence’ peaks in certain ranges, many of these diseases seem to be omnipresent threats from birth to young adulthood.

Then again, as we all know very well… cOrReLaTiOn DoEs NoT eQuAl CaUsAtIoN, so in the spirit of that dismissive platitude, let’s look into the actual ingredients in these vials that correlate with cancers in babies, children, teenagers, and adolescents.

Shall we revisit the aforementioned cancers?

Well, for starters, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia have been linked to formaldehyde, but the authorities assure us that the amount in any injectables is ‘tiny and residual’ from the manufacturing process.

Sure, it’s a problem for grown men who breathe it in or touch it, but I’m sure it’s no problem for little babies who have it injected numerous times.

After all, it’s an itty-bitty amount, folks.

But let’s move on from formaldehyde to something a little more… potent .

We already know about the history of simian virus 40 (SV40) in the polio injections, especially relating to mesothelioma, osteosarcoma, and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. And I’m sure you’ve heard about the COVID-19 injections and their naughty oncogenic secret undisclosed to the FDA.

But how about a handful of mercury and aluminum to get your immune system revving ?

Ya don’t say…

I wonder, could there be a reason we “conspiracy theorists” want this crap out of injections (or better yet, no injections at all)?

After all, while certain ingredients may be said to have ‘no link’ to a specific cancer, they do demonstrate links to general potential immunologic and genotoxic impacts, even in skewed cover-up studies.

Bottom line: it’s one big messy mutagenic soup, and that certainly cannot be good for the developing brains and bodies of young children, let alone literal newborns.

But I guess that’s too much to ask.

I guess we’re just crazy people after all, because after all, decades of The Science™ tell us these things are safe & effective. When problems do arise, they’re exceedingly rare. The benefits outweigh the risks. We have to do the right thing. We have to protect ourselves and Grandma.

Trust the Experts™. Follow the Science™. We’re All in This Together™.

You know the refrains…

And some critics - zealots, more like - will never agree. Heck, they won’t even listen to one iota of what we say. But I have to admit, their built-in automatic rejection of anything outside their purview is fascinating to watch.

The sleepwalkers don’t know, and they don’t want to.

Does this Substack article here represent a rigorous scientific analysis? No. Is this a peer-reviewed, State-sanctioned, Pharma-funded review? An unassailable deep dive into all the excruciating minutiae of studies far and wide?

Of course not.

But in a world where finding the truth feels as easy as inverting what we’re told, we should at least ask the questions. We should at least press those who have proven to be liars and deceivers.

Especially when those who stand to gain so much from our suffering, remain as eerily silent as death itself…