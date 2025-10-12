Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bianca Kennedy's avatar
Bianca Kennedy
4h

You're preaching to the choir with this reader, but AMEN! Your analysis is spot on. They want us sick, weak, feeble, mentally handicapped - all to be more easily controllable and compliant. They want us in heightened states of fear for the same reason. Beyond that, they want us dead, to reduce the population levels, an increase their control.

I just read this article this morning, which is a wonderful complement to your article:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-175865020

Keep up the great work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
3h

“Why have aggressive cancers exploded among healthy young people, to the point that embalmers are receiving bodies that show no outward signs of chemotherapy or even sickness?”

Yes. My friend embalmer Richard Hirschman.can confirm that fact.

But here is what he is most concerned about as he is seeing these clots in up to 50% of the bodies he embalms.

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/embalmer-blood-clots

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture