Many think the Wuhan Military Games helped spread COVID-19 around the world.
Many also think there was never a COVID-19 virus.
Those in the middle think there was a novel coronavirus but that the Pandemic was a Plandemic with most of the cases and deaths essentially manufactured…
So I ask you.
I dunno, but there’s definitely been some Satanic imagery so far…
My Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Why succumb to their madness? Are you just waiting to be victimized? Is that role so appealing that you have to do their work for them? Fear porn from a so called Eccentrik- wake up, do not comply do not write their script, resist al ads. Live your life.
It's all PCR testing fraud. There was no pandemic, there will be no new pandemic.
.
They Lied. Join the campaign to Take Action & Raise Public Awareness at
https://TheyLied.ca/
.
With your help, everyone will know TheyLied.ca
.