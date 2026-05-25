Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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Daryl Poe's avatar
Daryl Poe
6h

Get ready for the lockdowns and the mail in ballot mid term steals.

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1 reply by Eccentrik
john edson's avatar
john edson
9h

Guess we can give up on people ever understanding that all vaccines are intentionally harmful

poisons and were a bad idea from the beginnng - just like putting fluoride in public water supplies. Hard to face the fact that what you thought was 'for your own good' was just the reverse. Don't want to deal with what that would mean about those promoting it, right? So just bend over and grab your ankles when they tell you to.

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