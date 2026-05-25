Ya Don't Say
Sometimes, you just have to laugh...
Hantavirus “vaccine”
Ebola “vaccine”
Alpha-gal “vaccine”
All three conditions and “vaccines” conveniently being magnified by the MSM leading into June’s FIFA World Cup and the U.S. midterms in November.
Although in this case, the forthcoming ebola jab is reportedly viral vector not “mRNA.”
Get ready for the lockdowns and the mail in ballot mid term steals.
Guess we can give up on people ever understanding that all vaccines are intentionally harmful
poisons and were a bad idea from the beginnng - just like putting fluoride in public water supplies. Hard to face the fact that what you thought was 'for your own good' was just the reverse. Don't want to deal with what that would mean about those promoting it, right? So just bend over and grab your ankles when they tell you to.