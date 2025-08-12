Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackYou Need to Watch ThisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreYou Need to Watch ThisPredictive programming at its finest?EccentrikAug 12, 202517Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackYou Need to Watch ThisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51Share“It was released on September 25, 2020, on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. In November 2020, the series was canceled after one season of eight episodes.”This was in the final episode…ShareSubscribe17Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackYou Need to Watch ThisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51Share
Nobody listens to me when I rant about this......
The other Amazon Prime series from that same time that is a must-watch is “The Feed.”