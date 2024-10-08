You Want More PROOF of Weather Warfare?
The same people who told you to get the "safe & effective" are calling you crazy for suggesting weather manipulation with these hurricanes...
You can look all over X and other social media platforms for information that shows weather manipulation is real. Not just weather manipulation, but weather warfare.
But I figured I’d aggregate some of the information for easier access.
Some of this information I’ve already referenced in my articles on Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.
Even so, it’s worth reiterating.
Here are 23 points to shove in the faces of people when they call you a loon for simply suggesting that such things are not merely ongoing, but have been for untold decades.
They want evidence? Here’s their fuckin evidence…
**Credit to Greg Reese for a portion of this information**
1. A Patent Filed in 2001, Now “Abandoned”
2. Earth Magazine Article on Hurricane Seeding Gone Wrong
3. The Genius Behind General Electric’s Early Atmospheric Experiments
4. Project Stormfury from 1962 to 1983
5. Project Popeye During the Vietnam War
6. More Cloud Seeding Gone Wrong (or Right?)
7. 1997 Secretary of Defense Presentation on ‘Eco-Terrorism’
8. “The Father of Weaponized Weather” Discusses Profound Capacity for Weather Manipulation
9. Anomalous ‘Beam’ on Microwave Imagery That Redirected Hurricane Sandy
10. National Weather Service Employees ‘Gagged’
11. Possible Tactical Weather Weapon in the Black Sea
12. Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) in Hawaii?
13. Weather Modification As Part of Warfare
14. The Mysteries of Geoengineering Solved?
15. NOAA’s “Weather Modification Project Reports”
16. 2007 ‘Soft Disclosure’ on Hurricane Steering
17. 100 U.S. Weather Modification Patents
And now to more recent events…
18. Anomalies Indicating Hurricane Milton’s Manipulation?
19. DoD Demand for Lithium in Helene-Ravaged Areas
20. Discussions of Geoengineering with RFK Jr.
21. Another Radar Anomaly with Helene?
22. Did Ground-Based Frequency Transmitters Manipulate Helene?
23. Helene Supposedly Covered 479.2 MILES in 12 HOURS with NO Water (~40 mph)??
I accept your evidence with a strong caveat - they don’t have as much control as they’d have you believe. There are huge changes in the atmosphere and the earth’s mantle as our magnetosphere weakens and is due for a pole shift.. So can they influence patterns and take the energy that’s there and direct it? Perhaps, but the effects run way beyond their control whereas I follow the Creator whom they fear who has everything under control
I've known it to be true ever since reading Nick Begich's book -
"Angels Don't Play This HAARP: Advances in Tesla Technology".
A great read on this subject