We’ll never know the true numbers.

But you can bet your life that they’re far worse than any of our ‘public representatives’ would have us believe.

With the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) scheduled to meet today and tomorrow, the recent FDA memo is at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

It’s been under heavy fire from the pharma-funded monolithic media complex - a good thing - but it’s also not without its share of shameful sentences.

Whether it’s Dr. Vinay Prasad’s contention that “MMR vaccines do provide third-party benefits” or his “no doubt” that elderly Americans “benefited from Doses 1 and 2” of the C-19 jabs, the memo leaves a lot to be desired.

And at its core, the memo still pushes the paltry 10 figure into the minds of the masses.

Sure, Prasad admits that “the real number is higher,” but the question is: how much higher? By how many magnitudes?

We all know that this has been an ongoing PSYOP of the highest order. Data obfuscation, data manipulation, and the outright fabrication and falsification of data have worked to effectively protect the System while predictably killing its useful idiots.

Given that many studies operationally define the “unvaccinated” as having received their last injection fewer than 14 days before the time of analysis, it’s hard to know what’s really going on.

Thankfully, we have light in the dark. According to contrarian quantitative minds (‘contrarian’ only because they’re objective and unclouded by emotion), the death toll among C-19 jabbed children is nothing short of alarming.

Then again, if you’re a regular reader of this Substack, you’re far from surprised.

The anomalous increases in childhood death and illness have been an issue for a while now. At least to those willing to look.

From collapses on the football field and soccer pitch to record sickness sweeping through pediatric populations, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist.

In fact, it doesn’t take any scientist at all.

Over 6 million kids with “long COVID”? Of which at least 70% are linked to the C-19 jabs?

You better believe it.

Just ask Edward Dowd, another keen numbers guy, who famously wrote his book “Cause Unknown” after noticing a historic 40% uptick in the 2021 deaths of people aged 18-64.

Deaths, mind you, that were largely not attributed to COVID.

Edward’s questions were simple:

What’s causing this historic spike in deaths among younger people?

What’s causing the shift from elderly people, who are expected to die, to younger people, who are expected to live?

“A 40 percent increase in deaths is literally earth-shaking. Even a 10 percent increase in excess deaths would have been a 1-in-200-year event. But this was 40 percent.”

And if you prefer graphs and visual representations, Dowd’s work more than covers that as well.

Simply consider excess deaths among young age groups, from the U.S. to the UK, and everywhere in between and without.

The critics will undoubtedly attribute it all to infection, but the statistics tell a different tale…

There’s no need to belabor the point.

The C-19 injections, and all “mRNA” injections, kill kids. They also prevent the creation of kids in what can only be described as a fertility crisis.

It’s all by design, no doubt.

Those who masquerade as saviors are behind the Democide, especially those who have infiltrated organized religions around the world.

Just ask former Pope Francis…

Thus, is it any wonder that they’re trying to make cardiac events among children seem normal?

Of course they are, because the memory of the average person is fleeting, and if they can shift the baselines, then nothing will ever be abnormal or alarming.

And if you notice too much, the modern ‘brownshirts’ will beat you down and cover it up.

Many people - caught in the doldrums of daily living - will merely distract themselves with other things. They’ll seek their devices to escape, take their pills to numb, and avoid altogether those issues of paramount import.

Which is why now more than ever is the time to press harder than ever.

There are few things that get people riled up more than things having to do with kids.

Whether it’s “mama bears” who refuse jabs for their kids and will shove them right up the doctor’s you-know-what, or “mama bears” on the other end, who become unhinged when you dare deny their children a continuous stream of ‘life-saving’ injections, we’ve all seen the behaviors.

We can instinctively understand that protective mechanism, even if the outcome it produces wholly misaligns with our own beliefs or ideologies.

It won’t be pretty, it won’t be easy. But now that the door is just faintly ajar with the FDA “10” Memo, it’s time to kick the damn thing open.

Will those in power at the FDA, HHS, CDC, NIH, and elsewhere take this aggressive approach? The answer is almost certainly no.

Because, as always, as has been the case in merely getting to this point (where we can finally, simply suggest that children have suffered), it’s going to come down to us.

We, the People. We, the Power. We, the tireless warriors of light.

So, God Bless and Godspeed.

We’re gonna need it…

