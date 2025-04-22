People are mad. Big mad.

Ever since the public insinuation that vaccines are linked to increases in autism, people everywhere have been voicing their outrage. Medical professionals call the claim unprofessional and unfounded. Laypersons decry it as hurtful and dehumanizing.

Seemingly, no matter what you say to some people, emotion governs them. It almost feels impossible at times to reason with individuals whose entire positions are built on feelings.

You have no proof. There’s no evidence. You’re not an expert. Calling it an ‘epidemic’ is conspiracy theory. You’re a hateful science denier.

Now, while it may seem easier to simply leave these individuals alone to their beliefs, the fact is: we can’t.

Not all of them, at least.

Just as we saw during COVID, the true misinformation and disinformation are among those who trust The Science™ before all else. And unfortunately, persuading some of these people is paramount to actually getting things done, actually addressing the root cause of this monumental problem. A problem that now manifests in 3.23% of children, nearly 5 times what it was in 2000 when 1 in 150 children were diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

It’s a true epidemic - and if we’re going to effectuate actual change, we’re going to have to bring more people to our side.

But how do we do that?

Turns out, we don’t have to reinvent the wheel. It’s all about subtle psychological techniques, common sense approaches, and a little luck. While these strategies may fail with many people, they can and will allow some to see the light.

So let’s get right into ’em…

1) Reframe the Argument

You’ve seen it, I’ve seen it. The entire bought-and-paid-for mainstream media has no choice but to demonize anyone who demonizes Big Pharma. Their main tactic, of course, is dichotomous division. The COVID-19 era made it loud and clear: they pitted unvaccinated vs vaccinated, anti-vax against pro-vax, anti-science vs pro-science, and on and on and on…

While these labels are reductionist and silly to many of us, to a large percentage of the population, they are powerful and descriptive.

In the case of the current vaccine-autism dispute, the media has taken an additional angle that is perhaps even more pernicious and powerful. Now, they’re pitting ‘hateful’ people against everyday ‘tolerant’ and ‘loving’ parents, educators, and specialists.

How many times have we seen people lash out on television, online, and in person about being ‘attacked.’ They claim that those who insist vaccines can cause autism are not merely misinformed, but bad people at their core. They claim that we are attacking neurodiversity. That we’re belittling unique identities, individuals with special gifts that society ignores or misunderstands.

It’s a message that resonates with many, especially parents of children ‘on the spectrum.’

So how do we combat this?

For starters, we reframe the argument. If you know people who are incensed that their socially maladroit or markedly idiosyncratic child is under attack, let them know what’s really going on.

The focus, the real concern of the vaccine-autism debate is over SEVERE cases. Let people know this. Before you even mention “vaccine,” show them videos of teenagers and adolescents who are self-injurious, howling and screaming in anguish as adults try unsuccessfully to console them. Communicate that there are ASD adults in diapers who are unable to perform basic tasks, who can’t speak, who are also plagued by other disorders, such as bipolar disorder in 7.8% of children and 15% of adults.

If you’re in the U.S., show them the actual CDC data:

“The prevalence of children with a previously documented ASD classification varied across sites, but the median age of earliest documented ASD diagnosis was similar across sites (age 52--56 months). For three sites with sufficient data on intelligence quotient (IQ), cognitive impairment (i.e., IQ of <70) was reported for 40%--62% of children whose conditions were consistent with the case definition for ASD.”

On the contrary, the percentage of ASD cases with higher IQs (> 85) has decreased steadily over the last six ADDM reports to 36.1% in the 2022 survey. Nearly two-thirds of children with ASD in the latest survey had either severe or borderline intellectual disability (ID).”

Again, it’s all about reframing the focus and letting people who take this as an ‘attack’ on eccentricity and neurodiversity know that it’s not about that at all.

And, if you want to sprinkle in a little extra, play stupid. Pontificate, if you will, why the all-so-trusted mainstream media doesn’t seem to relay these important statistics...

2) Empathize with Suffering

Speaking of parents, educators, and specialists being outraged, flip the script.

Think of any major issue where a ‘protected’ or ‘marginalized’ class or group is alleged to be under fire. Take, for instance, the issue at the United States’ southern border. How often do the people screaming racism and xenophobia talk about those who did it right? Those who crossed legally? Do these self-proclaimed guardians ever express sympathy for those who waited for years to become U.S. citizens?

Do they ever wonder what it must feel like to be lawful and respectful, only to look like suckers when line-cutters and fence-climbers can enter the country and receive perks that even the most beleaguered citizens cannot?

Now apply this to the vaccine-autism debate.

Rather than sympathize with parents of ‘spectrum’ kids who aren’t severely disabled, take the side of the parents who do have children with profound intellectual disabilities. Consider not only the emotional toll on family and friends (and the child) but the financial toll as well.

Again, you don’t even have to mention the “V” word. Your goal here is to still keep people thinking about the real issue, which is the severe cases and all the ramifications that stem from them.

Communicate to critics that many families struggle to find adequate support for their children. They are bogged down by medical barriers and bureaucratic bloat. They bounce from specialist to specialist, receiving conflicting diagnoses, and experimenting with medications that often fail or exacerbate some aspect of the condition.

And, in cases when medicines do ‘work,’ they can put parents’ beloved children in a zombie, almost-vegetative state.

So if these guardians of the marginalized want to sit on their moral high horses, remind them exactly who is affected most by severe ASDs:

“Minority children were more severely affected. Black, Asian, and Hispanic children in the 2022 survey had higher overall ASD prevalence (3.66%, 3.82%, and 3.30%, respectively) than White children (2.77%), and were also more likely to have a more severe form of autism. Among Black, Asian, and Hispanic children, 78.9%, 66.5%, and 63.9%, respectively, had either severe or borderline ID, compared to 55.6% of Whites.”

Sometimes, it’s as simple as taking one’s beliefs and arguments and holding up a mirror.

Do they really mean what they purport to mean? Will they actually do something about it?

If so, give them a chance - if they’re not hypocrites from the start.

3) Neutralize Ad Hominem

No matter what you think of RFK Jr., there’s no question that the media is doing their best to discredit him. They went to work as soon as he was announced as Trump’s pick, and they’re going into overdrive now that he’s even suggesting “environmental” factors could be at play in the increase in ASD diagnoses.

Remind people who are outraged at insinuations of vaccine-autism links that you yourself were vaccinated as a child. And even if you weren’t, let people know that the vast majority of adults today were vaccinated as children. The main difference, of course, is the amount of injections received.

Make it clear that to call you ‘anti-vax’ is a misnomer. Before you ever express how you really feel about so-called vaccines and their dangers, let people know that you went through the medical system like everyone else.

Try to find some common ground.

But also, don’t let people think because you received vaccines as a kid when it was your parents’ choice and not yours, that you support them. Take a nuanced approach. Express slight concern. Don’t immediately go into “jabs are bioweapons that increase mortality and morbidity of every kind!!” mode.

That approach may work on some, but for the vast majority of people, they’ll tune you out as soon as they hear it. Even if you don’t care what people think of you, if your goal is to get people considering the potential downsides of these injections, you need to take a more delicate approach.

Then speak on Big Pharma.

Again, find common ground. Situate yourself as being on their team, David vs Goliath. Ask the individual what incentive these companies have to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth given their sordid histories.

If the individual doesn’t want to believe you, then simply suggest that they ask the almighty and all-knowing ChatGPT:

$26 billion (2022) : Involves Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson, addressing their roles in the opioid crisis through distribution and manufacturing practices.

$7.4 billion (2025) : Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family settled for their role in the opioid crisis, specifically related to OxyContin marketing.

$3 billion (2012) : GlaxoSmithKline for off-label promotion, failure to disclose safety data, and kickbacks involving drugs like Avandia and Paxil.

$2.3 billion (2009) : Pfizer for off-label promotion and kickbacks related to Bextra, Geodon, Zyvox, and Lyrica.

$2.2 billion (2013): Johnson & Johnson for off-label promotion and kickbacks involving Risperdal, Invega, and Natrecor.

And by the way, hasn’t RFK Jr. been fighting this battle for decades? Hasn’t he been doing his best to speak out on all the atrocious practices and policies, the blatant disregard for the average citizen who has fallen prey to these largely unaccountable conglomerates?

And, just to paint a more nuanced picture - one that you and I don’t particularly like - remind people that RFK Jr. recently said he supports the controversial MMR vaccine. Remind people that he is pushing to remove toxins from food, air, and water (something that many pro-vaccine people will agree on, oddly enough, even though a main culprit aluminum is found in many foods and beverages, as well as vaccines, with its bioavailability through vaccines however being nearly 100%).

Also, if possible, make a gentle reference toward those seemingly long-forgotten ‘COVID days.’ The trick here is to be casual.

Even if the person you’re talking to thinks the COVID vaccines are the greatest gift from God ever created, they can probably admit that the response to COVID through lockdowns and various draconian protocols, was not ideal.

How about the fact that the 6-foot distancing and masking of children were seemingly made up out of whole cloth without supporting evidence?

Or again, how about the even more authoritarian overreaches across the world, such as in cases where armed patrolmen approached families sitting by themselves on beaches, or when people were barred from entering certain businesses if they didn’t have proof of vaccination?

Or ridiculous measures, like when kids were put in “individual bubbles” so they could do music rehearsal?

Ask people how, given these events and policies and protocols, the ‘experts’ could be unquestionably followed. Ask people if it’s conceivable that maybe, just maybe, these experts (who tout the 100% safety and efficacy of vaccines) could be wrong or misguided.

Whatever you say, it’s critical that you connect this to those crazy days of COVID-19. You can’t let them forget. You can’t let them memory-hole it.

People need to know what is going on, that it’s just rinse and repeat. They have to learn to appreciate the fact that you’re not a crazy person or conspiracy theorist for questioning the same people that came up with all this crap when it comes to vaccines.

Ad hominem attacks like ‘anti-vaxxer’ are just the failed rhetoric of people who want to control how you think and behave. If people can learn not to fear such empty labels, then they can feel more comfortable questioning things. Not all people can - some are fully committed and will never budge - but a good percentage of people are still open to a deeper explanation.

Just like how people were isolated and went along with the mass injections so they didn’t feel alone, they don’t want to feel alone in pushing back on the established Narrative.

Let them know they’re far from it. It may seem like that, especially when social media giants remove massive groups opposed to vaccination, but in reality, that’s just an illusion. Beyond the censorship and suppression, there is a rich community dedicated to Truth.

And that truth begins with trusting science…

4) Trust Science, Not Scientism

Last but certainly not least, is the actual science. Not The Science™, not Scientism, but the scientific method. Ya know, that forgotten little thing where things can’t be ‘settled’ when new contraindications are popping up everywhere, or when a preponderance of empirical evidence confirms significantly different hypotheses.

Anyway, this is where it gets tricky. You have to wade carefully if you want to get people to even begin to look into something, especially when decades of indoctrination have them reflexively rejecting all the evidence of their eyes and ears.

To start, try (as always) to find common ground.

Before you get into the minutiae of data, remind people that there’s nothing wrong with thinking vaccines are dangerous. Again, harken back to the absurdities of the COVID-19 years as this is the quickest inroad through someone’s conscious and subconscious barriers.

Let people know that it’s not abnormal to question the safety and efficacy of “vaccines” - or any biopharmaceutical product for that matter.

Once you’ve established that many people feel and think in a similar way - even if they’re afraid to voice it - become one of the braver voices. Heck, it might even help to have a sense of humor about it, especially since so many people are highly uncomfortable even broaching the subject.

For instance, you might have a chuckle at the ridiculous changes in The Science™:

You might even relate that you know people who were affected by the shots. Casually mention that you’ve heard stories of kids who developed conditions and were never the same after certain childhood vaccinations.

Matter-of-factly mention that they’re still recommending regular ‘updates’ through COVID vaccines. Although some people have literally received 11 COVID injections by now and will continue to receive ‘boosters’ as they do the annual flu shot, most people won’t, and will probably be surprised to hear these CDC guidances.

Then mention how even babies aged 6 months are getting the COVID vaccines per the latest Immunization Schedule. People will probably also be surprised by the number of other vaccines recommended, especially when compared to previous years.

Roughly 18 doses across 12 different vaccines in 2000 vs roughly 45 doses across 20 different vaccines in 2025.

You might wonder out loud, has anyone researched what kind of effect this significant dose increase has on young babies? What kind of impact does this have on the accumulation of vaccine adjuvants, preservatives, and excipients in the body?

Notice what we’re doing here. If you want to convince people of a possible link between vaccines and autism, you need to spend most of your time skating around the topic.

The key is not even to convince people of autism or any specific condition per se, but simply to seed some doubt in the concept of vaccines as a whole. We want a crack in the door so we can slowly but surely open it wider and wider.

And when it does come time to get into the granular data or present the various findings and implications of seminal research studies, there’s no need to shove it in people’s faces.

For most people - especially those in deep denial or ignorance - you don’t want to go too hard too soon. Rather than coming out of the gate swinging, whacking them in the face with fear-inducing facts, pitch them a trail of breadcrumbs.

Remember: nobody wants to be told what to think.

The key to convincing someone is not to tell them what to think, but to have them believe they thought it themselves.

So lead that horse to water… and see if it chooses to drink or die!

Once you’ve gotten a person to finally begin questioning their fundamental beliefs about vaccines, then you can drip drip drip the details.

Show them studies about aluminum in vaccines and aluminum at significantly higher levels in the brains of severely autistic individuals.

Show them studies about the inherent flaws in so-called placebo-controlled trials, where more often than not neutral saline is absent in favor of, you guessed it, more aluminum-based products!

Show them studies revealing the increasing prevalence of severe, easily discerned ASD, thereby calling into question arguments that it’s all due to changes in diagnostic awareness.

Show them how a growing trend toward undervaluing Bradford Hill’s Criteria has led to an inability to detect piercing safety signals.

Show them the known health complications stemming from vaccine adjuvants, and that genes only play a marginal role (when unadulterated by biopharmaceutical intervention).

While undoing a lifetime of brainwashing is no easy task, it can be done if you work artfully and consistently. But it’s not going to work on everyone. You’ve got to accept that some of the people closest to you may never come around. In certain cases - and sadly we’ve seen many - people will suffer the most immediate, obvious health events from vaccination, and still deny any connection.

Don’t lose hope. Stay the course with those who appear amenable, and adapt your approach. Encourage but don’t compel. Question but don’t accuse.

Because honestly? We need way more people on our side if we’re going to implement the kind of fundamental, systemic, and lasting change we want.

This is not hyperbole. This might be our only chance to get it right, our historic moment in time before the window is shut and locked forever…

