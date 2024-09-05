It seems like no matter how deep you dive or how far you reach, the layers never stop peeling. It’s something out of a movie, one might say, replete with shadowy organizations, diabolical masterminds, and sodden materialists who pave the road to Hell with their ‘good intentions.’

And over it all, a pretty little patina that tells you everything is fine.

Do not dig. Do not question. Repeat the platitudes on your screens and all will be well.

Why scare people? Why scare yourself, when you could just bury the Truth down down where the Sun don’t dare?

but you’re not like that are you

You’re like me, in some way I imagine. Perhaps, in more ways than we’ll ever know. Because people like us? People like us can’t just turn blind eyes and ignore that enraged elephant in the room thrashing its trunk like a drunk, drugged test subject.

Not at all. And sad to say, there are a lot of experimental elephants, in a lot of rooms, too unruly to ignore these days.

But if I had to guess, one of the biggest is the one that birthed them all…

“ D E P O P U L A T I O N, ” and its agenda has been formalized for quite some time…

Now, before we get too far ahead of our skis, it’s not like this is all just some biomedical nanoweaponry delivery system designed to kill us.

There’s a tad bit more to it than that.

You’ve got the intersection of AI, making humans incomplete and obsolete. You’ve got Climate Alarmism, which - if we’re following to its logical conclusion - wants our “carbon footprints” (i.e., us) gone for good.

And finally, you’ve got the Identity Perversion, the demonic core of which is “gender-affirming care," as if prepubescent mutilation and psychological manipulation are somehow tantamount to “affirming” or “care.”

But this is the world we live in, where up is down and the good doctor assures you the heart attack 2 minutes after your XBB.1.5 monovalent booster bears no connection to the experimental product now inside you.

You can probably see where this is going…

In this warped paradigm, all roads lead to the same point: the concerted removal of humans as we know them.

Some call it “Transhumanism.” I call it Exterminism.

We can never underestimate the psychological effect

No, not the “vaccine hesitancy and anxiety” psychobabble when someone strokes out after the first poke. No, we’re talking about actual psychological effects - weaponized psychological effects. That of the fear-mongering, gas-lighting, PSYOP variety.

Ask your average college-indoctrinated screenhead about raising a family or having kids, and what do they say? Well firstly, they don’t want to ‘poison’ the planet by spreading their seed. After all, the planet is going to erupt in flames in 5, 4, 3, 2…

Never mind the 50 years of failed predictions…

Or how about the idea that “family planning” and “reproductive rights” and “my body, my choice” now mean that babies = bad, mobile infanticide = gooood.

Or how about the fact that the economy is a swirling shitter?

Clearly, the conditions for the attitudes and behaviors are there.

People are seeing less opportunity to raise young ones. They’re irrationally worried about the planet dying if their ‘carbon footprint’ grows. They’re worried that the financial foothold is not there. They’re worried that reproducing just doesn’t… make… sense.

And can you entirely blame them?

In a world where biological men win women’s Olympic gold medals, sanity and reason are fast disappearing.

The replacement? A distorted, disturbed, Satan-driven slew of illogic.

The values of motherhood are, in part, disintegrating because motherhood itself is under attack…

But pernicious psychological forces are not the only factor, not even the main factor, in all of this.

Say what you will of RFK Jr. - Trump’s apparent new tag-team partner - but the man has been sounding the alarm on toxic “soil, air, food and water” for quite some time.

And he’s far from wrong…

Disconcerting?

Wondering what the Hell is now swimming in our bodies, brains, and environments that is leading to this?

d o n o t w o r r y l i t t l e o n e t h e r e i s a v a c c i n e f o r t h a t

Speaking of which…

Could something be poisoning that seed within us all? Something we’re all administered when borne bare and tender to the world?

Something that has been increasing for years?

Looks totally normal…

But then again, many pediatric practices couldn’t survive without those beefy Big Pharma funds. According to the highly respected pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas, who once oversaw 15,000 patients, it’s all about the Benjamins.

“We were losing a million dollars, over a million dollars, in vaccines that were refused,” he said of his ‘anti-vax’ stance.

Fortunately, he knew not just in his heart, but empirically, that he was doing the right thing. “Like when I studied my vaxed vs unvaxed patients, the unvaxed were so incredibly healthy.”

And then you have that thing that happened recently.

You know, the thing that nobody can talk about that many people regret that causes strange things that are blamed on everything but the thing because the thing is the greatest thing ever.

Like, ever.

And any recent changes you might notice in research findings or data sets across the world or even in governments' own statistics or heck maybe just anecdotally or just walking around yourself taking note and living in the world and hearing through the grapevine about things that seem, well, just a little bit anomalous - that’s all in your head, Jack.

That’s QUITE the precipitous drop, isn’t it?

I mean, I’m no master statistician, but…

As you can see, this thing is global. Whatever the exact ingredients of the democidal broth may be, they’re filling every corner and crevice of the globe.

Do we need more evidence?

And sadly, whether you review the work of Naomi Wolf, James Thorp, or listen to the endless on-ground reports of obstetricians, gynecologists, perinatologists, neonatologists, pediatricians, certified nurse midwives, family medicine physicians, perinatal nurses, lactation consultants, or even childbirth educators - the evidence is blood-curdling.

The conclusion? As clear as the vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab itself...

But what do we know?

We didn’t Trust the Science™ and we’re still here.

Still alive and kicking.

Still speaking truth to power and being vindicated at every turn.

Sure, the enigmatic <they> will plot to kill us still, but at least now their henchmen and useful idiots are out from the dark.

And even <they> too, one day, may find themselves scuttling in sight, the safety of their shadows thin and gone…