A lot of people lost their minds during the ‘COVID Era.’ And unfortunately, some lost them literally.

Well, as far as neurodegeneration is concerned…

As new studies and revelations are unveiled, we’re learning that a lot of people bamboozled by the propaganda not only became mentally unwell as a result, but also noticeably, measurably, and physically unwell from the so-called ‘medical intervention’ alleged to help.

The pathophysiology is becoming abundantly clear.

The “COVID vaccines” are brain-killers.

From the finest military men (and women) of might to your everyday Joe Schmoe, the damage is nothing short of devastating. It’s happening worldwide, it’s happening in the young and spirited, the old and spindly, women, men, all races, all backgrounds, all demographics and streams of life.

And one man and his team have been studying it deeper than most.

Stats guru, Edward Dowd, and his crew over at Phinance Technologies have been scrutinizing neurological disability and death numbers like few others. Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the team has shown particular interest in neuro-related deaths among younger folks aged 15 to 44.

The findings are, for many, depressingly predictable:

“We investigate trends in neurological diseases where these appear on the death certificate under multiple causes (MC) of death, or as the underlying cause (UC), as well as the trends in the ratio of multiple cause to underlying cause death rates.



For individuals aged 15 to 44 we show a rise in excess mortality from neurological diseases reported as the underlying cause of death, with a 4.4% increase in 2020, 10.0% in 2021, 9.9% in 2022 and 8.1% in 2023, with Z-Scores of 4.9, 11.1, 11.0 and 9.0 in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively, indicating highly statistically significant changes, particularly in 2021, 2022 and 2023.”

Unfortunately, this is nothing new. Unfortunately, our neighbors across the pond have been dealing with similar issues, with neurological disabilities and deaths among UK citizens also seeing anomalous increases:

From the U.S. to the UK, Japan to Korea, amid the general population and those who are expected to be the healthiest and fittest, something seriously bad is happening to human brains…

WhO cOuLd’Ve SeEn ThIs CoMiNg?? ?

Well, Pfizer for one - just like the other pharmaceutical companies - knew very well what was going on from their adverse event reports, and tried to hide it.

Better yet, they came out and lied repeatedly, unabashedly to the public, and now, as strange neurological disorders and everything else are mounting in the ‘vaccinated’ populations, good ol’ Pfizer is swooping in to treat the symptoms.

The litany of brain-killing effects cannot be overstated.

Death, Disease, Disorder, Dysfunction - it’s all there for open eyes and open minds to see.

But what if there’s something even more alarming? Or, perhaps, more pernicious? Something that while not as readily categorized medically, is nonetheless all the more disconcerting anecdotally?

Do you remember early reports, right after the jab rolled out, where people were asking questions about their friends and loved ones? Swirling concerns about stark, unexpected, and inexplicable changes in temperament and demeanor?

Once cheerful lovers of Life becoming joyless and lethargic? Easygoing personalities becoming explosive and angry? A shift from emotive and expressive to dull, flat affects?

Well, if you were seeing weird, creepy stuff going on with people you had known your whole life, turns out it wasn’t just your imagination. Beyond the psychological effects of COVID-19 and all the insanity of the lockdowns, media fear-mongering, and life-altering protocols, the “vaccine” itself might be the biggest culprit of it all.

At the time just disconnected self-reports and anecdotes, the science has since grown to substantiate many of these claims. And some of what we’re discovering is as otherworldly as it gets…

Sadly, many minds studying the mRNA injections saw this coming from a mile away…

How about the fact that the spike proteins directly impact the neurons, potentially erasing memories and hijacking personalities? Or those lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), that end up everywhere in the body after we were told they remained at the injection site?

Some have even called the effects nothing short of zombification.

Alongside others, lawyer and disability rights advocate Todd Callender has pointed to Pfizer’s own documents, which highlight something called 1P36 Gene Deletion. Although categorized as a “congenital” disease or defect, it’s reportedly listed first among 1291 issues on pg. 30 of Pfizer’s “LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST.”

As Callender explains:

“The 1p36 gene deletion is a congenital disease — you're born with it — and yet that was the number one serious adverse event, and if you look up the symptomology for that, it's the elimination of your frontal cortex. Your thinking part of your brain, your decision-making part of your brain, is the number one serious adverse event listed by Pfizer."

Whether or not its list place makes 1P36 Gene Deletion “the number one serious adverse event” is debatable. Whether or not self-assembling nanotech is colonizing the minds and bodies of the ‘vaccinated’ is certainly debatable.

What’s not debatable, however, are the marked increases in all kinds of nervous and neurological conditions. Whether it’s intermittent brain fog or fatal intracranial events, something strange is definitely going on.

So what is really going on and what can we expect to happen?

Are these novel injections - more bioweapons than anything - leading to a potential tsunami of neurodegenerative conditions? Is an actual ‘Zombie Apocalypse’ on the not-too-distant horizon?

Sound like a dystopian Sci-Fi movie?

Well, perhaps it takes one to know one. Just ask our fumbling, stumbling, bumbling dementia-ridden Corpse-in-Chief Joe Biden…

