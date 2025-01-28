Something is happening to people, and it’s been happening to people at an anomalously higher rate than ever before. Whatever it may be, it doesn’t appear to discriminate. Young or old, unhealthy and fit, all races, both sexes, all countries and nations across the world…

Oh, and it’s been happening just fairly recently.

Now, we can all speculate and throw our wild ‘conspiracy theorist’ hats into the fray, but that would be nutter-butter wouldn’t it?

After all, we don’t wanna look crazy and have our close friends and family who slurp from the mainstream media trough think we’re looney-tunes, do we? That would be bad - just imagine being called mean names!

Probably better to think and do as we’re told, amirite?

So with that in mind, and being the super-genius, narrative-abiding sheared sheep that we all are, let’s look upon these shocking trends with a calm, pacified, over-fluoridated mind, shall we?

Because again, the last thing we wish to do is alarm people…

Besides, it’s not as if a novel experimental democidal highly-lucrative-for-some gene-altering biomedical product could cause any problems when essentially forced down the global population’s throat.

I mean…

But again, to even insinuate that this has anything to do with a miraculous product that has saved trillions of lives intergalactically is to be more than just asinine. It’s to be worthy of the death penalty.

Still, given that we’re caring people and need our hearts to continue ticking to survive, it might be worth at least acknowledging that something is going on.

But again (again), it’s not what you or any of your white supremacist anti-vax grandma-killing friends think it is.

On second thought, there’s no problem. Forget about it, especially as it pertains to the healthiest and fittest among us…

Everything is hunky-dory…

Now before you lose your mind and go all crazy anti-Fauci on me, let’s get one thing straight.

Just because rates of heart problems are increasing among the populations of the world, particularly those who previously never had issues, doesn’t mean that there’s a reason for alarm.

It’s easy to get emotional and outraged and think it’s caused by something that was implemented widely in just the past few years, but that would be foolish.

Besides, getting yourself worked up, or believing in dangerous, life-threatening misinformation is only going to make things worse!

So clearly , the problem isn’t the novel gene therapy that was delivered across the world to the tune of 13 billion doses .

The problem is denying its efficacy!

Seriously, how many times do you dunderheads need to be told that it’s “safe & effective”?

Do you not understand what those words mean?

Do you actually think you know more than The Science™??

And even if there was some mild, transient, 99.9% harmless potential hypothetical slightly adverse outcome from these godsend syringes, it wouldn’t be because of the vaccine.

It’s because of the virus!!

We’re in the middle of a Pandemic for chrissakes, and you anti-vaxxers are the reason it continues!! Why can’t you just do your part and stop killing everybody with your selfishness and narcissism?

Why can’t you just listen to The Experts™??

This thing is killing everybody !!!!

Share

What we’re dealing with here is a highly mutagenic pangolin-bat virus, and some of you don’t seem to be taking it seriously at all - and it’s criminal.

I see you saying things like “I’m just going to live healthily and take my supplements and get exercise and believe in God and live naturally and not trust Science.”

How can you say such a thing??

Don’t you understand that my combo flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccine will only work if you get yours too? Don’t you understand??

You really think the humanitarians at the CDC would mislead us??

Alright, alright, fine .

Let’s play devil’s advocate, since you’re soooo ornery.

If you wanna go this route, let’s do it.

I’ll listen to your conspiracy theories for just this one time. So go ahead. Say it…

Go ahead! You can talk about this ‘side effect’ and this ‘heart failure’ and this ‘heart attack’ in some 12-year-old boy on the soccer field, but that’s just confirmation bias. You’re just looking for bad things because you’re a negative, miserable person.

Yes, people die and kids have heart attacks and every now and again somebody might develop myocarditis coincidentally following their COVID vaccine. That’s normal.

There is literally ZERO evidence that these safe & effective vaccines cause problems.

All you have to do is take the most heavily vaccinated areas and see that everything is fine! In fact, it’s better than fine, everybody is doing better than ever and the world-altering virus is completely eradicated.

Especially among young, healthy people.

Speaking of the fittest and healthiest among us, their hearts have never been stronger. They’re just swelling with joy…

Erhh…

Sure, so occasionally you’ll get some little blips on the radar, that’s nothing new. We all know that catching COVID-19 would be way worse and most of these people are just suffering from long COVID.

Not to mention, they’re being bigots and think they can just gobble horsepaste and inject bleach rather than receive safe immunizations!

Yea yea, the vast majority took the vaccine, but are they up to date?

Are they following The Science™??

Lemme guess, they think they know better and understand their bodies better than do The Experts™?

lolololol

What’s next, you’re gonna tell me you know it’s raining because you see it???

lolololol

Okay, Mr. Meteorologist. Stick to your horse semen bleach lmao

And no, 1 in 35 people are not suffering some form of cardiac damage from these amazing shots.

And no, of course there’s not a ~3% rate of significant cardiac injury among healthcare workers who dutifully received their vaccines and rightfully forced them on antivaxxers like you.

You probably also think that sudden cardiac deaths of athletes under 35 have exploded after only 1,101 cases reported between 1966 and 2004.

LMAO

This has all been debunked, young people have always dropped dead on the field, you’re just noticing it more now because you upgraded your tinfoil hat.

What’s your next conspiracy theory?

You gonna tell me that out of a study of 1.66 million kids, not one unvaccinated child was found to have myocarditis or pericarditis?

Well…

That…

Just because they didn’t have any ‘documented’ cases doesn’t mean that…

I mean, of course, it wasn’t a big deal, I mean, that doesn’t mean that… COVID’s still way worse because then they would’ve had, they would’ve had - had to, would’ve been vulnerable to the, the uhh…

YOU STILL HAVE NO PROOF!!

Hahahaha you have no proof dum dum!

Show me the evidence! Show me your sources! Are they peer-reviewed? Where did they come from? Were they approved by Fauci & Bill Gates?

Even if the safe and effective vaccines did appear to cause one-in-like-a-trillion problems, there’s no physical evidence that they’re actually hurting people. You’re just an antivaxxer who doesn’t like to be wrong.

You’re just in denial.

You just believe whatever you’re told.

You just think you’re smarter than you are.

There’s liiiiterally ZERO evidence of your claims!

Nope, not happening!!

It’s not happening, do you hear me??

La la la la la I can’t hear you!

Liar! Conspiracy theorist! Antivaxxer!

Debunked! Unsubstantiated! Baseless!

There’s simply no… it can’t be! It can’t be happening, no!

You can’t tell me that like that! You can’t say that, that’s bullshit!! Why would they do that? They said they were trustworthy!

Why would they lie to me?

Why would they do this to me?

They gave me a free donut!

They treated me nicely!! They pat me on the head. They said I was a good boy. That I was moral and right and smart and caring. They said you were bad.

It just… can’t… be… tru—

Share