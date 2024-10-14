We were told not to trust our eyes.

Our ears. Our instincts that told us something was off, as every monolithic news network spoonfed the same, tired message.

“Mild”

“Rare”

“Transient”

“Safe & Effective,” even as we heard stories, learned of friends and loved ones, and perhaps ourselves, experienced the condition. Throughout it all, the Narrative held strong, becoming even stronger in the face of real, credible, alarming reports.

And now, a new study. One that more or less puts the nail in the coffin when it comes to heart-related conditions post-COVID and post-injection.

The Findings :

“Among both adolescents and children, myocarditis and pericarditis were documented only in the vaccinated groups…” “Protection against positive SARS-CoV-2 tests was transient.”

Share

Of course, none of this is new.

Many studies and researchers uncovered the cardiac effects of the COVID injections shortly after they were rolled out. Many people predicted them. And on top of that, many cardiologists have been sounding the alarm on the severity of these outcomes - often understated by the media as mild and temporary.

Did you even hear of ‘myocarditis’ before the jabs?

While critics may argue that these cases are still exceedingly rare, studies like this also show that there is essentially no real upside to injection. After all, many proponents of the gene therapy argue that ‘it’s still better than contracting the virus!’

Well, they’re demonstrably wrong. And unfortunately, numerous patients are still showing persistent cardiac complications three years after their last shots.

But again, we’ve known about these adverse events for quite some time, originally maligned as ‘conspiracy theory’ and ‘misinformation.’

And again , we’ve known that they seem to afflict the youngest and healthiest the most…

But here’s the thing.

The rates of myocarditis, pericarditis, and other cardiac events in these studies continue to be downplayed. It continues to be written off. At first, it was denied outright. Then it was accepted, but minimized.

Now, it’s not as minimized and yet, the latest injections are still recommended for children 6 months or older.

Even though Dr. Fauci himself admits myocarditis is happening in injected young people (downplaying the risk, of course).

So what we have, clearly, is a classic Sunk Cost Fallacy .

It’s everywhere you look. The monolithic media networks are desperately clinging to the original narrative that the COVID injections are “safe & effective,” and as the avalanche of contraindications only grows, the lackeys of Big Pharma double and triple down.

While they may make the occasional allowances, by and large, they stand behind the products and push them mercilessly.

Myocarditis, pericarditis, and other heart-related conditions?

Nothing to worry about, COVID is obviously worse…

Is it surprising that the same people who called for the imprisonment of ‘anti-vaxxers’ don’t want to admit that they might have been wrong? Is anyone surprised that the embedded psychological defense mechanisms that steered pro-jab fervor also prevent these people from admitting culpability?

Say what you will of the causes here.

Is it ‘spikeopathy’ predominantly?

The mRNA?

The lipid nanoparticles?

Other deadly contaminants?

Self-assembling nanocircuitry?

Whatever is happening - and there are numerous alleged mechanisms of action - it seems to be hitting people hard, in the heart. Not just hard, but in ways that the perpetual minimizers will never acknowledge.

Merely consider the acute and long-term effects of subclinical heart damage, which some cardiologists believe could lead to death and disease years down the road.

The research is unsettling, to say the least…

And when the media tries to downplay cardiac complications, merely consider the case of viral myocarditis.

According to the Cleveland Clinic:

In fact, in a recent study of “patients ≤30 years of age with a clinical diagnosis of acute myocarditis,” researchers found that the damage and medical concerns did not simply disappear…

“Myocardial injury at initial presentation and its persistence at follow up, despite a mild initial course and favorable mid-term clinical outcome, warrants continued clinical surveillance and long-term studies in affected patients with [COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis] C-VAM.”

So it seems clear that this issue is not soon to go away. And while it’s easy to dismiss the gravity of the situation out of fear or refusal to believe, especially among the ‘vaccinated,’ such shallow attempts at suppression will not succeed.

Whether it’s heart damage, neurological problems, autoimmune disorders, clotting issues, strokes, aneurysms, or any one of the other 1,291 “adverse events of special interest,” the elephant in the room is large and thrashing.

And like it or not, we’re all getting hit along the way…

Share