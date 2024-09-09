This study is causing quite the stir, but before we do a deep dive on it, let’s get one thing straight right away.

This isn’t about one ‘peer-reviewed’ study. And to dismiss the possibility of an "Intracorporeal Network Of Nanocommunications" (as crazy as that sounds) based on the perceived veracity or mendacity of a single study is disingenuous at best.

Here are the facts: we’re seeing a lotta weird stuff, and unfortunately it goes well beyond even the unique microstructures during cholesterol crystallization, which do bear striking resemblances to some of the things we’re seeing now (and I thank fellow Substackers for pointing this out).

Salt crystal formations have also become apparent, sometimes confused for ‘nanotech.’

However, in many cases, apparent naturally-occurring crystalline structures have taken on highly divergent characteristics, in addition to completely novel structures.

Which begs the question…

Because what we’re seeing in vials, blood, and semen all over the world is different, and even the alleged cholesterol microstructures seem to have some additional… ‘features’ that have never been seen before.

When incubated in distilled water, these continuously assembling things are still developing new characteristics, in some ways resembling what was allegedly witnessed by an anonymous Swiss researcher studying those strange ‘calamari clots’ coming outta people.

And how about the electronic characteristics?

See for yourself (~38:40):

Does the whole MAC address thing make more sense now?

Oh, and if you watched the video above with the provocative title, you noticed the host was interviewing a certain Youngmi Lee, MD, who of course is the infamous coauthor of the paper getting everyone in a bit of a morass right now:

“Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study”

To the best of our knowledge, Dr. Youngmi Lee has incubated ‘specimens’ for 655+ days, more than anyone else. And she’s more than just an OB/GYN, by the way, and Dr. Broudy is more than just some loopy linguistics professor.

Let’s check out their pasts before we resort to ad hominem and intellectually dishonest dismissals. Lee has plenty of experience at the scope, and who better to observe these “biohybrid magnetic robots” as they grow, mature and replicate than a woman highly specialized in reproductive endocrinology, who has also taken on the government in her own country of South Korea?

As for her coauthor of the study, Dr. Broudy, he’s been involved with 23 published works that you can check out.

Are these your typical researchers for something like this? No.

But who the Hell is?

Besides, didn’t we get into this mess by trusting The Experts™??

This is unchartered territory as far as we’re concerned - which is why many people are rejecting it outright. Hey, I get it, it’s freakish to me too, but you can’t tell me all the tech (and the transhumanist drive to use that tech) ain’t there.

According to Dr. Youngmi Lee, who is part of an international interdisciplinary research team, a single nanoparticle can hold 1 terabyte of data.

But let’s forget the people, the researchers, their claims and bona fides for a second, and listen to the primary source. Say what you will of these people, but the bodies know what’s going on.

That is, the human body in its visceral biological reaction to these clearly foreign entities…

But hey, is any of this new?

That new?

We’ve known about self-assembly, we’ve known that the technologies exist to essentially ‘chip’ people for some time. This is just one that’s a little more, shall we say, invasive.

Take chipping and turn it into… self-assembling, self-replicating, colonizing biohybrid robots.

But hey, it’s not like they didn’t tell us! (sort of)…

I guess people just didn’t realize these perfectly benign little nano-buddies weren’t gonna cuddle up to ’em and sing ’em kumbaya?

But speaking of nanotech and self-assembly and incredibly ornate microstructures that respond to electronics that may or may not be part of a patent…

What’s up with those clots?

You know, those freakish clots-that-aren’t-clots that are white, and fibrous, and long, and almost parasitic in appearance (and function?)

Yea…

Isn’t it interesting that these white fibrous structures also show elements commonly found in electronics and not the human body?

According to Mike Adams:

“We have to remember when we’re talking about people dying from blood clots, these are not blood clots, these are clots of something else… The point is, the clot is lacking the elements of life that you would expect to see in human blood, and at the same time the clot is higher in concentrations of elements that conduct electricity and that you would expect to find in nonhuman things. Things that have electronics in them. Things that shouldn’t be in the body.”

Like the alarming findings of Adams, other analyses also indicate anomalous concentrations usually present in electronics, such as tin, aluminum, and sodium.

And boy do these things love to grow…

So… is this never-before-seen phenomenon also related to a never-before-seen phenomenon that physically resembles it on a much, much smaller scale?

And if these freakish growths are some direct or indirect product of nanotech, nanoweaponry, biohybrids, biorobots - whatever you wanna call it - can it be treated at the micro-source? With what?

With the McCullough Protocol that relies heavily on nattokinase? Does natto kill nano?

With the FLCCC protocol? Can the formation and proliferation of these structures be thwarted with known therapeutics?

With intermittent fasting? Can that help?

How about the long tried-and-true stimulant, nicotine?

But let’s assume we’re wrong.

There is no nanotech at work here, it’s mostly just weird bodily reactions, cholesterol crystals, sodium chloride crystals, ingredients of the “vaccines," etc.

We’re crazy, we’re not experts, we don’t know what we’re looking at and neither do all these researchers - clearly, it’s something that has been seen before, it’s just been tweaked.

Still, why are so many cholesterol crystals showing up in not just desiccated vial samples, but people? And what has modulated these crystals to make them so much more intricate, variant, and frankly… artificial looking?

Again, why are cholesterol crystals persisting in so many people like that?

Isn’t that, like, a really really bad thing?

So whatever is going on here, the evidence points to something exceedingly rare. Something that even in its forms most similar to known biology, seems to be augmented.

But we’re gonna figure it out.

We’ll stay on it, and we’ll find what Nature has to offer to beat this. And if people wanna call us crazy or stupid or ignorant, that we’re not allowed to trust what’s right in front of our eyes, go ahead and let them.

Because seeing is believing, as they say, and what we’re seeing here, there, and everywhere in the wild world of 2024 is simply… unbelievable.