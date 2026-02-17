Did you miss it?

Last October, KFF Health News obtained an internal memo indicating that RFK Jr. plans to investigate climate and weather control, specifically as it pertains to “chemtrails,” technically known as stratospheric aerosol injections.

Although the HHS stated that it “does not comment on future or potential policy decisions and task forces,” there has been no dispute that the memo is authentic.

Sent from Gray Delaney to Calley Means in July of 2025, “Adding Weather Modification/Geoengineering to list of official MAHA Priorities” explicitly addresses the types of activities deemed conspiracy theory for decades now, namely: “cloud seeding, weather modification, solar radiation modification (SRM), stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), and all forms of geoengineering.”

The previous statement that the memorandum refers to can be found in an X post from late March of 2025.

RFK Jr. also pledged to address such geoengineering efforts in a town hall with Dr. Phil, in which he said that he suspected the activities were ongoing under DARPA.

As you might expect, DARPA and the greater Military Industrial Complex seem to have their tentacles in everything. Whether it’s nanoweapon injections or large-scale weather modulation, these power structures are focused on numerous deadly activities.

And almost all of them, it would appear, serve nefarious agendas.

James O’Keefe recently exposed such activities at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos:

Of course, this shouldn’t come as any surprise to anyone. Many people have had their ‘eyes on the sky’ for decades now, noting irregular clouds, perfect grid patterns, and anomalous, once-impossible weather patterns that have been normalized.

In many cases, right before major weather events, such as hurricanes, heat waves, or the recent ‘Icemageddon,’ countless people across the United States reported stark streaks in the sky before they got crushed.

Not to mention the numerous radar and satellite peculiarities that seem to indicate something we aren’t being told…

In fact, the HHS internal memo directly addresses the so-called historic storms occurring just recently, including everything from biblical flashfloods admitted to be caused by geoengineering to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) own list of 9 weather modulation methods.

So the question isn’t, is it happening? Of course it is.

The question is, is it happening on a massive scale that some allege, a scale so widespread and powerful that the planet’s energy support systems have been wholly disrupted?

Is it happening as the result of a supranational body that harnesses numerous technologies, such as ionospheric heaters, NEXRAD systems, and other ground and sea-based microwave transmitters?

Are the atmospheric particles dispersed in our skies being manipulated by electromagnetic pulses to steer storms, augment storms, and generally shift weather patterns?

According to those like Dane Wigington - the leading expert in this space - the answer is most certainly yes, and it’s been happening for untold years.

Thankfully, Mr. Wigington always brings the receipts. Take, for instance, one of the main criticisms people like Dane face. It can be modified on a small scale, skeptics will say, but you cannot control Mother Nature, and you certainly can’t modify something as large and powerful as a hurricane, or snowstorm, or widespread climate conditions.

Firstly, the term “control” is perhaps a misnomer. Let’s say “heavily influence” or “modulate” - is that more palatable?

According to Wigington, people are thinking about this all wrong.

What do they say when you’re fighting somebody much bigger than you? The bigger they are, the harder they fall. You use their own weight, power, and momentum against them.

The analogy Wigington uses may be even more apropos. Basically, he compares it to changing a train’s path. You don’t need to be a super-strong man to change the direction of a train. Even a 5-year-old little girl can use a railroad switch to significantly divert the route of a screaming, 20,000-ton behemoth.

The same can be said for the monstrous behemoths of Mother Nature. With the right nudge, some strategic ‘switches’ - pulls and pushes - you can not only direct major storms, but provide the right input to strengthen them or kill them.

On his website, GeoEngineering Watch, Wigington details the specific processes and technologies involved in this.

But don’t take his word for it. All you need to do is go directly to the source, to NOAA’s own anniversary page for “the first hurricane seeding experiment.”

And this was back in 1947 with nothing but dry ice!!

Of course, this NOAA page is quick to point out the difference of opinion between the head of General Electric (GE) Laboratories and the Chief of the Weather Bureau, Dr. Francis Reichelderfer.

According to Dr. Reichelderfer, it was more than possible for a storm to make an abrupt “135-degree left turn” as Hurricane King did in this case. So he appointed several weathermen to find a case where a hurricane had followed a similar track without seeding. They did, the case was published, and the threat of lawsuits was effectively quelled.

But even if the anomalous turn was totally natural in the case of that hurricane, again, the year was 1947!!

And there’s no disputing that so-called contrails are, in at least some cases, definitely way more than mere vapor trails produced by aircraft engine exhaust.

What people have to understand is that weather modification goes beyond localized and regional efforts.

There are 100+ weather modification patents dating back to 1891, and we’re going to pretend that these things haven’t been implemented on a large scale? We already know China openly admits to powerful geoengineering, like its massive snowstorm that closed 12 highways back in 2009.

We already know that countries across the world were so concerned about ecoterrorism and weather weaponry that they entered an international treaty, the Environmental Modification Convention (ENMOD), way back in 1978, to prevent military operations concerning weather modification, earthquakes, and tidal waves.

We already know that the United States Air Force has long been interested in “owning the weather in 2025,” and that the current technologies and capabilities go far beyond anything disclosed to the public.

Of course, some people you simply can’t convince.

No matter how hard you try, how much evidence you thrust in front of their unseeing eyes, how many ‘authoritative’ sources you point to, the human mind, the human heart, the human soul, and most problematically of all, the oft-petty human ego, have a way of rejecting anything that makes them uncomfortable.

What’s the Orwell quote again? “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

Most essential, indeed, especially when you consider all of these things could be happening right above our heads, drifting slowly but surely into all aspects of our lives, slowly but surely capturing us in a toxic soup - the same soup that, with time, dulls our awareness of its existence.

It’s genius, isn’t it? Absolutely evil, but genius for sure.

And like with all of these things, if you do the digging, you find that it’s all right there for your reading pleasure. Geoengineering? It’s been going on for far longer than almost anybody would like to admit.

But it’s better late than never. Because, as difficult as it is to face the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal and all its manifestations and affectations, some of us just aren’t born that way. Wired that way. Destined to live that way.

Some of us are compelled to face the darkness because it is only through staring into the soulless, that we can truly know the Light.

As I often say, as easy as it is for many to look through something so clear and omnipresent and close to their eyes, not all can remain ignorant.

Not all, my friends, can lead a life by their lies.