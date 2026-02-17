Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
11h

Sure thing...these "investigations" never come to any significance. HHS? You mean the government doesn't know about these chemtrails and what they are for? That some independent force is making trails in the sky all over the country and the government is clueless? Give me a break.

Reply
Share
MellowKat's avatar
MellowKat
7h

Thank you for this. 🔥

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eccentrik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture