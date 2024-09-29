If you’re not familiar with the “calamari clots” by now, you must hate Italians…

Jokes aside, this phenomenon keeps getting weirder and weirder, and it seems like we still haven’t really learned much about what they are and what is causing them.

Will we ever?

In a recent interview, a good and honest man, Thomas Haviland, is digging deeper. He’s been on top of the so-called clots and clotting problems for a while now, conducting national and worldwide surveys with alarming results.

And he wants your help.

Now, before we go deeper, I know that a number of you will probably have an ‘adverse reaction’ of your own to the interviewer below, Dr. John Campbell.

After all, this is a guy who originally was pushing the jabs on his pretty mainstream YouTube audience. He also recently retracted a video about potential biohybrid nanites in the vaccine because of ‘pushback’ (which I am not happy about).

That said, he has made a 180 on the jab at least, and I think this survey is important as we try to push this critical issue out into the open.

Thankfully, people like Mr. Haviland are striving hard to get this out there. He has spoken to various whistleblowers who work in catheterization labs, like endovascular specialists and cardiologists, who say they’ve been pulling the calamari clots outta people for the past 3 years.

Tom even says that he gave Tucker Carlson some ‘samples’ of the crazy fibrous structures, so hopefully that can reaaaally push this stuff into the public eye…

BUT WE NEED MORE PEOPLE TO TALK!

**link to survey in YouTube video description if you wanna take it**

But if you’re in a jam for time, and just want some snapshots of Tom’s recent survey results, you can check these out:

Mr. Haviland also collected comments from respondents, who mostly report the same type of thing. Basically: person gets shot, person dies, strange ‘clot’ pulled from person’s body. No family history, perfect health before shot, ‘clots’ being found by funeral directors, embalmers, pathologists, and people all over, but most are scared to speak up.

Many are scared to acknowledge it because they themselves got the jab.

In fact, Thomas reports hearing that the fibrous structures are not being sent to pathology, they’re being destroyed. In many cases, autopsies are not offered and the bodies are immediately cremated, especially in the cases of younger, sudden deaths.

Kinda says it all, doesn’t it?

In other interviews and surveys, Tom has assessed ‘chalky blood,’ which many embalmers are seeing, even if they don’t see the strange fibrous structures.

This concerns me, as I think the chalky blood might just be the early stages of the larger aggregates.

Which begs the question: how long are these fuckin things growing for?

And do they bear any relation to the strikingly similar-looking micro-scale growths I’ve written about?

Are these a direct or indirect response to “lipid vesicle-based molecular robots"?

Do they just stem from the lipid nanoparticles, mRNA and spike protein kill-combo? And the other undisclosed lovely little ‘ingredients’ that came in so many of those bioweapon vials?

At this point, it just sounds like one big steaming democidal soup.

I don’t know, and many questions remain, but one thing is clear: we need more voices.

We’re not merely up against those who want to transform viable bodies while killing off the rest - we must also contend with everyday people who actually think they’re doing the right thing, who still believe completely in the “safe & effective.”

And then you have the cowards. The corrupt sleazebags, the self-important eggheads with the four degrees who couldn’t possibly see fault with the infallible The Science™

But perhaps the worst in some ways, in my opinion, is those who took a pledge to protect life, but are doing the exact opposite through silence…

