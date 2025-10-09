In a Truth-Seeking World , if a “medical intervention” purported to treat or prevent an illness actually exacerbated or triggered said illness, we would call that intervention ineffective. Heck, we might even go as far as to call that product unsafe.

In a sane world, we might even remove that product from circulation, or at the very least put some warnings on it and limit its use.

Sensible people would avoid it and/or decry it, and agencies tasked with protecting such people would do their best to ensure the public remained unharmed.

After all, the benefits should always far outweigh the risks…

What they wouldn’t do is shove the product down everybody’s throats (or in their arms).

What they wouldn’t do is obfuscate or outright hide and delete data showing the product to be highly problematic.

Of course, all of this would hinge on the fact that said product was, well, actually intended to help people; that the powers-that-be pushing said product actually cared about the health and well-being of the populace, and were not guided by darker, ulterior motives…

Unfortunately, we don’t live in that world.

And while there are many truly good and wholesome people fighting to reverse the untold years - decades - of damage to Humanity, many do not have those same interests in mind.

Not all of them are necessarily evil, but they are influenced by evil. Coerced, conned, and ultimately controlled by evil.

The road to Hell was paved with good intentions, they say, and it’s easy to think you’re doing the right thing, when you can’t fathom such evil even exists…

Enter the latest study:

Imagine that.

A “medical intervention” so safe & effective, your lifespan and healthspan are reduced after taking it.

As absurd as it is to think about, some so-called researchers and experts have even twisted this reality to be a good thing. Whether through clever statistical sleight of hand or just blatant disregard for the elephant in the room, some of them have implied the craziest argument of all: you can’t die from COVID-19 if you’re already dead from something else.

Hooray!

At what point does this madness stop?

They used to tell us that we were “all in this together,” and sadly, they were right. Whether it’s the shedding/transmission phenomenon (which I personally believe got me sick) or the latest, greatest self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) debacle, those of us who want no part of this inanity and insanity are nonetheless embroiled.

And it doesn’t stop with just us humans!

No, no, no, because what better way to expose us to the incredible ‘amplification’ technology than through our furry little friends we hug and love so dearly?

So again, at what point does this stop?

Moderna, for one, doesn’t seem to be stopping its “mRNA” pipeline anytime soon.

On what basis are these things moving through a pipeline, anyway?

Do we really need more proof of the earth-shattering safety and efficacy of these injections?

In a nutshell, this is why I continue to obsess over mRNA.

Or should I say, “mmRNA”?

With its numerous “embodiments” of quantum dots, fibrin hydrogels, rosette nanotubes, semi-conductive and metallic nanoparticles, and all the other calamari-clot-forming “fully programmable” goodies undisclosed to the general public.

See, people who reflexively say ‘COVID is over, we need to move on,’ were, in many cases, the same people tacitly supporting draconian lockdowns, disowning family members, and even worse, openly pushing the imprisonment of their fellow citizens who simply questioned the efficacy of these nanoweapon injections.

Some of these same people are now permanently injured by the nanoweapon injections, and unwilling or unable to draw the link between their ‘baffling’ new health problems and the 100% unbelievably “beautiful shot.”

They could speak out. They could admit the truth. They could help others to prevent babies, and children, and teenagers, and adults young and old from taking this poison too.

They could make a difference - but by and large, they don’t.

And it pisses me the fuck off.

So I guess… forgive me.

Forgive me if I’m overly cynical and critical at times.

Forgive me, if sometimes, I find myself disgusted that no apologies have been uttered.

Forgive me, if sometimes, given my own moral and personal failings, I seem hypocritical in demanding such things from others.

Forgive me if I’m angered, saddened, depressed, confused, shocked by the continuance of this largely slow-kill nanoweaponry delivery system.

Forgive me for caring more deeply than most - and apparently, seeing more clearly than most.

Forgive me, and maybe, just maybe, one day I’ll forgive you too…