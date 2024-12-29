Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackElon 'The Masquerade' Musk?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreElon 'The Masquerade' Musk?EccentrikDec 29, 202411Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackElon 'The Masquerade' Musk?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore53ShareLoading...Loading...Whatever you think of Elon, pretty sure he was pushing the jab once based on ‘good science’ or somethin :/ShareSubscribe11Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackElon 'The Masquerade' Musk?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore53Share
If he was pushing the shots than I'll change how I am feeling about him. I won't take a shot again and I won't give up my meat and dairy, but may switch back to raw cream. They are lying about bird flu.
Someone is being played big-time, trump or musk. It would be cool to think trump was/is using musk and calling him genius etc. to get elected and then get whatever he can from the technofaker, but I believe it's the other way around. musk, ramaswany, vance, all playing to trump's ego and slowly manipulating him to be an unwitting shill of the globalists.
Right now, many are relaxing thinking trump is saving the world, giving the cabal a window to operate under cover until they unleash multi-level mayhem in the near future.