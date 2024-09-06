Injected Self-Assembling NANOWEAPONRY Finally Getting More Spotlight...
Many of us were called cranks, even by those in the Medical Freedom Community, for merely *suggesting* this early on...
Dr. John Campbell, who himself is ‘vaccinated,’ is now bringing this to the attention of his large audience on YouTube…
I have also written about this, and a very interesting patent that may help tie it all together…
But what do you think?
Are these ‘structures’ causing a lot of the mortality and morbidity worldwide (in addition to all the other crap in the jabs)?
Is this part of some greater agenda to create an Internet of Bodies (IoB)? A key element in the Transhumanist/Exterminist plan?
All part of Depopulation?
Lemme know in the comments below!
My Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Campbell is a gov sponsored leaker shill....he isn't late to the party, he is a limited hangout....
I've been seeing videos of "these things" for a while. They are not wishful thinking or conspiratorial fantasies.
Sadly, they are real and show what they want for us.