Did I get your attention?

Well, before I lose you at this ungodly hour of the night/morning circadian clusterfvck (assuming you’re reading this now), let’s ratchet up the ‘crazy’ even further...

After all, we live in a world literally controlled by Satanic Transhumanist Pedovores who harvest low-frequency energy and feast on healthy babies for sport and sustenance, so I mean, how much crazier can it really get?

what, you haven’t read the files?

Besides, even in the wildest feverdreams of tinfoil psychonauts, there’s always at least a kernel of truth. And I can assure you, it ain’t pretty. In fact, it’s so unabashedly ugly that you’d be hard-pressed to find a more disgusting human, animal, or thing on this geoengineered rock we call Earth.

With that in mind, let’s dive right into it.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip & Co. Are Reptoids ( Allegedly )

According to men and women claiming to be victims, many… otherworldly activities have occurred inside the deep catacombs of the castles of Windsor and Balmoral, storied residences of the widely beloved Royal Family.

Beloved, that is, if you haven’t been subjected first-hand to their SRA.

Now, while it’s easy to dismiss these accounts as pure crazy, given what we’ve learned from the recent blood-curdling revelations of the Epstein documents, there’s probably something to this.

At least to the Satanist Transhumanist part.

Are they literal Dracos reconfiguring on a molecular level or modulating their frequencies to attain a human visage? Hard to say…

But one thing does ring true. Many victims of SRA have been sounding the alarm over the years, and their testimonies, although hazy and hyperbolic at times, are undoubtedly a partial product of the traumatizing experience:

“In recent years, the subject of SRA has incited widespread controversy focused primarily on whether such abuse actually occurs. Much like child sexual abuse, SRA was initially dismissed as an isolated or even imaginary phenomenon. Although evidence increasingly shows SRA exists, clinicians working with individual patients cannot be sure if they are dealing with fact or fantasy. The author has encountered more than 300 patients with memories of alleged SRA. He discusses psychological, social, and historical aspects of SRA and presents principles and techniques for its clinical treatment. Although he has found no evidence of a widespread Satanic network, the author is open to the possibility that SRA memories of some individuals may be entirely or partially accurate. In treatment, he recommends the therapist adopt an attitude hovering between disbelief and credulous entrapment and he focuses mainly on individuals with multiple personality disorders.”

According to the accounts of those like Jeanette Archer and Arizona Wilder, the Royals not only drink blood and sacrifice children underground, they also shapeshift.

would explain why they loved Jimmy Savile…

This, of course, echoes a long-standing claim from David Icke that our planet is secretly ruled by a cabal of camouflaged, interdimensional reptilian humanoids.

But it doesn’t just stop with the Royals (allegedly).

Others have claimed that the demon-man known as Jeffrey Epstein also showed his, shall we say, true colors from time to time. One prominent and verified Epstein survivor, Juliette Bryant, recounts multiple occasions in which Epstein underwent a ‘holographic glitch,’ revealing his true reptilian corpus.

He’s said to have manifested with black eyes, horns, and an overall “devil form.” According to Bryant, this transient reveal typically occurred during periods of mass arousal, such as an orgasm.

@charleytgriffin Charley Thomas Griffin on Instagram: "Juliette Bryant, a verifi…

By David Icke’s estimations, this is akin to a ‘flicker’ in the facade of these cold-blooded humanoids, a momentary chink in their armor of concealment.

Think what you will of this, but we can at least give Icke credit for his consistency. He’s been saying this since the ’90s, and not just about the Royal Family.

As far as David’s concerned, the shape shifters occupy the highest echelons of power on the planet, including the Bushes, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and beyond.

Of course, the Royal Family seems to garner the most attention, because they’ve long been in the public eye, and have - for reasons unbeknownst to me - garnered the respect and adulation of millions across the globe.

Consider the following video, which is ostensibly about the Royal Family’s lovable but mischievous corgis:

An oddly titled video from CBS, don’t you think?

Were they just trolling us? If so, about what, exactly?

According to David Icke’s book, The Biggest Secret, the widely adored Princess Diana had a trusted friend named Christine Fitzgerald. Now, while many people may have written off Christine due to her ‘out there’ mystical healing modalities, Princess Diana allegedly considered her the closest of confidantes.

In fact, Diana shared with Christine beliefs that the general public would undoubtedly consider absolutely insane.

For years, people have speculated that Princess Diana was killed, and it was made to look like a tragic accident. But why?

Could it be because…

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the British Royals and other presiding powerful families have been said to be, well, not exactly human.

Not to mention, heinous in their acts, particularly as far as the alleged rape and torture victims from Aldenham School are concerned.

But again, if what many occult historians have argued is true, this should come as no surprise.

These monstrous proclivities are literally in their blood…

One alleged ritualist abuse victim, Arizona Wilder , makes it clear that blood is “what it’s all about,” particularly menstrual blood.

And again, the peak of terror plays a critical role in increasing the appeal of the blood to these apex predators.

When the victims are starting to be sacrificed it's the scent of the blood. They start shapeshifting at that point in time. They can't hold their shape when, when this happens, they... ~ Arizona Wilder

But why haven’t more people seen these reptilians?

Why aren’t there more accounts? Why aren’t these reptilians slipping up more and accidentally flashing their true forms?

As wild as it sounds, some researchers have linked their ability to stay hidden to the removal of church bells.

If you look throughout history, you’ll see that countless church bells have been destroyed. The most well-documented large-scale destruction occurred during the world wars in Europe. We’re talking across Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, France, Austria, Czechoslovakia, and other regions.

The reason given for this?

Evidently, the melting of bells allowed for the harvesting of copper and tin for war efforts - weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment.

Now, large cast bells have been around for a long time, since antiquity, since the days of ancient China around 1200 BC. But it was only during the High Middle Ages that records of their deliberate destruction first began.

Ostensibly, they were removed for coinage, artillery, industrial needs, and for direct sales. Beyond the economic and wartime factors, these large bells were highly symbolic, so by destroying them, the ruling powers could effectively suppress religious and civic opposition.

It was a primary way to squash rebellion, seeing as bells were believed to represent ‘living’ voices among faith communities.

When authoritarian governments wanted to enforce reforms, dismantling these old power structures, smashing old monasteries, and eradicating so-called superstitious traditions all began with killing that slow, solemn toll…

However, some people believe it goes beyond this.

According to some, the destruction of these resonant bells is a way to protect - you guessed it - Reptilians from being tortured by their noise and vibration.

If the bells were as numerous as they once were, could they weaken and expose these camouflaged entities?

It’s an interesting blend of Sci-Fi, occult history, cryptozoology, and more, but whether these reptoid beings exist or not, what we do know is that sick human beings on Earth are doing things that seem incredibly inhuman.

Blood drinking? Organ harvesting? Satanic torture? The cavalier consumption of babies?

Many people just a few short years ago would have called this crazy talk, but here we are. So, in the spirit of staying firmly here in this agonizingly uncomfortable reality, let’s give ourselves some latitude.

How much crazier and once-unimaginable can it get?

If Reptilians are taking human form, are they possessing former human vessels, in some cases? Is it a hybrid human-reptilian DNA? Are people born humans, but then these interdimensional creatures take over their bodies, minds & souls?

After all, while many ‘elites’ seem to live far longer than ordinary people, they do die. So what happens to the Reptilian that was using their visage/body/vessel/etc.?

According to the aforementioned Arizona Wilder, given the fact that Reptilians can live for centuries, they essentially have to hop from one body to another.

But how does that square with the idea of so-called Dragon Bloodlines where these reptoid attributes are physically rooted in these quasi-human ‘elites’?

How are these individuals even conceived?

As usual, there are many questions and seeming incongruities, and the passage of time, with the vagaries of humans, ensures that things can become muddled and convoluted fast.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t prevent at least some of our questions from being answered. Are those answers satisfactory? Only credible if you suspend certain obvious disbeliefs?

You be the judge, but there are certainly many who have studied this topic in depth, and they typically provide a number of similar explanations for Reptilians.

Where are they from, why are they here, what do they want, you ask?

Well…

To break it down succinctly, consider the following:

They come from the Alpha Draconis blue-white giant star that used to be the North Star and used to align with the ancient pyramids.

They are primordial and mostly interdimensional , operating out of a lower dimension just outside humans’ visible light spectrum; as such, they are not ‘extraterrestrials’ in the traditional sense, but can project into our 3D reality.

They are typically 7 to 12 feet tall, winged or non-winged, horned, and red-eyed , and have invaded numerous planets for millions of years before coming for Earth.

The reason they’ve come for Earth is because of its rich resources and genetic diversity , and more importantly, the psychic/etheric energy.

Through hybrid engineering and seeding, they created many of the bloodlines that led to our current kings, pharaohs, emperors, and shadowy leaders - the global ‘elites.’

Basically, Earth is one big harvest, a loosh farm, providing tremendous amounts of energy upon which to feed; the more fear, the more pain & suffering, the more negativity, the lower the frequency, the more nourishing the energy.

Sound like a schizophrenic’s paranoid delusion?

Well, one thing’s for certain. If it were even remotely true, it would certainly align with the agenda of the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal.

Just think about it from a 40,000-foot view. Whether it’s ritual abuse networks, child torture, false flags, plandemic PSYOPs, “vaccines,” AI cyborgs, mass killings - it’s all fueled by negative emotions.

Dread, terror, anger, hatred, grief, trauma - you name it.

In theory, the reptilian bloodlines maintain both hybrids and thoroughbreds, which would explain why sometimes these entities show their true forms through various ‘shifts,’ ‘glitches,’ and other physical and metaphysical anomalies.

As for their endgame? Essentially, a Transhumanist soul trap. They extinguish humanity as we know it, and prevent us from ever approaching our limitless consciousness potential.

Pretty out there, isn’t it?

But let’s not end it there. While we’re at it, we’d be remiss if we didn’t also mention that the Dracos or Reptilians or Reptoids or Lizard People - or whatever you wanna call them - are just a small part of the greater pantheon of otherworldly, interdimensional beings.

According to the founder of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI) and the Disclosure Project, Dr. Steven Greer, these cold-blooded shape-shifters are but one of nearly 70 different alien species…

So clearly, there’s a lot going on here…

Even if you think it’s all ridiculous nonsense, there’s a lot going on here!

At this point in this strange thing we call reality and life, the strangest of things seem to be turning out more true & accurate than once thought.

Does that mean our world has been essentially controlled by intelligent reptiles since before humans were a thing? I don’t know, but it’s certainly something a little… spine-chilling when you let your mind go there.

It’s worth noting, too, that these types of reptilian beings bear, at least tangentially, characteristics of serpentine beings from religious texts. Satan, or the “ancient serpent,” as well as other demonic entities, would appear to share similar traits.

In the Bible specifically, demons are essentially invisible spiritual beings that thrive on torment and negativity, not a far cry from purported interdimensional loosh eaters like the Reptilians.

And then there’s the strange… ‘coincidence’ where The Paul VI Hall at the Vatican just so happens to look like a serpent with fangs. And of course, the Pope just so happens to sit and preach from the mouth where the fangs are, and use the walkway that resembles a tongue.

Just a coincidence magnified by the use of a fisheye lens?

Well, if there’s anything that would help make sense of how so-called humans like Epstein and so many other ‘elites’ could do what they do, this is it.

Too many times, I’ve heard people express incredulity, simply unable to accept that the Epstein files are revealing what they’re revealing - sacrifice, torture, and cannibalism, to name a few.

Too often, people have wondered aloud how anybody - no matter how supposedly evil - could do such a thing. They’ve speculated that it would seemingly require some sort of extrahuman input for such a thing to be possible.

Well, ask, and you shall receive.

You can only know the light with the dark. You can only know the bad with the good. You can only know the truth with the lies. And you can only know, perhaps in the wildest of ways, the human with the…

