Tracy Livingston
9h

Carlos Castanada's teacher Don Juan the shaman, talked of this. Beings from the other side of the cosmos and that we are food to them, we are kept in "humaneros" (like cattle in a ranchero) His books are worth a read, written in the 70's?

Tracy Livingston
9h

I've been reading David Icke's books over the years. Hard to deny that there is something super weird going on. I always wondered "how much money, how much power, how much control does a human being need?" and then I realised, perhaps it's because they are not humans there is no limit to their greed, there is never enough for them....

