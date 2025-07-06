Is the July 4th Flood a Result of Geoengineering?
The capabilities certainly exist, but were they used for a targeted attack?
The internet has been abuzz since 100 billion gallons of water dumped on Kerr County, Texas, leading to the death of at least 69 people, with countless missing.
I’m not saying this was weather warfare or wasn’t, but many are leaning in that direction…
I live in central Texas, and I'm as concerned as anybody about all the criminal geoengineering and deadly weather warfare. See these resources from my "red pill" library:
> https://workflowy.com/s/beyond-covid-19/SoQPdY75WJteLUYx#/1df20fac2394
However, the current floods here in Texas are occurring in an area called "Flash Flood Alley". This is THE most flash flood prone region in North America, if not the entire planet:
> https://vimeo.com/727446684
In fact, here is a sampling of videos from several floods several years ago. TBH, when these flood occur, it is not uncommon to see houses floating down the rivers:
> https://www.kens5.com/article/features/20-years-later-flood-of-98-still-haunts-south-texas-family/273-605490338
> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyXEAFdthhc
> https://www.ksat.com/video/news/2022/07/16/20-years-later-effects-of-2002-flood-still-felt-in-comal-county/
I hasten to add, this does not in any way minimize the horrific dangers of these floods. It's just that Mother Nature has been producing these floods here for centuries, and all the resulting death and destruction is sadly the tragic consequence of living too close the rivers in this flood prone geographic region.
