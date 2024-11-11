There’s been quite the stir recently over President-elect Trump’s pick for Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles. Namely, her ties to Big Pharma.

Now, I’ll be the first to say I haven’t taken the deep dive on this, but I do find Roger Stone’s comments interesting.

In an interview with Alex Jones, the infamous ‘conspiracy theorist’ (and potential press secretary??), Stone said:

“I think Susie Wiles is one of the most able women I have ever met. I defended her through this entire campaign. No, she’s not in the World Economic Forum, no, she never represented Pfizer, those were lies. She’s been an outsider her entire life… She is a hero. Look, her whole life, let’s just look at her life, when she had a choice between Ronald Regan and George Bush, where’d she go? Ronald Reagan. When she had a choice between Jack Kemp and George Bush, where’d she go? Jack Kemp. When she had a choice of Marco Rubio or Jeb Bush or Donald Trump, she ran the campaign that saved Florida for Donald Trump in 2016. She’s one of the most capable people I know. She’s the first person who turned me onto the way that the big food companies are poisoning us. She’s the one who told me to read Calley Means’ amazing book that made me change my diet.”

Starts at 1:02:54:

