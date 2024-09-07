Recently I’ve enjoyed a little... spelunking through the twisting, connecting, carbon nanotubes of my latest obsession, nanotech. Not just nanotech, but nanoweaponry inside vials and bodies across the globe.

But I guess that was a step too far for some people?

Oh well, I sense we’re on the target with this one (as outlandish as it sounds), so at the risk of being a “cOnSpIrAcY tHeOrIsT” - oh my ! - I’m gonna keep truckin’ along.

It’s not like I require people to pay to read my articles, I've been offering them free since the beginning. The only thing I do differently now is change the old ones to paid a while after I write them, but all new articles are free. And I’m happy to switch paid ones back to free if it really gets the discussion going!

Anyway, I don’t wanna get on a drag here, my point is this: I started with one intention. That was to try to spread the Truth. Would be nice to make more $$ off Substack, but shit, wouldn’t we all like some more $$?

But point is, it wasn’t about money cuz if it was I wouldn’t have sacrificed jobs and potential jobs refusing the jabs, just like many of you.

It was always about getting people thinking and talking about things.

Ideas that are sanctioned. Ideas that are silenced. Ideas (and actions) that can save lives.

Anywhench, that’s my motivation.

Have a good weekend!