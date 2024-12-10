It’s hard to believe anything these days.

At least at face value. What we’re told, what we’re shown, what we’re allowed to ‘know’ - it all goes through a filter. It’s a mediated reality carefully managed by gatekeepers (façade on one side, truth on the other) who engineer the input to manipulate the output.

Artificial intelligence, you say?

We’re living in it, adopting it, trusting its spurious omniscience, and have been in some sense for a very long time…

Imagine if this was 2020.

We wouldn’t be allowed to question any of the Narrative surrounding the alleged CEO shooter, Luigi Mangione. Our voices would be removed by bots and hallway monitors. If this had happened in another country, we might even get arrested for online ‘misinformation’ and ‘hate speech.’

But let’s get one thing clear right away: entertaining ideas is not the same as believing them.

Because if you’re a critical thinker, and unabashedly so, you can present theories without subscribing to them. You can play devil’s advocate. You can argue positions that you would never actually believe.

That’s part of being curious. Part of being intelligent. Part of being a person untethered. Part of being interesting.

If you’re honest and inquisitive, you can look at things from so many angles you might as well be a geometry genius.

So let’s do just that…

Now, the official explanation for most of this is that the intelligent, wealthy, and well-connected Luigi was not in the right state of mind due to a past that has since been uncovered, and perhaps he was planning another shooting, just chilling at McD’s on his totally not-vulnerable laptop…

Interesting decision for “a computer and information science major and mathematics minor at Penn who also received a master's degree in computer and information science from the School of Engineering and Applied Science.”

Everything was just right there on him, all the primary evidence that they needed just perfectly on-person.

It’s almost like he wanted to be caught…

Or perhaps, as others have suggested, the whole McDonalds-employee-recognizing-him story is total bollocks, just a cover for the real way they were able to locate Luigi under the Golden Arches.

After all, the authorities can’t publicly admit the level of Orwellian surveillance tech they likely used to find him, thereby violating all kinds of laws and moral boundaries. They can’t disclose their parallel construction. That would cause an outcry, and their masters are already trying to clean up the outcry over insurance companies…

Yes, the Panoptic Surveillance State is alive and well, hiding in plain sight.

Say cheese!

Now, some may say I’m decrying these technologies because I didn’t want the guy found.

But that’s a petty reductionist argument. What I don’t want is the average citizen having the lint on their jacket analyzed via an all-seeing technocratic third eye.

What I don’t want is a media frenzy over a CEO assassination that leads to ‘justification’ to impose further draconian protocols under our noses and over our heads.

“We have to lock you down and track you more carefully because of [insert purported public danger]”

Where have we heard that before…

So there’s undoubtedly a level of obfuscation going on here - how could there not be?

If Luigi was found like they claimed, just sitting there 5 days after the shooting with everything they needed to arrest, press charges, and rush him to the arraignment, it’s certainly impressive.

They were able to just spring on him at the perfect moment with his 3D-printed throwaway, fake IDs, a passport, a Faraday backpack, cash, and a handwritten manifesto that supposedly said he acted alone.

Of course, that doesn’t stop him from accusing investigators of ‘planting’ evidence.

As for the online manifesto he allegedly wrote on Substack, the company claims it was not published by Mangione.

Is that true?

For the record, it reads less like a treatise on insurance grievances and more like an exposition of his personal and familial suffering that culminated in Brian Thompson’s killing.

However, to some users online and off, anonymous and identified, it just doesn’t pass the smell test…

But what about his social media?

While many believe the manifesto reads like something produced by a CIA think tank, too easily linked to an Ivy intellect radicalized by circumstance, that still doesn’t explain away all of Luigi’s life lived online.

People have scoured his social media accounts, from Goodreads to YouTube, finding extensive evidence supporting what was claimed in his manifesto.

Users have also found, reportedly, some rather anomalous things…

Adjust your X search settings to see.

Of course, this could mean nothing, just a comp sci nerd testing out a random number generator or something…

But then you’ve also got a strange ticking-timer video just recently associated with his now-removed YouTube account:

Share

As expected, many of his social accounts have been ‘curated,’ while certain details that perfectly align with certain political persuasions are left for the public to peruse.

For better or worse, the largely like-minded public before Luigi’s apprehension is now returning to its preconditioned partisanship.

These divides and arguments will inevitably grow as people see the newly unveiled Luigi Mangione with all their usual duopolistic biases…

With each revelation about details of his life, the sentiments will shift. It’s like a drip-drip-drip of details. A shift-shift-shift of narratives…

One moment he’s an “anti-capitalist” liberal hero, the next he’s an alt-right edgelord who adores Elon Musk and RFK Jr.

Some will argue that his apparent fusion of ‘left’ and ‘right’ ideas makes him more believable as the killer. After all, this is a sophisticated top-level thinker, is he not?

But then again, others will look at the media-sanctioned disclosures, seeing nothing more than a PSYOP engineered to pit us against each other. The minutiae of Luigi’s life, merely a distraction.

Here is one way it could play out, but it could easily be reversed:

On one hand, the Left may champion Luigi as some sort of radical thought leader borne from the righteous idealism of its higher institutions. The perfect product of post-modern incubators, wherein champions of truth don’t “give a fuck about the law” - only morals.

Meanwhile, many on the mainstream Right may attack the alleged killer. To them, he represents everything that is wrong with leftist indoctrination: silver-spooned yuppie from a $40,000/yr high school and the prestigious Penn, extended every opportunity in the world via his powerful, long-established Maryland family.

To many on the Right, the alleged shooter is the perfect case of privileged brainwashing, leading even the brightest minds into the darkest, most nonsensical channels of thought and action.

Less mainstream, more inquiring minds may find that Luigi is the ideal intelligence asset, a leading exemplar of PennCURF.

In some cases, anonymous posters online have even constructed a virtual personality profile of Luigi, all the while arguing that he isn’t the actual killer.

Just the perfect patsy…

On the flip side, you have other people (as well as Luigi’s own family) who, while stunned, seemingly know that Luigi did it.

For them, his detachment, isolation, and other uncharacteristic behaviors were the steady buildup to the CEO’s killing.

His own mother even filed a missing person report during his ‘lost year.’

But back to the assertion that Luigi isn’t the actual killer.

Is there sufficient evidence to support this?

Some argue that the photos are different. That it couldn’t possibly be Luigi in the shooting footage or in various other locations where he was allegedly caught showing his face.

While users all across the internet assert that it’s two (or even three) different people between these shots and crime footage, other amateur analysts aren’t so sure.

Could it just be the angles and lighting? Could the seeming differences in facial structure, body type, nose bridge, eyes, and eyebrows be explained by environmental conditions - or just the low resolution of certain photos?

How about just a little grooming to evade law enforcement?

Surely, the FBI and NYPD went through countless other pieces of evidence, other footage, other data, other findings that the public isn’t privy to?

Perhaps we should all take a facial recognition test before asserting what we think we’re seeing, one way or the other?

Regardless, with all this focus on the killer or not-killer, the patsy or not-patsy, what about the CEO Brian Thompson?

The alleged manifesto would seem to put the motive firmly to bed. As the investigators would have us believe, it’s all conveniently explained. Luigi was very smart, he was very damaged, and he was very targeted, mentioning UnitedHealthcare explicitly multiple times in his alleged online manifesto.

And although some view that as proof that Luigi is ‘the guy,’ others simply aren’t buying it.

Is it all too cookie-cutter?

This is certainly bigger than just Thompson and Mangione, isn’t it?

It has to be, doesn’t it? Or is that it? A lone wolf. An embittered young man with the brains and means to pull off this solo show?

Is that how he was able to obtain precise information about Thompson arriving without security detail at that specific entrance to the hotel?

Did Luigi’s undoubtedly powerful and insider connections make this possible?

Is that how Luigi knew the UnitedHealthcare CEO would be showing up around 6:40 am, well early for the investor conference?

did you say investor conference

And speaking of UnitedHealthcare, or any healthcare for that matter…

Because yet another angle here, that makes things interesting, is that of Luigi’s family.

They are a powerhouse Baltimore Italian-American family, with their tentacles in many real estate and healthcare ventures across the state.

But aside from Luigi’s economic advantages, he’s also got some political connections, as he’s cousins with Republican Maryland House of Delegates member Nino Mangione.

You know who also has a lot of power and prestige in the Baltimore area?

The D’Alesandros - the family of former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Is that the same Nancy Pelosi who would potentially be implicated in a DOJ probe? Was Brian Thompson going to spill the beans on all kinds of insider trading with top-level Democrats and Republicans?

How far will the investigation into UnitedHealth Group, the world’s largest healthcare company by revenue, really go?

So let’s say that this all was part of a greater scheme, and Luigi (if he is even the actual killer) didn’t act alone.

What’s the D’Alesandro - Mangione connection?

Is there bad blood going back to certain Mafia roots? Was there some kind of agreement reached? Who else is involved? Was the ‘manifesto’ and the whole anti-insurance Narrative a convenient cover, composed of red herrings to hide the real reasons for the assassination?

Did Luigi have to take the fall?

Was Brian Thompson the big bad wolf everyone thought, or was he actually trying to make amends, to right the ship, to fight for change, but his Chairman, Board of Directors, and other shadowy shareholders wouldn’t have it?

Did they make a decision?

Was his fate already sealed the moment he booked his trip to NYC?

And is it really all that surprising that a premeditated event like this could be used to kill two birds with one stone?

Just consider the larger consequences.

The supposed use of a ‘ghost gun,’ as many have noted, may spur tighter restrictions on firearms.

Law enforcement’s ‘successful’ use of surveillance could increase the ‘need’ for greater intrusion and control.

And Mangione’s alleged use of cash and fake identification could precipitate the ‘need’ for Digital ID and a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

So clearly, it’s a complicated web they weave.

We will probably never know enough to satisfy, but in this world of panoptic surveillance and digital lifespans, we are uniquely equipped. With the flick of the fingertips and some cunning of the mind, finding those naughty little gems isn’t nearly as hard as it used to be.

As much as technocrats would love to trace and track us, silence and suppress us, control and coerce us, there’s always an outlet for our voice.

Sometimes, it’s right around the corner, the next cool house party on the block. Other times, it’s by whisper and nod, a nascent organism that just needs time and love before it’s a beast.

But we’ve got it.

No matter the omissions of Truth and commissions of Lies, we’re seeing through the façade. We’re questioning the unquestioned, and challenging the unchallenged.

Because for many of us - now fully awakened after the past 5 years - the image is coming into focus.

As hazy as it is clear…

Share