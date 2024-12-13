Does life imitate art or does art imitate life?

By this point, if you’ve been closely following the Luigi Mangione saga, you’re probably scratching your head.

First off, you’ve got law enforcement basically implying the case is open-and-shut - “iron clad” - coming upon perfectly incriminating evidence sitting and eating at a McDonald’s in nowhere, Pennsylvania.

Mostly thanks to rookie cop, Officer Frye.

hey, ‘Mangione’ does mean glutton in Italian

And now the fingerprints.

“We have DNA,” says the NYPD Chief of Detectives as fingerprints from a water bottle and KIND bar near the crime scene go through processing.

But back to that McD’s and Officer Fry - erh, Frye - who apprehended the alleged NYC shooter the same day Daniel Penny was found not guilty in NYC.

As odd as this whole CEO shooting story has been, it might have a simple explanation. This could all just be the fog of the chase, with false leads and evolving information keeping the investigators and public changing their tune. Maybe that explains the discrepancies between reports of all kinds of things, like who actually at McDonald’s made the call, what gun was used in the shooting, what fingerprint evidence was salvageable, which manifesto (online or in-person) was real…

Perhaps it was just sloppy, rushed reporting or false reporting that led to so many conflicting details that don’t add up. After all, we’re the public - what do we know? The mainstream masses will only see what the Big 6 want them to see.

It could just be intentional withholding of information.

If Mangione is in fact the shooter, and law enforcement was coming up cold, they probably assumed he was following the news, infatuated with the frenzy he’d created.

The anomalies in disclosed information may simply be due to that. The NYPD and FBI probably just didn’t wanna show their hand. Or, if they did, they wanted to show a different hand or face to lead Mangione to make a mistake.

But if this was a mistake, it was the most overt mistake I’ve ever seen.

As other Substackers have noted, it’s almost like this Mangione character wanted to get caught and had this all planned out. Why? To push his beliefs and become a folk hero?

If he was the one who left the monopoly money backpack, wrote on the shell casings, and calmly and coolly executed CEO Brian Thompson before escaping one of the most surveilled cities in the world, only to show up less than 300 miles away with everything perfectly on-person - then what else could it be?

For a person who was - by all accounts - absolutely brilliant, wealthy, and well-connected, what other plausible explanations could there be?

Well…

He was on meds/drugs for back pain/spondylolisthesis and possibly mentally ill, so he didn’t know what he was doing (yet seemed fine during the actual shooting and escape) He was planning another killing soon and was just carrying everything with him Some or all of the incriminating evidence was planted on him by police, which Mangione says of the money He’s under intelligence/MKUltra-style control This is all a show, Mangione’s somehow in on it or an actor in a larger script (if so, the shaking and pissed pants were a nice touch ;)

So just looking at the above (and it could be a mix of all of ’em)…

#1 doesn’t make sense unless the pressure of being on the loose really got to Mangione and he suddenly became super sloppy after the calculated killing and poorly understood escape and wasn’t thinking about being on his laptop at McD’s a relatively short drive from the crime scene with his Monopoly go-directly-to-jail card just chillin.

Despite many photos and claims online, some have claimed that Luigi’s back issues are far from the debilitating condition they’re made to be. This is in stark contrast with a problem that purportedly prevented Mangione from being ‘physically intimate’…

Regardless, if Mangione was medicated or using drugs, he sure displayed a lot of forethought and cunning…

#2 I don’t get, I’m not sure. Could he have been planning another attack? The so-called ‘manifesto’ that circulated widely online, “The Allopathic Complex and Its Consequences,” was released at a specific time that would have been, shall we say, inconvenient for Mangione.

Of course, he could have always scheduled the post to be published at that exact time, a frequently used feature on Substack.

Interesting to note, the supposed online manifesto explicitly mentioned UnitedHealthcare 7 times.

As for the real-life ‘manifesto’, the one that puts Mangione essentially at war with the “most expensive healthcare system in the world,” that too mentions United explicitly.

It also refers detectives to a “spiral notebook, [that] if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it.”

In that notebook, Mangione outlines his idea of hitting them where it hurts (and scares): “You whack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention… It’s targeted, precise and doesn’t risk innocents.”

So maybe he was planning on doing it again if he believed the effectiveness could be replicated in theory on any CEO at a “bean-counter convention.”

But if that’s the case, why did he write in his manifesto: “To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone.” And why did he talk specifically about United’s US market cap?

It reads like this was a one-and-done. Heck, he even started the manifesto with “To the Feds, I'll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country.”

When you take what Mangione allegedly wrote in his manifesto and notebook, combined with how he was casually eating at a McDonald’s wearing a different backpack after leaving the monopoly-money one behind - when you take everything into consideration, with everything on his person, it seems like he wasn’t planning on any more killings.

However, now investigators say that Luigi Mangione wasn’t a client of UnitedHealthcare. Does that change things?

Perhaps Mangione had everything on him because he was planning on some food at McDonald’s before heading out of the country with his passport and foreign cash? Was he planning to meet up with his alleged (pregnant) girlfriend in Thailand?

The plot thickens…

Then you’ve got #3, that some or all of the evidence was planted on Mangione. Say whatever you want, but it does seem like the authorities are moving lightning fast to nail this guy, with new and changing details emerging every day and some loose ends left conspicuously untied.

Was the money planted like Mangione suggested? For what reason? We will probably never know, but one thing to note is that the alleged murder weapon, the silencer, the manifesto, the IDs and passport, the clothing and mask that supposedly matched that from the shooting - all of it wasn’t discovered until Mangione was searched at the police station.

Or at least that’s how the ambiguous reporting makes it seem.

Was some of that evidence planted? We may never know…

As for #4, is Luigi Mangione a CIA asset, a mind control victim, a patsy?

It does seem possible. He had his ‘lost year,’ after all, and comes from a well-connected family. Not to mention the CIA’s connection with Penn.

Could Mangione at Penn be like Ted Kaczynski at Harvard with the MKUltra experiments? Would be rather fitting, given that Mangione reportedly admires Kaczynski.

Almost like the scriptwriters are playing with us…

And last but not least, you’ve got #5, that this is all a show, with Mangione, CEO Brian Thompson, and others just playing their roles. Given the ongoing DOJ probe into Thompson’s company, and what was his rumored forthcoming testification on insider trading implicating politicians like Nancy Pelosi, it sure would be a good time to fake your death and disappear!

But why Mangione? Why was he selected for this role? And why did Nancy Pelosi just sustain an undisclosed injury?

Could it all go back to the Mangiones’ Baltimore connections with Pelosi’s family, the D’Alesandros? Was this some operation involving the corrupt DOJ, intel agencies, and other shareholders and political powerbrokers?

Did it have anything to do with the reported abuses throughout the Mangiones’ nursing home empire?

And what about that big hack back in February? Who else capitalized on the massive UnitedHealth ransomware attack that exposed over 100 million people’s data?

Speaking of hacking, could computer whiz Mangione have played a role in that?

Question is, why would these powerful actors risk turning Mangione into a folk hero, as many now view him?

Or could that be an excuse to introduce new health regulations to ‘help the American people’ only to strangle them further?

Could Mangione’s fake IDs and 3-D ‘ghost gun’ be used as justification to clamp down further on us through gun restrictions and a Digital ID/Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) system?

I don’t know about you, but I feel like the more questions we ask, the more the mainstream narrative changes to address those questions. While this is to some degree expected, a response to public sentiments, in the case of Luigi Mangione, it feels particularly contrived.

Meanwhile, Mangione’s private attorney says there’s “zero” evidence his client is the shooter - but doesn’t he have to say that?

Even so, something feels preternaturally weird about all this. It feels like every day the information delivered is a cookie-cutter output to the input we provide. The most pressing concerns or questions of the day, succinctly addressed by the increasingly nuanced discoveries in the case. Our concerns quelled, but our curiosity also, continuously piqued, our frontal cortices massaged and activated.

Almost as if our feedback and input are actively shaping an AI-driven narrative.

The one question the authorities won’t address, of course, is the perceived difference in face and body type that many people still can’t get their heads around.

Do the surveillance photos and shooting footage show the same person? Two different people? Three different people, who while similar in appearance can still be distinguished?

Consider the case of #EyebrowGate…

Or how about just subtle differences in facial structure and looks?

Are we imagining these or is there something to this?

When you compare the pictures in the cab to the ones above and below, it does seem like we’re seeing at least two slightly different people…

Was one just a person of interest initially who the NYPD and FBI eventually dismissed as irrelevant? If so, why are those photos still circulating without a retraction?

According to one anonymous online poster, who claims to be a facial recognition expert, there’s a distinct difference here.

The individual in the CCTV photo (with the backpack that matches the shooter’s) is not Luigi Mangione:

“Autist with 10000+ hours on lookism forums here. It’s not the same guy. The periorbital countour, nasal bridge and brows are completely different. Also the shooter is fair-skinned with cool, pink undertones. You have to be retarded to think that Luigis face would look like this in any capacity even with concealment on. Shooters skull structure is of a progressive northern aurignacid type (North Atlantid, North Pontid, Nordid, East Nordid etc or Keltid/Dinarid influences), none of which Luigi remotely resemble.”

This whole case, the way he was found, the clues or red herrings, the way the shooting occurred - it doesn’t sit right.

If you remember, Mangione appeared to shout: “This is completely unjust and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience."

So why does the media constantly report him as saying “This is completely out of touch”?

What could he mean by “unjust” and “an insult to the intelligence of the American people”?

Was he talking about his denied bail and extradition fight when he said “unjust”? Was he talking about how he was being treated and made an example of in maximum security prison?

What was insulting the intelligence of the people, though? What could be both “unjust” and an “insult”?

Unjust that he was arrested? Unjust because he believed he wasn’t being treated fairly?

Perhaps, but in what way exactly would that insult the public’s intelligence?

Because we were told he was guilty of the charges when he wasn’t? Because we were told he was the shooter when he wasn’t?

It just doesn’t … make … sense…

Many people online and in the real world have made the same remark. Something feels ‘off,’ something seems strange, things just don’t add up, and there’s a collective gut instinct that something very key here is not as it seems.

Almost as if we’re now all living in an Alternate Reality Game…

Oddly enough, this is not far off from what the notorious, boisterous, one-of-a-kind Alex Jones said was happening some years ago on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

And we all know that Mangione himself is a computer whiz, who has been avid about gaming, AI, and immortality since he was very young. Heck, you kinda have to be when you’re a 20-something named Luigi.

Still, none of this means that Mangione is or was somehow involved in a simulation.

In some all-encompassing AI-Hivemind responding in highly sophisticated ways to the collective thoughts and feelings of the public, like countless neurotransmitters in some biodigital brain.

What kind of game would that be?

A wild one, one that leaves a lot to be desired (and explained).

By now, most people know of the casings with the anti-insurance message and the monopoly money found in the backpack in Central Park. That all points to a trail of clues or red herrings, taunting while simultaneously delivering a clear message.

But what about the mysterious video from a YouTube account (now removed) believed to be associated with Mangione?

Far fewer people are aware of that, and the mainstream media has made no peep about it.

And even if that is all just a distraction or some fake account, what about the other rabbit hole?

What about 286?

If you haven’t heard of 286 , it’s quite the doozy, and many online users are claiming it means something.

Others, meanwhile, are quick to liken it to schizotypal behavior, finding patterns where there are none (a la apophenia).

Even so, the repetition of 286 and its possible links to Monopoly and beyond are, at least, superficially intriguing.

Let’s break them down for a moment.

First, you have the Pokémon featured in the banner of Luigi’s X profile, a profile with exactly 286 posts.

Breloom, which is the 286th Pokémon, is said to have an attack with a 30% chance to paralyze the target - a link to Mangione’s back condition?

UnitedHealthcare is also said to deny ~30% of claims.

Getting whacky enough for you yet?

Well, there’s way more, because then you have the fact that the McDonald’s where Luigi was found is roughly 286 miles away from the scene of the shooting, depending on the route. Not to mention the Pennsylvania Railroad, which has both a Monopoly card and a station in Altoona, PA.

And speaking of Monopoly, perhaps just coincidence, but if you roll three doubles (i.e., double one (2), double four (8), and double three (6)), you go directly to jail.

But don’t play Monopoly for too long, because it’ll leave you exhausted and might even drive you crazy. Especially if you’re trying to break the record for the longest Monopoly game in a treehouse at 286 hours.

Of course, what good would a ‘schizo theory’ be without a few more connections?

If you’re a close reader of the Bible, you may also note that Proverbs 28:6 states: "Better is the poor that walketh in his uprightness, than he that is perverse in his ways, though he be rich."

Meanwhile, if you’re a close follower of ‘holidays’ that nobody’s heard of, then you might be familiar with National Insurance Awareness Day on June 28 or 28/6 outside the U.S.

Continuing along the insurance thread here, we also find that there was a bill introduced not long ago in the House, H.R.286 - Health Care Providers Safety Act of 2023.

And finally, and perhaps most relevant to this whole anti-insurance Narrative, is Denial Code 286.

Now, I get where you may be coming from.

These could all be strange (but interesting) coincidences that can be explained away. After all, if you look hard enough and do enough mental gymnastics with anything, you can find supposed patterns.

But given everything we’ve seen thus far, and just the general ‘feel’ of this whole thing, it’s hard not to think there’s something more here.

It has also been established that many so-called Elites believe in using numerology to dial in the “right frequencies.”

Whether you subscribe to the mysticism and occultism of all this, the fact is, these Elites do. The Bible also places a special emphasis on the significance and symbology of certain numbers.

So would it be any surprise that Satanic Pedovore Elites would also attempt to use the ancient power of numerology toward their own twisted ends?

While I’m not going to pretend to know what’s going on with this entire killing - maybe I’m just needlessly distracted - I will say that the whole thing intuitively, deeply, profoundly feels far more than what we’re told.

I suppose I can’t help it. So I apologize if I come across as incredulous to the point of ridiculous, but after COVID, where companies were initially suspected to be just incompetent or sloppy, when really they were intentionally deceptive and fraudulent, I just can’t help myself.

After the COVID PSYOP, when conglomerates with rancorous histories of violations obfuscated, hid, deleted, falsified and even fabricated data out of thin air, I simply can’t not question it all.

For better or worse, that’s where I’m at. And frankly, I think our world would be a whole lot safer and healthier (if not a little darker) if more people were too.

