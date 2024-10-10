Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Get used to the term, because if you’re steeped in the literature (or even scanning the surface) you’re probly gonna be hearing more of it.

Especially in young, healthy, fit people.

In a recent preprint case study, a perfectly healthy young woman was diagnosed with this disease not long after her second dose. And while this is just a case study of one person, it’s hard to deny that aggressive, abnormal, highly lethal cancers are happening all across the board.

After all, was “turbo cancer” even a thing before the COVID injections?

No, it wasn’t, and the study finds that this case - like innumerable others - happened at record pace.

“The first dose of the genetic vaccine did not appear to illicit any noticeable side effects, but within 24 hours of the second dose the patient suffered widespread and intensifying bone pain, fever, vomiting, and general malaise. Due to the persistence of the symptoms, the patient underwent a series of tests and examinations including a full laboratory workup, a consult with a clinical immunologist and rheumatologist, a Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, as well as an osteomedullary biopsy. These together led to a definitive diagnosis of ALL. A time interval of 16 weeks from the second vaccination to the diagnosis of cancer was noted.”

This is made even more insane by the fact that the CDC is currently greenlighting these killshots for any American 6 months or older.

If you’ve been dutifully receiving your injections this whole time, you’d be on shot #10.

Do you know anyone on shot #10? Does anybody even survive till shot #10??

Of course, what’s abundantly clear to all of us non-The Experts™, non-The Science™ folks continues to be infinitely baffling to some...

Never mind that we’ve been screaming from the rafters about this ad nauseam since Day One.

For some, it doesn’t seem to matter. Certain members of our population put their fingers in their ears, their heads in the sand, and the lovely mRNA Kool-Aid straight down their gullets with a smile on their faces.

While shedding it on the rest of us…

Meanwhile, many of the most honest, most suppressed, most demonized members of our society have been predicting the deadly mechanisms of action for these cancer-causing injections since Day One…

Of course, you could always attribute these rises in cancers to things over recent decades, like the increasing toxins in our food, air, and water, the heightened exposure to electromagnetic radiation, and the often undisclosed short-term and long-term side effects of our “safe & effective” medications.

And while that’s all clearly bad and having an effect, the most statistically significant changes have occurred in just recent years, and for anyone with a good brain freed from cognitive dissonance, it’s all too clear…

Whatever you do, make sure you don’t ask The Experts™, because unless you have their fancy pedigrees and insufferable self-importance, you’re just too dumb to understand.

Sure, they may be endlessly ‘baffled’ by all kinds of new conditions and medical presentations, but when it comes to what’s not causing these never-before-seen cancers, they’re crystal clear.

Don’t be a conspiracy theorist.

There are no lucrative incentives for administering these highly effective injections. There are no lucrative opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to capitalize on spiking cancer rates.

No, no, no, of course not.

Now go back to sleep, peabrain lil’ peasant. And don’t forget your meds while you’re at it. Your restless legs are squirming again…

