One of the very first articles I wrote on Substack concerned the psychological impacts of propaganda, touching on concepts such as ‘mass formation psychosis’ and other virtual mind control tactics that exploited the masses with alarming effect.

At the time, fear and paranoia of the COVID Plandemic featured on every news channel, leading people to shuffle double-masked to otherwise sketchy locations for their injections.

But slowly, things seemed to be changing. Following the dying down of the insanity, I remained relatively hopeful, assuming that most people would learn from this truly psychotic period in human history.

I was half right.

Now, as arguments and debates over not just mRNA but all “vaccines” rage on, it seems many people have learned nothing.

And while it’s disappointing, enraging, and about 20 other adjectives, I can’t say I’m shocked. The same ingrained attitudes and behaviors that fueled the irrationality of the Plandemic are rearing their stupid, ugly heads again.

This time, it’s autism…

Once again, people are parroting narratives without due research. The main one, of course, being that better diagnostics and greater awareness ‘explain’ the completely ridiculous increases in autism spectrum disorders (ASDs).

Of course, upon closer examination of generational differences, severe autism prevalence, and other increasing neurodevelopmental disorders, this argument appears to fall flat.

But that doesn’t stop people from regurgitating it.

“sAfE & eFfEcTiVe” “We’Re AlL iN tHiS tOgEtHeR” “tRuSt ThE sCiEnCe” “TrUsT tHe ExPeRtS”

Sound familiar??

And then you have the broader issue.

The pulling of the heartstrings, the weaponization of terms, and the general normalization of not just pathology, but injury.

While I don’t doubt the good intentions of most people involved with autism societies and communities, many of them have tethered themselves to largely emotion-based positions. I would know, I once worked with such students.

Pathos over Logos.

‘Neurodivergence’ is the term du jour from many people who may be vaccine-injured. It’s used by educators. Parents. Specialists. Those who fall on the spectrum are ‘special’ and ‘unique.’ There’s an entire industry built around it.

Autism (whatever that means) has become socially fashionable. The slightest lack in social grace, and one can colloquially claim they’ve got ‘the tism’ even if they don’t meet clinical criteria. And those who know them will become absolutely outraged if you even suggest that they may be somehow ‘damaged.’

The truth is, the percentage of severe cases has increased. That’s the real issue here, not the social contagion phenomenon of being ‘on the spectrum.’

The increased prevalence of these severe cases is even harder for people to link to vaccines. After all, that would indicate that parents who had their babies and children vaccinated may be partially culpable.

It makes everyday people uncomfortable. It undermines medical ‘experts.’ It attacks the system of good medicine filled with good, kind-hearted, honest and highly informed people.

Or at least that’s what the media would have you believe…

In reality, it’s COVID-style brainwashing all over again.

Now, I’m not saying that autistic individuals are bad people or humans unworthy of love and compassion. Some are high-functioning and possess unique qualities and traits that can enrich the world. However, many do not. Many will never assimilate. They’re writhing, screaming, pained human beings who come at a great cost to society, their families, and caretakers.

Am I a eugenicist? Am I anti-dysgenic?

The answer is yes. But, unlike the psychopaths who continue to push mRNA on infants and vow to reduce global populations for the greater good, I propose another solution.

Mine - like many people’s - is to remove those things that weaken populations. In other words, improving the environmental, genetic, and epigenetic factors. In other words, give the world all the advantages Mother Nature intended, unadulterated by fallen, fallible, freakish humans who think they’re demigods.

The fact is, we’re not “anti-vaccine.” It’s impossible for us to be anti-vaccine because these products aren’t vaccines. They don’t actually fulfill the criteria for “vaccine.” They don’t provide the benefits attributed to such products. They don’t meet the requirements for safety and efficacy long linked to such products.

At this point, I’m convinced there have never been “vaccines.”

So I’m not anti-vaccine. I’m simply pro-transparency, pro-accountability, and pro-health. And this is what we need to get out to the main population, to the indoctrinated sleepwalkers, to the medical minds whose egos cloud their better judgment.

Stats, anecdotes, studies, overviews of injection injuries - this is all fine and dandy. But as many of you have experienced, it often doesn’t work.

To truly get through to people as we make this fundamental shift in scientific understanding (and consciousness at large), we must understand the potent psychological subterfuge perpetrated on the public. The PSYOP.

Because before we can turn this thing around, we’ve gotta break that conditioning...

