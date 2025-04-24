Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
beate's avatar
beate
3d

No wonder being child like is not the same as 'childish'. Put away your childish behaviour and

be an adult...being a child was one of wonderment...until

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kristina Renee's avatar
Kristina Renee
3d

Scary stuff!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture