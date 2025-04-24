The good news just never stops flowing, does it?

In the latest iteration of doomsday-predictions-come-true, some specialists are now finding that the seat of interdimensional power, the ‘third eye,’ the long-alleged gateway to higher consciousness and piercing intuition, the pineal gland, is severely damaged in some of the mRNA-injected.

Could this explain the sleepwalkers?

However, according to the founder of Zero Spike, which is focused on detoxifying and recovering from the spike protein, augmented NAC may just be a game-changer in treating such injection injuries.

Some lab results have even suggested 99.8% denaturation of the spike!

Is this too good to be true? Is the spike a culprit in some injection injuries and not others? Are some batches harming primarily in other ways?

Wherever you stand on the issue, if something is hurting the pineal gland, a unique organ only partially understood, that might just explain why so many people seem and appear so ‘out of it.’

Fabio Zoffi explains:

“The spike protein unfortunately attacks and destroys also the endocrine system. So the glands producing hormones, and hormones are what make our emotions, our feelings, and all these things… And so an Italian pathologist near Venice, he went on the newspaper telling that all the brains he had investigated, he found the pineal gland completely destroyed. On all the people who were vaccinated… That’s why people have these changes in personality.”

The destruction of the pineal gland, of all organs, is particularly interesting because of the greater mystic and symbolic powers often associated with this vital endocrine gland. Many ancient cultures have linked it to cosmic awareness and deeper insights, features that would typify humans in their purest, most interconnected forms.

From the center of enlightenment in Hinduism and Buddhism to the “Seat of the Soul” for Descartes and the supposed producer of the psychedelic DMT, the pineal gland is highly intriguing.

In short, spiritual.

And wouldn’t Evil love to destroy such a connection to something Higher? Wouldn’t they love to accelerate the calcification of such a gland through toxins in our environment?

Wouldn’t they just love to expose us to toxins that make us sick and dependent on their ‘cures’?

Turns out, the pineal gland truly is one-of-a-kind, located near the brain’s center right between the two cerebral hemispheres, at roughly the same level as the space between your eyebrows.

It is also distinctly vulnerable due to its problematic lack of blood-brain barrier protection, contributing to its high calcification rate…

Could severe damage to the pineal gland from the bioweapon injections be causing personality changes, not to mention all of the other downstream effects that come from hormone disorders?

It certainly seems more than plausible, and given that the slow-kill ‘ingredients’ of these shots continue to wreak havoc on the body and mind long after injection, is it any surprise that they are also affecting the spirit?

What about other “vaccines” that are administered at birth and throughout the early years of life?

What we do know is that ALUMINUM, a primary adjuvant in these injections, can cause lots and lots of problems, particularly due to its neurotoxic effects...

Coincidence?

Incompetence?

Negligence?

Or something far more malevolent…

You be the judge.