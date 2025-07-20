I have come to two conclusions.

(1) There Is a Satanic Transhumanist Cabal

And they are hellbent on transforming Humanity and humanness by essentially eradicating it. Bill Gates has repeatedly said that he and his other so-called elites “will decide” what happens as AI takes over.

AI is inextricably linked to the other pillars of Transhumanism, which I have identified as mRNA, climate alarmism, and gender/identity distortion. All of these work in concert to facilitate the end of our existence as we know it - if we allow it.

The recently announced Stargate Project, which touts the development of “mRNA cancer vaccines” in as little as 48 hours based on individual genetics, is just one salient example of how AI and medical dictatorship interlock.

I have written about this, and it’s alarming to say the least…

But again, only if we buy into it.

(2) These ‘Elites’ Are WEAK

They’re weak. Despite their purported powers, their immeasurable wealth, their influence and control throughout the world - they’re weak.

Maybe they were shoved in lockers as kids. Maybe they always felt alienated and detached. Perhaps they were groomed by their twisted parents and guardians, inculcated with tenets of evil from a young age. Whatever it was, they developed a complex, they grew to loathe and self-loathe, and they turned to Satan in weakness.

Without their minions, they are nothing. Without their heavily guarded compounds and bought-and-paid-for gatekeepers of censorship and suppression, their illusions vanish in a puff.

We should call them out. We should laugh at them. We should expose them endlessly. They fashion themselves demigods among mortals, but if we bring their very real and human flaws, foibles, and deceptions to light, it destroys them.

They are insecure and weak.

All you have to do is think back…

During the COVID-19 PSYOP Plandemic, many people lined up initially to be injected so that, ostensibly, they could keep their jobs and livelihoods. They were told originally that it would be a one-and-done shot. Then the mandates rolled out, and that lie became painfully apparent to those of us with discernment.

But what happened?

While many sleepwalkers continued to inject, many others stopped and thought.

I know personally multiple businesses that were trying to require boosters, and the majority of their employees simply said, ‘nah, we already got enough, we’re done,’ and the businesses caved.

That’s all that had to be done from Day One!

You and I? We may just be petulant peasants and ants to these wealthy wannabe autocrats, but if enough of us simply say “no,” their power plummets.

We, the people, have always had the power. That’s why they drive the infighting and create the distractions. They distract us from this pivotal Truth.

Of course, as you and I know, in historic moments like what we’ve endured, it is only a tiny percentage of the population that will truly fight for life and death. That is how it will always be, I reckon, and maybe that’s okay.

I don’t pretend to have all the answers, and I certainly sometimes don’t even know which questions I should be asking.

But one thing’s for certain, I’m heartened to be in this War with those like you, as dispiriting and draining as it is at times.

Because the Truth, I wholeheartedly believe, always wins in the end.

Happy Sunday, Truth Warriors!

~ Ex

