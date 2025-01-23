Three Architects of Reality stood with President Trump the other day, promising us the next great modern miracle of technology.

Multi-billionaires, all of them, the CEO of SoftBank, the CEO of OpenAI, and the Executive Chairman of Oracle proudly proclaimed their latest investment: a reported groundbreaking $500 billion for a sweeping United States AI Infrastructure Plan called “Stargate.”

(Which coincidentally bears the same name as the clandestine 1970s U.S. Army unit investigating psychic phenomena for military use)

But back to the current ‘gateway’ to Heaven…

At quick glance, for many people, the project seems like something to be celebrated. After all, it would signal that the U.S. is taking one giant leap to lead the global AI race.

Trump, flanked by the tech oligarchs, stressed that the venture would create “hundreds of thousands of jobs,” revolutionizing and re-industrializing the United States.

Leading the world in technology? Bringing countless opportunities back home? Utilizing the genius and innovation that made this country great?

Who wouldn’t want that?

And then came the words. The real words. The true meaning behind the shiny veneer. Right from the technocrat’s mouth…

Now, if you’re a reader of my Substack, you know one thing: I don’t like mRNA.

Chances are, you don’t like it either. Chances are, you don’t just dislike it, but you know what it does and how it’s impacted people you know and love. Chances are, you also know what comes with mRNA.

This isn’t just about the option to use experimental therapies if you’re sick and dying.

It goes far beyond that, representing what I call the Four Pillars of Transhumanism.

AI and mRNA intersecting to provide cutting-edge demigod solutions to diseases and illnesses we all face? A ‘cure’ for health issues that have long plagued modern society? A ‘cure’ for health issues that have long enriched the very industries and sectors that perpetuated the COVID Plandemic?

If this sounds too hard to believe, that’s because it is.

And the three power brokers involved with this supposed godsend AI Control Grid?

Well, let’s just say they don’t seem like the most trustworthy of characters…

Now, of course, big business often comes with big controversy. That’s simply the nature of the scale. But what’s really problematic with these Masters of the Universe (aside from their disproportionate power) is their technocratic ‘vision’ for the future...

Massive conglomerates that essentially govern every aspect of your physical (and mental) being?

AI-differentiated mRNA ‘cancer vaccines’ individualized in just 48 hours?

Smart cities where your every action is watched and judged?

Shapeshifting technocrats who want to curry favor with the latest Administration to avoid being penalized for killing millions through censorship, suppression, and the perpetuation of Big Pharma propaganda?

A centralized AI superintelligence monopoly that gatekeeps not only what you say and do, but even what you think?

How, possibly, will this “Stargate” project take us to the next level?

With cheap imported labor? Through an accelerated fundamental shift in reality that none of us can thwart?

By making people obsolete in time for the metahumans?

How could we ever trust these people?

Even if they don’t want to erect some Satanic, AI-driven Hellscape that coerces and controls, it’s not like they’ve been honest arbiters of truth. Especially during arguably the largest PSYOP in human history.

Take OpenAI. Since its launch in 2022, ChatGPT has demonstrated clear bias in everything from political developments to COVID-19 vaccine ‘misinformation.’

Oracle has its own share of sketchy, disingenuous practices, tracking consumer data both off and online.

And SoftBank, like many large companies, isn’t exactly exculpated either.

And then there’s Trump. What’s up with this guy?

Just hours ago, the recently inaugurated 47th President gave what appeared to be a blunt shellacking to the World Economic Forum via video.

Also, just hours ago, he ordered a ‘blackout’ of all the federal health agencies. This includes the HHS, FDA, and CDC, and entails a full-scale suspension of data, publications, and advisories.

“The pause on external communications includes blocks on publishing scientific reports issued by the CDC, known as Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports (MMWR), advisories sent out to clinicians on the CDC's health network, data updates to the CDC website, and public health data released from the National Center for Health Statistics, including on drug overdose deaths. The CDC had been scheduled to publish several MMWR reports this week, sources familiar with the matter said, including three on the bird flu outbreak alarming scientists.”

This, of course, comes not long after Trump’s “Stargate” announcement, and that comes not long after his 3-hour conversation with Bill Gates.

Clearly, things are in flux.

Things are chaotic. Things, frankly, don’t make sense and there’s a lot we’re not privy to. Things, you might say, are happening at warp speed.

Is Trump part of the Cabal? Is he being manipulated via his gilded ego? Is he just a pragmatist focused on money money money jobs jobs jobs so blindly that he thinks investments of all kinds are good - not realizing the Transhumanist Agenda for AI, mRNA, and everything else?

Surely, he’s learned about the dangers of mRNA?

Why would he be moving to ban gain-of-function research then? Why is he vowing to return military members with back pay who refused the jabs? Why did he bring on RFK Jr.? Why the intent to withdraw from the WHO?

Do we have to wait for this crazy theater to play out? Is that why Trump likes to be so public about everything, allowing everyone (including Larry Ellison and his ‘cancer vaccines’) to show their hands? As if the Presidency is some elevated reality show?

But if that’s the case, is this all just a script?

At the end of the day, technology in the right hands for the right reasons at the right time is fine. But when you’ve got people who fashion themselves Gods trying to exceed the marvels of Mother Nature - whether their intentions are good or bad doesn’t really matter.

Because the ‘bad,’ inevitably, will find its way in…

Besides, if we’re actually looking for a cure for cancer and other chronic and debilitating diseases, why edit the human genome? Why change what has fundamentally worked since time immemorial, when we could simply give it what it needs to be better?

The line between what is human and non-human is blurring. Is it a dichotomy? A spectrum? A gradient? Do we even know? Does defining it precisely really matter all that much?

Whatever conceptions we face or embrace, one thing remains true on this tiny light in the dark we call Earth.

Sometimes, it’s best to keep it simple. Sometimes, it’s best to trust our intuitions from Day One.

Because as many people have learned in just recent years, what we’ve known and done for quite some time, with a little confirmation, should sometimes stay that way…

