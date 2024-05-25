You may have heard of him.

Although he has a name like most of us mere mortals, to many, he is far beyond conceptions of human understanding.

Some call him “The Science,” a testament to his truly infallible predictive powers. His otherworldly prescience combined, of course, with his ability to dictate from his bureaucratic throne how you and I should live our lives.

Some have even tattooed his likeness on their arms, a permanent testament to the demigod that chose to save us…

Others see him as but a man, but a powerful man, a benevolent man of action who takes no fluff from his subordinates and gives no quarter to his enemies. The kind of man, you might say, that every man and woman could only one day dream of becoming…

And Then There’s Reality

Dr. Anthony Stephen Fauci is a fraud.

Was that clear enough? Blunt enough?

If recent revelations surrounding his toadies aren’t enough, we need merely look at his many failed predictions, his contradictions, and the pompous, highbrowed manner in which he ‘dismisses’ all who dare question Your Highness.

Let’s dive a little deeper, shall we?

If you’ve been keeping up on the latest in this 24/7 circus that is modern news, you may have heard of some rather, ehmm, disconcerting emails that have surfaced. It would appear that Fauci’s inner (and outer) orbits made a conscious effort to hide and obfuscate some pretty important truths about all things COVID-19 from the public.

Imagine my surprise…

Now, to many of you, this is nothing all too startling or unsettling. After all, we saw how the goalposts were moved continuously throughout the COVID-19 P(l)andemic, so it should be no surprise that there was a concerted effort to keep the average vaccine pincushion from seeing this truth.

But alas, this is just The Speed of Science™, is it not?

Surely, renowned Dr. Fauci and his cohorts couldn’t know or foresee what we censored, suppressed, and ostracized ‘conspiracy theorists’ clearly recognized before most others. Surely, they had good reason to keep We, the Peasants, in the dark lest that gleaming light of Truth hurt our pea-sized brains?

But what about that “secret back channel”? The one Fauci and co. used to avoid getting caught hiding, obfuscating, and steering the false narrative around all things COVID?

After all, can’t have them getting FOIA’d. Imagine if they were actually held accountable!

Hey, at least Congress has seemingly caught onto them - question is, what will be done?

But I digress, because there’s plenty of other proof of Fauci and his lackeys telling flat-out lies at worst, or at best, being completely and utterly inept for the supposed infallible Experts™ we were told they are.

Let’s dive into some of the most egregious bullshittery, a nice little retrospective on where we started and where we are…

(1) “Masks work at the margins - maybe 10%.”

Remember that time in a galaxy far far away when you had to walk through a restaurant with your face diaper securely fastened but the moment you sat down you could take it off because, obviously, the COVID-19 contagion had height preferences in terms of transmission?

Remember when cock-eyed Karens would scream and holler when you didn’t have it above your nose, or when oxygen-deprived hypochondriacs would mutter unintelligible nonsense from behind their dirty unwashed double masks?

Nah, me neither…

But hey, I’m sure there was a good reason for all that, because I’m sure The Science™ was firmly rooted in a massive foundation of incontrovertible reason, fact, and logic.

After all, let’s not let virtue-signaling and blind compliance get in the way of rational thinking!

I mean, even if these face diapers did jack squat, they still made people feel good, right? And what’s wrong with getting people sick by strapping germs to their faces and having them inhale their exhale, or causing issues in young children at near-zero serious risk of the disease, if it makes people feel better?

Not to mention, “the fit” is just so aesthetically cool, amirite??

You sorta have to wonder if this was made up outta whole cloth (pun intended), sorta like that whole 6-foot separation thing, which Dr. God himself admits “sort of just appeared.”

But these are minor details…

(2) “Accumulating Evidence” It Came From the Wet Market

Ahh yes, the wet market. Not the BSL-4 Wuhan Institute of Virology right nearby that began studying SARS coronavirus in 2005 and employed many researchers known to have “collaborated with international scientists in the creation of chimeric coronavirus.”

Nope.

And it’s not like Fauci has been endlessly grilled and exposed for being a very very slippery seal. As the great Dr. claims, he’s just ‘open-minded,’ open-minded about the virus origin, open-minded about the ever-changing safety and efficacy of mRNA injections, open-minded about the very meaning of established words and definitions.

What does it mean to be “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated”?

Whatever we say it does!

(3) The NIH “Has Not Ever and Does Not Now Fund Gain-of-Function Research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology”

Ohhh boy…

But first, credit where credit is due. Fauci is certainly a skilled wordsmith. A bit of a semantics wizard, circumventing questions and criticisms, sliding in and out of seeming culpability with his forever-shifting relationship to the Truth.

But then again, it’s 2024, folks! Men can be women, women can be men, and if Fauci is caught outright lying, he need only identify as a truth-telling Saint, and all is well!

That said, his little theater performance before Congress was quite interesting…

Not to mention certain military documents that appear to refute his assertions about gain-of-function research:

DAMN, Fraudci!

Looks like the world’s biggest medical bureaucrat egomaniac got caught with his trousers down!

But will anything be done about it? Or will that smug countenance continue to crop up here, there, and everywhere, untethered to the Truth and apparently immune to any and all repercussions?

I’m sure money, power, and control have nothing to do with this, just like they had nothing to do with doctors forcing the jabs on their patients despite mounting evidence that they did nothing at best, and killed at worst.

“dOcToRs ArE bAfFlEd”

Of course, should anyone be surprised by this either?

In a world where certain governments told their citizens not to go outside, not to face each other, and even not to look at the sun in the name of “zero-COVID,” bribery and monetary ‘incentives’ may be the least of our worries…

(4) If You’re Jabbed, “You Become a Dead End to the Virus”

I’m old enough to remember a time when we were told a single shot or perhaps a single ‘primary series’ would suffice and then we’d all be good. We’d all come together, get our safe & effectives, sing Kumbaya, and be on our merry way to a restored and rejuvenated global society.

We Are All In This Together™ we were told.

15 Days To Slow The Spread™ they said.

Trust The Science™ said the Science.

Trust The Experts™ demanded the Experts.

Now a common refrain - excuse - for this is that The Science™ changed. Why yes, it did. It changed to what we deranged, bigoted, hate-filled ‘conspiracy theorists’ were saying months if not years prior. Funny how that works, isn’t it?

“When you get vaccinated, you not only protect your own health and that of the family but also you contribute to the community health by preventing the spread of the virus throughout the community,” proclaimed Dr. Fauci in May of 2021.

Ya don’t sayyy…

Now, in case you've had your head buried under an authoritarian’s boot for the past couple of years, or suffered memory loss due to jab-induced microclots, none of this was borne out to be true or accurate - not even remotely.

In fact, even infallible Fauci had to make a slight, ehhm, adjustment to his claims, of course citing the mercurial nature of The Science™ and all those who bow at its altar.

Then again, you kinda got the inkling that as soon as they abandoned the term “breakthrough infection,” it was all falling apart…

Oh SHUCKS, not again!!

Who could have seen this coming?

Anywho…

(5) “I Didn’t Recommend Locking Anything Down”

In a world where the average person has the memory of a goldfish, perhaps it’s easy for people like Fauci to sit up there and play revisionist history. But for those of us paying attention and taking the measure of a man, that kind of bullshit simply doesn’t fly.

Unfortunately, for Fickle Fauci, his own statements often contradict anything he tries to claim now.

From massive school closures to restricted travel abroad, Fauci had an undeniable hard-on for locking down the behemoth that is the United States. Sure, we can pour over the minutiae of certain dates and times, and some may chronologically misalign or align, but when you take a comprehensive view - looking at the totality of Fauci’s claims - there are a lot of contradictions (to put it nicely).

The dude either lies with impunity, doesn’t remember, or some combination thereof.

See, here’s the thing. It doesn’t take much. All you have to do is devote some time and energy and you’ll see very quickly that a lot of what Fauci says and has said are at odds. Problem is, the almighty technocrats of Google and Facebook seem keen on preventing these glaring incongruities from reaching our brains.

In those circles, Fauci is still revered.

His apologists will state that nobody could anticipate what was going to happen with the Pandemic, just as nobody could predict what would happen with these mRNA injections. Fauci’s defenders are hellbent on worshiping The Science™, even when that cultism bites them in the ass and makes their hearts two sizes too big.

As for us beleaguered, crazy, tinfoil hat-wearing haters who got our quadruple-jabbed friends sick with COVID and threatened everyone’s life with our highly dangerous misinformation?

We’ll just keep plugging along, even as Dr. Fraudci ‘predicts’ the next great Pandemic right before our eyes…

