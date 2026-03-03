Published in 1980, Stephen King’s “The Mist” follows the events that unfold after a mysterious and all-encompassing fog delivers monsters to a small Maine town, forcing its residents to sequester, ultimately killing, maiming, and psychologically torturing many of them.

Now, we’re certainly not seeing monsters emerging from the strange fogs that have recently hit the United States, but no doubt, there’s something definitely alien about what’s happening.

Needless to say, it’s been a strange winter, and with massive ‘icemageddons’ and historic ‘bomb cyclones’ exhibiting near-Category 3 hurricane pressures, many people are taking notice…

So what’s really going on here?

Just people experiencing normal reactions to fog? Just fog interacting with the air quality and causing expected sinus problems?

Nothing but a bunch of hypochondriacs and conspiracy theorists?

The result of climate change?

Whatever you think is going on, rest assured, the mainstream media has an explanation.

The term “freezing fog” seems to be the explanation du jour. It’s nothing to worry about, it’s just the latest in anomalous weather events and patterns that are increasingly normalized because you’re a bad, littering, unsustainable, climate-destroying peasant…

As usual, any new weather phenomenon, any new side effect or symptom, any condition that used to be rare or nonexistent - it can all be easily dismissed as just the latest, totally normal thing that you must accept.

Never seen it or experienced it before? Find it strange? Don’t remember something quite like it?

Calm down. Don’t think about it. Let your fears be assuaged, because, after all, it’s all in your head.

The Experts™ are here to explain…

Besides, even if there was something… more nefarious to all this, how could it be explained? How could we possibly, rationally, seriously convince people that such a thing could be ongoing?

We all know that chemtrails don’t exist, that the sky has always been like that, that there are no agendas to modulate the weather, and that countries and supranational bodies have never - for decades - been concerned with the manipulation and weaponization of weather.

That would be crazy talk!

You don’t want your thrice-boosted relatives to think you’re crazy, do you??

It’s not like patents or pending patents exist or anything, and even if they did or do, they’re probably expired, or lapsed, or revoked, or abandoned, or rejected, or - ya know - nothing to worry about.

And it’s not like they would be used to create such fogs, fuel such storms, or otherwise alter the weather in a way that, maybe, perhaps, possibly, hypothetically, theoretically, conceivably, isn’t in the best interests of the populace…

Whatever is going on or not going on here, one thing is certain:

You should never do your own research.

Oh, so you see that it’s really foggy like never before and you’re having odd symptoms you’ve never had before, and many people around you are saying the same thing? So what. Are you a meteorologist? Are you an atmospheric scientist? Are you an environmentalist? Are you an expert?

Whatever you think you know or feel or experience - forget it.

What matters is that you Trust the Science™, Trust the Experts™, and do your part to Flatten the Curve™ of this misinformation transmission.

And if you think sitting around, ‘using your brain’ and being a ‘critical thinker’ is somehow a good idea, you’ve got another thing coming, buster.

No, don’t do that. Whatever you do, never do that. Never ever ever - ever!

Because that, my inquisitive non-expert friend, is extremely dangerous…

