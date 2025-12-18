We are often told that Transhumanism represents a cutting-edge future that, while increasingly close, is not here yet. We are told that talk of intrabody networks, circuitry, and the controversial “nanobots” is still theoretical or conceptual.

We are told that at the very most, it is happening in isolated experiments and studies, and that nothing of the sort has been introduced into portions of the public, however small or large.

Some people outright reject any suggestion that upper-echelon powerbrokers want to fuse us with machines. Or exterminate us altogether.

In that case, they might want to get informed.

When connected to the Plan for Mass Democide, the picture is undeniably clear…

1. Yuval Noah Harari

“Humans are now hackable animals… the whole idea that humans have these souls or spirits, and they have free will, and nobody knows what’s happening inside me… that’s over .

Today we have the technology to hack human beings on a massive scale.”

2. Ido Bachelet

“If we know all the physical addresses made by molecules in the patient’s body, we can program those robots to target specific points and go to specific locations.”

3. Ray Kurzweil

“My 300 million modules in my neocortex isn’t going to cut it. I need a billion in two seconds. I’ll be able to access that in the cloud -- just like I can multiply intelligence with my smartphone thousands fold today.”

4. Bill Gates

“Not for most things, we’ll decide.”

5. Klaus Schwab

“Can you imagine that in 10 years, when we are sitting here, we have an implant in our brains, and I can immediately feel because you all will have implants .”

6. Elon Musk

“[Synthetic RNA] makes the solution to many diseases a software problem.”

7. Edward O. Wilson

“Homo sapiens, the first truly free species, is about to decommission natural selection, the force that made us…. Soon we must look deep within ourselves and decide what we wish to become.”

8. Ray Kurzweil

“Nanobots will be introduced without surgery, essentially just by injecting.”

9. Elon Musk

“The need for this [could] achieve a symbiosis between human and machine intelligence, and maybe solves the control problem and the usefulness problem.”

10. Aubrey de Grey

“We need a proper COVID-scale war on human aging.”

Then you have the papers. The publications. The studies. The ‘blueprints.’

These are not written in stone, but they certainly represent a massive concerted effort to usher in a new age of Human 2.0.

Only one problem, it doesn’t seem quite human at all…

1. “Shaping the Future of the Internet of Bodies: New challenges of technology governance.”

2. “Health Applications” for the IoBNT

3. “ Circulating sentinel networks … and in vitro biocomputers exploiting interkingdom interactions.”

4. Disease Detection via Intrabody Nanoscale Machines

5. IoBNT Funding in the Federal Republic of Germany

6. “Communication and Distributed Systems” Tutorial

7. “Biological 6G”

8. Hacking the Gut-Brain Axis

As you can see from all of the information presented, the IoBNT and its greater Transhumanist Agenda is no laughing matter. It can’t be dismissed; it can’t be myopically characterized as benevolent or good.

In the wrong hands - which a lot of it is - it will remove humanity as we know it from the equation. An equation that inevitably leads to as close to zero as transhumanly possible.

But don’t believe me.

Explore the sources (by clicking on any image/video) and see for yourself!

It’s time for people to wake up before it’s too late.

