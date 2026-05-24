The year was 1943, a major turning point for the Allies as they made massive strides against the Axis powers across critical geopolitical domains.

The year was 1943, the world was at war, and the United States’ first full-blown biological warfare program was well underway.

And within those dark, thick, concrete walls of then-Camp Detrick, a U.S. Army installation located in Frederick, Maryland?

A research of a kind unlike any other…

In the decades following the 1940s, there have been many whispers and outright screams of the ‘weapons’ created at such research facilities, particularly locations like the current Fort Detrick and the Plum Island Animal Disease Center, located just a few short miles from Lyme, Connecticut, the eponymous town where the blacklegged tick disease was first documented in the 1970s.

Of course, official narratives refute this.

While many novels and articles have explored connections, the Department of Homeland Security and various health agencies have long denied any link between Plum Island, specifically, and Lyme disease research.

Nothing to see, we have consistently been told, nothing more than a “disease center” established during the Cold War to protect the nation’s livestock from animal diseases, such as African swine fever and foot-and-mouth disease.

Although the coincidences are surely intriguing…

As for Fort Detrick, which started its bioweapons research program in the 1940s?

Few informed people today will deny that Detrick was, in fact, conducting active research on the weaponization potential of certain pathogens:

“The program focused primarily on the use of the agents that cause anthrax, botulism, plague, tularemia, Q fever, Venezuelan equine encephalitis, and brucellosis. Production of these agents occurred at Camp Detrick, Maryland, and other sites in Arkansas, Colorado, and Indiana.”

And perhaps, more importantly, that research did involve the use of insects, specifically the vector capabilities of fleas, mosquitoes, lice, and ticks:

“Scientists discovered microorganisms and made advances toward understanding that a specific agent causes a specific disease, that some are foodborne or waterborne, that an agent can cycle through more than one species, and that insects and ticks are the vectors of disease.”

So then, perhaps it’s no surprise that other diseases aside from Lyme seem conspicuously close to certain ‘research’ facilities under the auspices of the Military Industrial Complex and the pretenses of mere ‘defense’ objectives and obligations.

It’s something we’ve heard a million times before.

Because coincidences are only coincidences, only random and accidental, when exposed to the undiscerning eye. The unquestioning mind. The plain, pacified brain.

Award-winning medical research writer and author, Kris Newby, covers this better than most:

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But of course, none of this will stop the usual refrain from appearing everywhere. According to The Experts™, it’s all a to-do about nothing.

The evidence often cited to argue this position is (1) government sources say there’s no link, and (2) the Lyme bacterium predates any lab ‘conspiracy theories.’

The glib rejections of any inquiries go as you might expect:

“It’s been debunked.”

“It undermines The Science™ .”

“There’s no evidence.”

“You’re just a layperson, you haven’t the faintest idea of what you’re saying.”

But let’s take a closer look at (2) above, the argument that the Lyme bacterium predates any alleged outbreaks due to government labs and research programs.

Let us not forget, it’s also been argued that if the outbreak had originated at Plum Island, how is Lyme disease now in the upper Midwest, the Pacific Coast, and across the southern U.S.?

Then again, assuming that this is true, it doesn’t preclude the possibility that Lyme disease became widespread because the bacterium behind it was weaponized to be more transmissible.

Critics, however, say that this is virtually impossible. They claim that if such a strain emerged from, say, the Plum Island Animal Disease Center, “there would be evidence for a single source for Lyme disease.”

But would there be?

Forget Plum Island for a moment, and think of Fort Detrick. We know for a fact that they weren’t just playing with one strain — they were mass-rearing ticks, infecting them with various pathogens/spirochetes, and then testing dispersal mechanisms.

In theory, an engineered base strain could spread, hybridize with wild Borrelia, and quickly look “diverse” and ancient.

So, just because there’s pre-existing borrelia, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of lab enhancement and escape.

It’s also hard to outright dismiss the perfect timing and proximity of Lyme clusters and lab locations - going back to the case of Plum Island, for example.

And the trite “there’s no evidence” that we hear too often is only true insofar as the evidence we’re permitted to see. If the military engineered and released something, would there really be pristine public genetic databases indicating such a thing?

Not to mention, high diversity and recombination could fairly easily mask recent human intervention in time. It’s not an either-or. Enhancement and natural spread could go hand-in-hand, providing further plausible deniability for those close to, but not directly aware of, these operations.

But let’s hone in on something…

Speaking of “dispersal” of these insect pathogen vectors, one way often explored was by aircraft.

Whether it was “devices dropped from planes” for mosquitoes, ticks, or fleas, the from-on-high method was clearly an area of intense interest.

Just ask former Ft. Detrick scientists!

Speaking of which…

Where have we heard of insects coming down from the sky?

Where have we heard of the deployment of ticks as possible disease vectors, being dropped down in locations maximized for transmission?

Enter: 2026

In a world more politically and ideologically divided than ever, the argument over increasing ticks and tick-borne diseases is framed perfectly. Perfectly that is, if there exists an Evil Cabal that wants us fighting each other, not them…

A serious and sometimes life-threatening allergy to alpha-gal, this collection of symptoms has rendered many people unable to eat red meat.

And not just an allergy to beef, pork, lamb, venison, or rabbit, but also to dairy products, certain medicines, and other non-food products.

Although typically associated with the lone star tick in the United States, there have been reported cases of Alpha-gal development following bites from blacklegged ticks.

With many more to come…

The rise in allergy to red meat, whether spurred solely by issues of natural origin or exacerbated by weaponized insect carriers, is surely convenient. It dovetails perfectly with Climate Alarmism efforts to not only remove such evil red meat from our diets, but to cull the sources of said meat.

Many countries, under the boots of ‘green-friendly’ governments and supranational power structures, know this all too well.

And what better way to ensure that red meat - a highly nutrient-dense protein source - is increasingly non-viable whether produced or consumed, than to make us literally incapable of eating it?

What better way to deprive people, slowly but surely, of the nutrients they need, all under the guise of some planetary protection agenda?

When the omnicidal psychopaths of the C-19 Era want you to do something or believe something, you should probably do the absolute opposite.

When Satanic Transhumanists implicated in the appalling Epstein files want you to do something or believe something, run for the heavenly hills…

Then we have the modern issue of “boxes.”

Does it all go back to the boxes, an extension of those pathogen dispersal methods studied in bioweapons labs so many decades ago?

It’s hard to deny that similar research is ongoing today, and certainly, that such vector mechanisms have been improved significantly since the 1940s.

Are the boxes the physical encapsulation of these new efforts?

Are the boxes reportedly found in farmers’ fields and elsewhere a deliberate attempt to seed diseases like Lyme and syndromes like Alpha-gal?

Countless social media posts - despite their wide range in veracity - seem to speak a similar story.

Something is going on; it’s anomalous, it’s curious, and many people think it’s nefarious…

But what if ticks aren’t even the main culprit here?

Some researchers, scientists, and laypersons have suggested that the real driver behind the Alpha-gal surge may be the increased use of “vaccines.”

After all, who needs an arthropod bioweapon when you can just inject the bioweapon?

Perhaps the ticks are being increased in conjunction with the jab-induced Alpha-gal to increase the fear? To drive people to run for even more “vaccines” - worsening the problem while masquerading as the cure?

In reality, it’s probably a case of All of the Above.

Multifactorial, meaning that it’s that much harder to trace to the likely causes. The waters are muddied, the people are muddled, and by and large, the issues compound as the so-called Elites laugh from their safe haven islands and compounds.

While the masses argue over which tick in particular is causing which disease, or which other bioweapon type in particular is causing which disease type in particular, the reality is like the “vaccine” reality.

If they can pump enough babies with enough ingredients, it becomes exceedingly difficult to wade through the mess and make clear, consistent determinations. Which is the real reason our beloved overlords want every child to be injected.

What better way to hide the Truth than by eliminating the control group?

In a world of bioweaponization, obfuscation, and outright Evil (of which many people are still oblivious), it’s hard to discount even some of the craziest ‘conspiracy theories’ in circulation.

It’s hard not to wear the tinfoil hat, at least here and there.

Especially, specifically, when they keep giving us more and more damn ammo for our claims…