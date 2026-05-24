Eccentrik’s Substack

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
39m

lyse desease is hvitting lithuania hard.. i think they have been supplying frese infected ticks all around. what should give these ticks compettative advantages ? non, will not support natural spread..

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nancy sosman's avatar
nancy sosman
1h

I have a learned friend who believes that covid came from Fort Detrick.

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